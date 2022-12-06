Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In search of great “fancy-casual” dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Is the Housing Market Crashing Like 2008? | 2022 Recap [Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Southampton County native headed to 2023 NFL draftStephy SaysSouthampton County, VA
Related
NBC12
4 charged with labor trafficking in Hampton Roads
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) -Four people were charged in the Newport News area after the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force investigated a laundry facility. A 33-count indictment was unsealed Friday, charging four people benefitted from forced labor, money laundering, and other immigration-related crimes, such as harboring undocumented citizens from Central America.
Hampton judge orders doctor's examination to determine 'sanity' of Cory Bigsby
HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton judge ruled on Friday that Cory Bigsby, the father of missing child Codi Bigsby, will receive a doctor's examination to determine his "competency and sanity." In the scheduling hearing, the next trial date where the findings of the examination are to be presented was...
'They're not alone' | Virginia's Black lawmakers stand behind Donovon Lynch's family in lawsuit
NORFOLK, Va. — A group of Black Virginia lawmakers are weighing in on the high-profile death of 25-year-old Donovon Lynch. Wednesday night, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus officially called for justice and stated their support to the family of Donovon Lynch, as they sue the city of Virginia Beach and Virginia Beach Police Officer Solomon Simmons in a $50 million federal wrongful death lawsuit.
Woman sentenced for embezzling over $35,000 from Norfolk employer
A woman was sentenced Friday for embezzling over $35,000 in copays and cash belonging to the medical practice that employed her, officials report.
DOJ: 4 people from Williamsburg, Midlothian charged in human trafficking conspiracy
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Four people from Williamsburg and Midlothian have been charged in a human trafficking conspiracy investigation, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. A spokesperson for that office's head attorney, Jessica Aber, said 47-year-old Ana Landaverde, 64-year-old Jeffrey Vaughan, 68-year-old George Evans...
WAVY News 10
Fights prompt law enforcement response at Warhill High; no weapons found
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Law enforcement responded after fights broke out around noon Friday at Warhill High School in Williamsburg. No weapons were found and the school was placed under a “stay put” order, per a message shared to parents. There was also an unrelated “disruption” in...
Hampton man pleads guilty to laundering $739K on pandemic benefits
Court documents show that 49-year-old Richard Rosser obtained disaster-related loan benefits between May 2020 and May 2021 from Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.
Former police sergeant gets 11 years in 2019 shooting of Newport News man
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News police sergeant convicted of voluntary manslaughter in a 2019 shooting death was sentenced to 11 years in prison, five of which are suspended. A judge decided Friday morning that Albin Pearson should serve the maximum sentence of 10 years on a manslaughter...
Virginia county’s move to take confederate monument into private hands stirs controversy
On Tuesday, a Virginia county is set to decide the fate of a confederate monument prominently displayed outside the local courthouse. But the question is not whether the monument should remain there. Instead, the board of supervisors will decide whether to sell the monument and the land it stands on to a neo-confederate-linked organization.
FBI creates questionnaire for Walmart mass shooting victims
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Chesapeake Police Department (CPD) are working to return personal belongings to the victims of the Walmart mass shooting last month. The bureau created a questionnaire for those who left their belongings, including bags and jackets, behind. Those who...
Norfolk judge denies Scotty Quixx owners' to reopen as nightclub
The Norfolk Circuit Court has denied a request to reopen a downtown nightclub that was forced to close.
Former Norfolk PD officers involved in excessive force lawsuit after putting man in alleged choke hold
Court documents show that Drew Tyler Lail has filed a $2 million lawsuit against N.M. Caesar and Q. Tomlinson, claiming that his constitutional rights were violated.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake church to hold memorial service for Walmart shooting victims
WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Chesapeake church to hold memorial service for Walmart …. WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Foreclosures on the rise in Virginia: How homeowners …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Sentara celebrates 50th anniversary of kidney transplants. WAVY News 10's Photojournalist Robert Rizzo reports.
Virginia Beach police investigating shooting on Sea Cove Court
Virginia Beach police said they're investigating a shooting. Just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday, police tweeted it happened in the 100 block of Sea Cove Court.
5 Hampton Roads cities get money for law enforcement training, equipment
Operation Bold Blue Line: 5 Hampton Roads cities are getting money for law enforcement training, equipment
Hampton Roads Mayors meet with law enforcement leaders to discuss fixing challenges to deter violence
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — On Monday, the Mayors and Police officials of the seven cities came together in hopes of stopping violence in Hampton Roads. The group met inside the Regional Building in Chesapeake for about two hours as part of the Mayors and Chief Administrative Officers Work Session. They discussed challenges and ways to improve public safety in the area.
Third medical marijuana dispensary opens in Hampton Roads region
Third medical marijuana dispensary opens in Hampton Roads region. It joins two other dispensaries owned by Columbia Care to open in the area. The other two are in Portsmouth and Virginia Beach.
P.E. teacher at Tabb Middle arrested, accused of having handgun on school property
A P.E. teacher at Tabb Middle School in York was arrested Wednesday after deputies say he had a firearm on school property.
Virginia Beach buys Oceanfront Dairy Queen for $12.8M
Virginia Beach has purchased the Oceanfront Dairy Queen and adjacent 17th Street stage on the boardwalk for $12.8 million.
WAVY News 10
Man who robbed Pollard’s Chicken employee and shot at good Samaritan gets 15 years
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who robbed a Pollard’s Chicken worker in Norfolk and shot at a person who came to her aid will serve 15 years in prison. Dashawan Kalvin Medley, 29, was sentenced on Friday after being convicted back in October on charges of robbery, abduction, and attempted malicious wounding. He also pleaded guilty after his conviction two additional counts of possession of a firearm as a convicted violent felon. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Madeline C. Woodruff prosecuted the case.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 1