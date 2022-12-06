ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State police identify woman and man killed in fiery crash on I-91

By Staff report, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

The Connecticut State Police have identified the two people killed in a fiery one-car crash on Interstate 91 in North Haven on Nov. 30.

A Hyundai Sonata driven by Brianna Sabol, 26, of Milford, was traveling on I-91 north near Exit 12 after 8 p.m. on Nov. 30 when it passed the off-ramp and ran off the road to the right. The car then went down an embankment, hit a tree and caught on fire, state police said.

Sabol and her passenger, identified as Anton Miguel Colon-Duffy, 27, of Meriden, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and were pronounced on the scene by North Haven Fire Department, according to state police.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information or footage of the crash is asked to contact Trooper Rickey Cyr at Troop I at 203-393-4200 or through e-mail at rickey.cyr@ct.gov .

