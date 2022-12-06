ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield man killed Monday in 7-vehicle crash on I-84

By Matthew Verrilli / Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
HARTFORD — An Enfield resident was killed Monday morning in a seven-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 involving three tractor-trailers, a city bus, and three cars.

Gary Carter, 59, of Enfield was driving a tractor-trailer in the right center lane of I-84 westbound just before Exit 44 in Hartford. According to state police, Carter was unable to stop his vehicle for an unknown reason and collided with the rear end of a city bus stopped in traffic in the right center lane.

State police said this caused Carter’s vehicle to run into the passenger side of a FedEx tractor-trailer, which was directly in front of the city bus. The FedEx truck then hit the rear end of a Honda stopped directly in front of it.

