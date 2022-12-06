ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap County, WA

Motorist fined for driving vehicle 'completely covered in snow'

By Pete Thomas
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
A Washington State motorist was fined for “negligent driving” Sunday after being pulled over in Kitsap County with most of the vehicle’s windshield covered in snow.

A photo was tweeted by Katherine Weatherwax of the Washington State Patrol, showing only the tiniest clearing in the top left portion of windshield. A thick snow blanket covers the rest of the windshield, the hood and roof.

“A trooper stopped this driver on SR 16 after the vehicle was observed to be completely covered in snow,” Weatherwax stated. “The driver received a $553 ticket for negligent driving in the 2nd degree. Please take the time to remove all snow from your vehicle before you leave the house.”

Many are lax about clearing snow from their vehIcles before driving, but not to this degree.

Weatherwax said that the driver had been reported for erratic diving by other motorists and continued another 5 miles before being pulled over.

“The rear of the vehicle had just as much snow as the front,” Weatherwax told The News Tribune.

The driver’s excuse was simply that the windshield wipers weren’t working.

Lisa
3d ago

People who do this are just plain stupid and lazy. I clear off all of my windows, the top of my car and the hood because if you don't, it could fly off and cause an accident.

The woofers
3d ago

Some people simply shouldn't be allowed on the highway. How could they possibly pass a driving test with absolutely no sense?

Bebee Powers
3d ago

are drivers not only that naive but stupid, knowing they cant see making them dangerous, but a danger to others with piles of snow that could hit their car and do damage like any flying object. they should be fined next time they will be more thoughtful.....

