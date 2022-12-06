Bryan Reynolds Trade Request Did Not Catch Ben Cherington Off Guard

SAN DIEGO — Ben Cherington has worked in baseball long enough to know that anything is possible.

Thus, the Pittsburgh Pirates’ general manager said he was not caught off guard Saturday when center fielder Bryan Reynolds’ request for a trade became public. Reynolds reported wants out of Pittsburgh after talks on a contract extension with the Pirates stalled.

“I think that we anticipated that — not long ago — this may be something that happens as we head to the Winter Meetings,” Cherington said Monday during the meetings at the Manchester Hyatt. “In the way that it did, sort of it is what it is. There’s someone who felt like there was an advantage to doing that and I can’t speak for someone else’s action.”

