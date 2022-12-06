ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Chabad of Bakersfield to open Central Valley Holocaust Memorial

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
 4 days ago
The Central Valley Holocaust Memorial is set to open on Sunday, December 11th. It is the first of its kind in the community.

The Chabad of Bakersfield constructed the memorial to honor the six million Jewish people who died during the Holocaust and make sure they are never forgotten. Each life is represented by a button to visually show the colossal impact of the Holocaust. Volunteers from the community spent months sorting thousands of buttons to help finish the memorial.

The grand opening is at the Chabad of Bakersfield at 2 p.m.

KERO 23 Bakersfield

KERO 23 Bakersfield

