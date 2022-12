Notable alumnus and former UMass board of trustees member and chairman Gordon N. Oakes, Jr. died on Monday, Nov. 28 surrounded by his family. Born in 1941 to Margery and Gordon Sr. in North Adams, Massachusetts, he was 81 years old when he died. Oakes worked on the family chicken farm growing up and went on to attend UMass Amherst to study poultry sciences.

