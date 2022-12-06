ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

Suspect in murder of missing Ohio man pleads not guilty

By Justin Dennis
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

** Watch prior coverage in the player above.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The suspect in the death of a 30-year-old missing man, whose body authorities found in the basement of a Parma home, has pleaded not guilty.

Paul D. Addicott II, 40, of Parma, is charged in the death of 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, whom police said was shot to death then left in the basement of a West 26th Street home, wrapped in plastic.

Paul Addicott II (Courtesy: Parma Police Department)

Addicott was arraigned Tuesday morning on counts of aggravated murder, murder, offenses against a human corpse, felonious assault, cruelty against companion animals and tampering with evidence, Cuyahoga County court records show.

Ryan Krebs (Courtesy: Parma Police Department)

He pleaded not guilty and his $1 million bond was continued. A judge prohibited him from having contact with the victim’s family, and from possessing or caring for animals.

Addicott was first arrested Nov. 16, after police were called to a domestic incident at the West 26th Street home.

Krebs’ body was discovered later that day. He had been missing since Aug. 24 and was last seen in Parma.

Addicott is due back in court for a pretrial on Dec. 13.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

