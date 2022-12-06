Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in UniformBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registeredMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program:Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
6sqft
Museum of Jewish Heritage to host its first-ever New York Jewish Book Festival
© John Halpern Courtesy of the Museum of Jewish Heritage. The Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust is hosting its first-ever New York Jewish Book Festival this weekend. Kicking off on Sunday, December 11 at 10 a.m., the full-day event will feature talks, panels, author signings, and other programs that explore themes of Jewish heritage, culture, history, and more. The festival is free to attend and will be held at the museum’s location at 36 Battery Place in Battery Park City.
6sqft
16 Hanukkah celebrations and ceremonies taking place in NYC this year
Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, begins at sunset on Sunday, December 18, and lasts until sunset on Monday, December 26. There are a variety of events across New York City that celebrate the eight-night holiday, including menorah lighting ceremonies, arts festivals, live music, and much more. Ahead, find a way to celebrate the holiday, from the famous menorah lighting in Central Park and Prospect Park to arts and crafts at the Jewish Museum.
6sqft
New sculpture of Biggie Smalls unveiled at the foot of the Brooklyn Bridge in Dumbo
A new sculpture of the “King of New York” now greets visitors entering Brooklyn. The Dumbo Improvement District and the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership on Tuesday unveiled a 9-foot-tall bronze structure depicting hip-hop legend Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace at the foot of the Brooklyn Bridge in Dumbo. Created by artist Sherwin Banfield, the structure, titled “Sky’s the Limit in the County of Kings,” is dedicated to the “art, life, and legacy” of Wallace, who died 25 years ago.
6sqft
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church finally reopens at the World Trade Center
All photos © Alan Karchmer for Santiago Calatrava unless otherwise noted. The only house of worship that was totally destroyed during the September 11 attacks finally reopened to the public this week. Designed by Santiago Calatrava, the new St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine, now located at 130 Liberty Street, resumed regular parish life with a prayer service on Monday. Inspired by Byzantine architecture, Calatrava designed a facade that appears to glow from within; the church will be illuminated every night as a beacon of hope at the site.
6sqft
MTA unveils stunning mosaics by Yayoi Kusama and Kiki Smith inside the new Grand Central Madison
Yayoi Kusama, “A Message of Love, Directly from My Heart unto the Universe, 2022.” Photo by Kerry McFate ©YAYOI KUSAMA Courtesy of Ota Fine Arts, David Zwirner. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority last week unveiled new permanent floor-to-ceiling mosaics at the soon-to-open Grand Central Madison terminal, adding to the impressive and expansive public art portfolio found across New York City’s transit system. The glass mosaics designed by renowned contemporary artists Yayoi Kusama and Kiki Smith animate the new terminal, which when it opens later this month, will bring Long Island Rail Road service to Grand Central Terminal.
6sqft
For $1M, this tidy West Village railroad pad is cute as pie and has a private back patio
This clean, bright, and utterly charming prewar one-bedroom home is located in the landmarked 1893 Amos Street Condominium at 225 West 10th Street in the heart of Greenwich Village. Located at the back of the building’s main floor, above street level, the apartment, asking $1,085,000, features high ceilings, crown moldings, and hardwood floors throughout–and a lovely private patio garden, perfect for informal gatherings any day of the week.
Comments / 0