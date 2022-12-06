Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family-Friendly Union Cellars Winery in Lewisburg is a Hidden Gemfamilyfunpa.comLewisburg, PA
Ponduce Farms in Elysburg is a Christmas Wonderlandfamilyfunpa.comElysburg, PA
Joy Through the Grove Returns to Knoebels in Elysburgfamilyfunpa.comElysburg, PA
This Pennsylvania Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMifflinburg, PA
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
webbweekly.com
Donald “Don” W. Houseknecht, 76
Donald “Don” W. Houseknecht, 76, of Lairdsville, Pennsylvania passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at his home. Born November 24, 1946, in Williamsport, PA, he was a son of the late Florence E. Houseknecht. He was a 1965 graduate of Hughesville High School. On May 5, 1966, Don enlisted in the United States Navy where he faithfully served his country in the United States Navy. On April 29, 1970, Don was honorably discharged from his time of dedicated service. He and his spouse, Anita E. (Leighow) Houseknecht of Lairdsville, celebrated 46 years of wonderful life together after marrying on July 17, 1976.
webbweekly.com
Kenneth Byrl “Pap” Hampe Sr., 69
Kenneth Byrl “Pap” Hampe Sr., 69, of Muncy, died Thursday, December 8, 2022 at home with his family by his side. Born May 23, 1953 in Jersey Shore, he was a son of the late George and Erma (Winder) Hampe. On June 17, 2022 he celebrated 50 years of marriage with Gail L. Hampe, who survives.
webbweekly.com
John J. Rooney, Jr. “Cadillac Jack J.J. Rooney”, 79
John J. Rooney, Jr. “Cadillac Jack J.J. Rooney”, 79 of Trout Run passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 at GMC Muncy. Jack and his wife the former Sarah Aikey were married on June 26, 2006 and celebrated 16 years together. Jack was born on January 3, 1943...
webbweekly.com
Robert G. Donahue, 62
Robert G. Donahue, 62, of Watsontown, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, surrounded by loved ones. Born October 25, 1960, in Bryn Mawr, PA, he was the son of the late John W. and Helen M. (Zengel) Donahue. On November 14, 2020 he married the former Angela Pentz, and they celebrated two years of marriage. Together they attended Delaware Run Wesleyan Church in Watsontown.
webbweekly.com
Olive Irene “Polly” Connelley, 83
Olive Irene “Polly” Connelley, 83, of Orviston was welcomed into her Savior’s arms on Monday, December 5, 2022 after being a patient at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport. Born November 11, 1939 in Lock Haven, she was a daughter of the late Water and Mabel Peters Jeirles. On May...
webbweekly.com
Joan M. (Liddic) Chandlee, 89
Joan M. (Liddic) Chandlee, 89, of Montoursville, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport. She was born on November 11, 1933 in Williamsport to the late Clarence and Jean (Nabel) Liddic. After graduating high school, Joan went to work at the former Williamsport National Bank as a manager and loan officer until she retired. She was married to James for 29 years before his passing on February 17, 1987. Joan was of Christian faith. She loved to read frequently going to the library to check out books.
webbweekly.com
Kristen Carrie De Hotman, 37
Kristen Carrie De Hotman, 37, of Williamsport died Friday, December 2, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center. Born September 20, 1985 in Williamsport she was a daughter of the late Merl Kitner and Judith Ann De Hotman. Kristen was a graduate of Williamsport High School. She was a supervisor for Publisher...
Local philanthropist honored for impact on region
Business leader and philanthropist, Frank G. Pellegrino, has been recognized for his lifetime of service and charitable giving by the Central Pa. Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP). On Nov. 16, National Philanthropy Day, Frank was presented with the Philanthropist of the Year Award in Mechanicsburg, with his family by his side. “Susquehanna Health Foundation was honored to nominate Frank for the award. He embodies philanthropy and service,...
webbweekly.com
Repasz Holiday Concert, 2022
“The Repasz Band is back in full force!” declares conductor Jeff Dent. Indeed, after various COVID-related struggles with membership, practice and performance going all the way back to the spring of 2020, the city’s 191-year-old ensemble will perform its regular holiday concert this year with a full complement of roughly 70 musicians.
Stories from Williamsport's Wildwood Cemetery: Itaro Kono's Jiu-Jitsu legacy
Readers in Spokane, Tacoma, Vancouver and elsewhere in The Evergreen State of Washington are learning about a recent discovery in Williamsport's Wildwood Cemetery: the burial place in Williamsport of an important Japanese immigrant into Seattle at the beginning of the 20th Century. In the Fall of 2020, local historian Michael Luna was combing the archives of Wildwood while researching the Poor Ground, Wildwood’s paupers field where the City of Williamsport buried its indigent citizens and its transient workers in the late 1800s and early 1900s. ...
Online auction set for contents of historic Lewisburg museum
Lewisburg, Pa. — The contents of a historic Lewisburg museum will be auctioned off online starting Friday, Dec. 9. Items will include hundreds of art pieces from the 18th and 19th centuries, as well as furniture, ceramics, sculptures, glass, and more. The Packwood House Museum closed in 2020, with officials there citing decreased attendance and the pandemic as reasons for closing. Ownership of the Packwood House's assets was transferred to...
State College
Winter Market caps off Bellefonte Victorian Christmas
BELLEFONTE — More than 70 makers and craftspeople from around the region will be at the annual Bellefonte Winter Market, which is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 11 in Talleyrand Park. Make sure to catch the holiday trolley that will be operating from 10 a.m....
Family-Friendly Union Cellars Winery in Lewisburg is a Hidden Gem
Tucked on a country road between Lewisburg and Mifflinburg in Union County, Union Cellars is a family-friendly winery offering wine tastings, events, and a year-round relaxing atmosphere. It's a family business, so it's no surprise they've thought of everything to make their winery a memorable experience.
A Wawa could be coming to Centre County as soon as 2025
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A gas station that first opened in the Philadelphia area that is known for its hoagies is looking to bring its footprint to Centre County. Wawa, who wants to expand its locations, could be coming to Happy Valley as soon as 2025, spokesperson Lori Bruce said in an email to WTAJ […]
Central Columbia High School graduate works on Mars
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Not everyone can say they spend their workday on Mars, but that's the reality for Roberta Beal. Beal graduated from Central Columbia High School near Bloomsburg in 2000 and now works for the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico. She is currently with NASA, where she works on laser instruments on Mars.
WFMZ-TV Online
Two firefighters die battling West Penn Twp. fire
CLAMTOWN — Two firefighters died Wednesday while battling a house fire in West Penn Twp., and a third person was found dead from a gunshot wound, authorities said. The Schuylkill County Communications Center received a call at 3:53 p.m. for a fully involved fire with entrapment at 1121 Clamtown Road, off Route 443, about 4 miles south of Tamaqua.
Names released of Lehigh Valley firefighters killed battling house blaze
Authorities have identified two Lehigh Valley firefighters killed Wednesday while they helped battle a three-alarm house blaze in Schuylkill County. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, both members of the New Tripoli Fire Company Station 17 in Lehigh County, died in the blaze in West Penn Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Columbia County farm is reindeer ready
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — It was a rainy and muddy day at Spruce Run Farm near Millville, but the reindeer there didn't seem to mind. They were resting up before their next adventure. "This is the busy season. Almost every weekend is completely full. We're out on the road...
Morgan Myles moves on to ‘The Voice’ finale
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Lycoming County native Morgan Myles is advancing to The Voice finale next week. She was the second early save of the night, making it to the top five. Other finalists include Team Blake’s Bryce Leather-Wood, Bodie, and Brayden Lape. Team Legend’s Omar also won an instant save for the fifth and […]
webbweekly.com
Marine Corps League Detachment #388 More Than Toys for Tots
The Toys for Tots program is a Christmastime staple associated with the United States Marine Corps Reserve and its allied group, the Marine Corps League. Many people need to be made aware of the Marine Corps League and its commitment to community service. The local Detachment of the Marine Corps...
Comments / 0