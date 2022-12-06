Read full article on original website
Just How Old Are the 5 Oldest Towns in the Berkshires?
With so much history throughout the entire state of Massachusetts, it's always interesting to learn about each town and cities history. While it is pretty well known that the oldest city in the state is Plymouth, over on the western side, perhaps it is not nearly as well known what the oldest towns in the Berkshires are.
This Berkshire Village Will Truly Get You Into The X-Mas Spirit
With the holidays right around the corner, visitors in the beautiful Berkshires are considering a major getaway from the urban grind as they are craving a slice of Christmas Americana and there is one location in our backyard that fits the bill. Tyringham (pronounced Tee-ring-ham) has been deemed one of...
This Massachusetts City Is Dubbed ‘The Christmas City’
Tis the season to be merry and bright, right? Folks across the commonwealth are always looking for a festive place to take the family during the Christmas holiday. As a child, I remember my parents taking me to a house in Peabody, MA that was just magical. Lights galore!. Sort...
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
Mass. Highway contractor found body of Thomas Frazier in Wilbraham
A Massachusetts Highway Contractor located the body of Thomas Frazier last Friday who was reported missing back in October.
Careful: Some MA Residents Could Be Fined When Shoveling Snow This Winter
Winter and Massachusetts go hand and hand. Tourists flock to the Bay State to partake in skiing, snowboarding, and enjoying the beautiful New England scenery, and who can blame them? There's nothing like winter in New England. Massachusetts is Also Known for That Four Letter Word. Another notable aspect of...
Bertucci’s files for bankruptcy again, closes 5 Massachusetts locations
NORTHBORO, Mass. — Bertucci’s, a Northboro-based restaurant chain that offers casual Italian dining, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday for the second time in recent years. The chain said the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation has resulted in falling sales and rising expenses, leading to an operating...
Massachusetts Town to Become First to Actively Shoot and Kill Coyotes
Recently, coyotes in Massachusetts have been an issue throughout the state. There have been several reports of coyote attacks in the past months and now one town in the Bay State is looking to take matters a step further to remedy the situation. The Massachusetts town has approved the hiring of federal sharpshooters so they may kill 'habituated coyotes'.
‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers
Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
Here’s How to Be An Idiot Around Snow Plows in Massachusetts
It is only a matter of time before the snow will be falling in Massachusetts at pretty good levels as we approach the colder temperatures in the first official days of Winter ever so slowly but surely. But with the snow, also comes those awesome people who are out on the road, trying to make the roads safer for you, as they get the white stuff plowed. Unfortunately, some people want to make things more dangerous for themselves and everyone and here's exactly how they would do that!
Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Displays New Menu and is Now Open!
The wait is finally over and everyone in the Berkshires can now enjoy what we have been anticipating for several months. Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill in downtown Pittsfield has opened its door and revealed its new menu!. We have all known that Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill was going...
New Berkshires Restaurant is Planning a Soft Opening for This Week
One of the more popular establishments in the Berkshires recently announced that they have a second location opening up in the region. And now their new location will be hosting a soft opening this week. This past month, we learned that Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn would be opening...
Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton reopening after fire in August
Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton will soon be reopening after being shut down due to a fire in August.
How Many School Days in MA Can You Miss Before it Becomes a Big Issue?
Taking a look back at my school days in Berkshire County, I was one that enjoyed going to school. I attended elementary, middle, and high school in northern Berkshire County. When I was in elementary school, my walk to school was only a couple of minutes because I lived at the top of the street where the school was located. It wasn't until I entered sixth grade that I walked about a mile to and from school each day. Back then Silvio O' Conte Middle School in North Adams was the school I attended. I know I sound like one of those people that say "back in my day, I had to walk miles through snow, sleet, and rain to school, etc." but it's true that I walked about a mile each way to school Monday through Friday. That wouldn't happen these days but I loved it. Once I entered high school, the trip to school wasn't as much of an adventure as I took the bus and then eventually drove myself to school.
99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England
CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
How Much Snow Could Come Down Over the Berkshires This Weekend?
In case you haven't looked at the most recent forecast, it looks like we could be seeing a little bit of snow coming through the Berkshires this weekend. To be more specific, it's looking like this Sunday could bring some accumulations of the white stuff. But just how much can we expect?
How much snow is expected in Massachusetts on Sunday
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with when it will be getting colder and when we might see some snow.
The Oldest School in America Is Right Here in Massachusetts
Anything Classic or Historical you will usually find here in the Baystate. We have the oldest bars, oldest restaurants, and even the oldest houses. We do have some rather historic schools as well that are ether torn down, repurposed, vacant, or actually still in use! C.T. Plunkett (Hoosac Valley Elementary) in Adams is a pure example of an historic school.
Popular Mass. Getaway Finally Gets Approval To Let Women Drop Their Tops
Some of you faithful WUPE listeners in Berkshire County may recall earlier this year(back in May, as a matter of fact) we did a post regarding a popular Massachusetts vacation getaway that approved a measure that would allow women to go topless on private and public beaches. Do you remember which town that was?
Berkshire Residents: Shop Local And Enjoy A Few Perks
The holidays are amongst us and it's time to get all your necessary tasks taken care of, but the hassles of parking your vehicle and adding the extra expense isn't on the agenda. But fear not: The city of Pittsfield has a solution to this problem: Park for FREE on designated dates. Free Parking Fridays are in place for December 9th and 16th, but if I were you, why not wait another few days. Let me explain why:
