Joan M. (Liddic) Chandlee, 89, of Montoursville, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport. She was born on November 11, 1933 in Williamsport to the late Clarence and Jean (Nabel) Liddic. After graduating high school, Joan went to work at the former Williamsport National Bank as a manager and loan officer until she retired. She was married to James for 29 years before his passing on February 17, 1987. Joan was of Christian faith. She loved to read frequently going to the library to check out books.

