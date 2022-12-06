Read full article on original website
Related
middletownri.com
Santa Visits The Middletown Public Library Saturday, Dec. 10
The Middletown Public Library invites local residents to stop by and visit with Santa Saturday, Dec. 10 from noon to 2 pm for fun and holiday cheer. #MiddletownRI.
middletownri.com
Student Of The Week -- Gaudet Learning Academy Fourth Grader Archer Smith
Archer Smith is the type of student who is always giving everything his all. As "Student of the Week," educators said Archer is a positive role model for others to follow. #MiddletownRI. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. CONTACT: Matt Sheley at (401) 842-6543 or msheley@middletownri.com. STUDENT OF THE WEEK:. GAUDET LEARNING ACADEMY...
Comments / 0