Archer Smith is the type of student who is always giving everything his all. As "Student of the Week," educators said Archer is a positive role model for others to follow. #MiddletownRI. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. CONTACT: Matt Sheley at (401) 842-6543 or msheley@middletownri.com. STUDENT OF THE WEEK:. GAUDET LEARNING ACADEMY...

MIDDLETOWN, RI ・ 21 HOURS AGO