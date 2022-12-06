ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
middletownri.com

Student Of The Week -- Gaudet Learning Academy Fourth Grader Archer Smith

Archer Smith is the type of student who is always giving everything his all. As "Student of the Week," educators said Archer is a positive role model for others to follow. #MiddletownRI. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. CONTACT: Matt Sheley at (401) 842-6543 or msheley@middletownri.com. STUDENT OF THE WEEK:. GAUDET LEARNING ACADEMY...
MIDDLETOWN, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy