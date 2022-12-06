Read full article on original website
Kenneth Byrl “Pap” Hampe Sr., 69
Kenneth Byrl “Pap” Hampe Sr., 69, of Muncy, died Thursday, December 8, 2022 at home with his family by his side. Born May 23, 1953 in Jersey Shore, he was a son of the late George and Erma (Winder) Hampe. On June 17, 2022 he celebrated 50 years of marriage with Gail L. Hampe, who survives.
Wayne T. Morris, 57
Wayne T. Morris, 57, of Loyalsock Township, died on Dec. 5, 2022. He was born Apr. 1, 1965, in Williamsport, a son of Earl T. and the late Frances (Smith) Morris. Wayne was a graduate of Williamsport High School, worked at Barilla, and enjoyed hunting. Surviving in addition to his...
Robert G. Donahue, 62
Robert G. Donahue, 62, of Watsontown, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, surrounded by loved ones. Born October 25, 1960, in Bryn Mawr, PA, he was the son of the late John W. and Helen M. (Zengel) Donahue. On November 14, 2020 he married the former Angela Pentz, and they celebrated two years of marriage. Together they attended Delaware Run Wesleyan Church in Watsontown.
Lyle J. Dunn, 67
Lyle J. Dunn, 67, of Dushore, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at his home. Born November 14, 1955 in Sayre, he was a son of Lyle R. Dunn and JoAnn (Fulmer) Dunn. Lyle graduated from Towanda Area High School in 1973. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps as a radio operator from 1973 to 1976 as a Corporal at Camp Pendleton, CA. Later, he was a laborer for several manufacturing companies, especially as a forklift driver.
Olive Irene “Polly” Connelley, 83
Olive Irene “Polly” Connelley, 83, of Orviston was welcomed into her Savior’s arms on Monday, December 5, 2022 after being a patient at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport. Born November 11, 1939 in Lock Haven, she was a daughter of the late Water and Mabel Peters Jeirles. On May...
Repasz Holiday Concert, 2022
“The Repasz Band is back in full force!” declares conductor Jeff Dent. Indeed, after various COVID-related struggles with membership, practice and performance going all the way back to the spring of 2020, the city’s 191-year-old ensemble will perform its regular holiday concert this year with a full complement of roughly 70 musicians.
Marine Corps League Detachment #388 More Than Toys for Tots
The Toys for Tots program is a Christmastime staple associated with the United States Marine Corps Reserve and its allied group, the Marine Corps League. Many people need to be made aware of the Marine Corps League and its commitment to community service. The local Detachment of the Marine Corps...
The Salvation Army’s 2022 Festival of Trees
At Christmastime in Williamsport, The Salvation Army is known for not only red kettles and bell ringing, but also its annual Festival of Trees display and auction at the Lycoming Mall. Now in its 20th year, The Salvation Army’s Festival of Trees has become a beloved community tradition—and a significant fundraiser to help those in need in our community.
‘Rae of Sunshine’ memorial held in support of family
WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County school community came together to honor a young girl who passed away last weekend. 10-year-old Raeann Merlino of West Pittston passed away on Sunday after her family says she battled a combination of RSV and the flu. People from across the Wyoming Valley came all wearing […]
Online auction set for contents of historic Lewisburg museum
Lewisburg, Pa. — The contents of a historic Lewisburg museum will be auctioned off online starting Friday, Dec. 9. Items will include hundreds of art pieces from the 18th and 19th centuries, as well as furniture, ceramics, sculptures, glass, and more. The Packwood House Museum closed in 2020, with officials there citing decreased attendance and the pandemic as reasons for closing. Ownership of the Packwood House's assets was transferred to...
Kudos for flood control in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A trophy and an award ceremony was held at the Schuylkill County courthouse in Pottsville Wednesday. The honorees are people who spearheaded a flood mitigation project in the Pine Grove area. "We took this approach of creating an area that would absorb these waters. To...
WFMZ-TV Online
Two firefighters die battling West Penn Twp. fire
CLAMTOWN — Two firefighters died Wednesday while battling a house fire in West Penn Twp., and a third person was found dead from a gunshot wound, authorities said. The Schuylkill County Communications Center received a call at 3:53 p.m. for a fully involved fire with entrapment at 1121 Clamtown Road, off Route 443, about 4 miles south of Tamaqua.
Local nonprofits create new programs with PPL grant funds
Several local nonprofit organizations are expanding opportunities for the community thanks to grant funding through the PPL Foundation. American Rescue Workers in Williamsport received a grant of $50,000 to support the installation of a kitchen in the men’s shelter to provide a space that helps life-skills development. Children's Museum in Bloomsburg received $27,500 for a STEM ambassador program and conference focused on increasing girls’ interest and participation in science, technology,...
WASD Awarded $74,290 in Grants to Support Project Program Enhancements
WASD Awarded $74,290 in Grants to Support Project Program Enhancements. The Williamsport Area School District recently received a total of $74,290 in a combination of grants from both the Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation (WASDEF) and the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP). Four grants from WASDEF’s Annual...
NorCo 911 Coordinator Resigns, Replacement Sought
SUNBURY – Northumberland County 911 Coordinator Russ Fellman has resigned. County Commissioner Joe Klebon, who oversees the 911 center, said Wednesday Fellman submitted his resignation November 30. The county is now advertising for a full-time replacement. Fellman’s resignation comes following various incidents, including the Northumberland County Fire Chiefs Association...
Columbia County farm is reindeer ready
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — It was a rainy and muddy day at Spruce Run Farm near Millville, but the reindeer there didn't seem to mind. They were resting up before their next adventure. "This is the busy season. Almost every weekend is completely full. We're out on the road...
Rediscovering “The Greatest”
When people hear those words, most know, at least those thinking in an earthly realm and those over 40, that you’re talking about the iconic Muhammad Ali — three time (1964, 1974 & 1979) heavyweight boxing champion of the world!. Growing up, I actively followed Ali’s boxing exploits...
Arbitration award made in WB dog mauling case
WILKES-BARRE — An arbitration panel in Luzerne County Court awarded a Dauphin County woman the amount she sought to cover emergency veterinary care for her dog mauled more than three years ago in an attack by two German shepherds owned by Beth Gilbert McBride, the county’s acting Election Director and chairwoman of Wilkes-Barre City Council.
Names released of Lehigh Valley firefighters killed battling house blaze
Authorities have identified two Lehigh Valley firefighters killed Wednesday while they helped battle a three-alarm house blaze in Schuylkill County. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, both members of the New Tripoli Fire Company Station 17 in Lehigh County, died in the blaze in West Penn Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Stolen holiday decorations returned in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Lycoming County say they recovered dozens of stolen holiday decorations and the department is in the process of returning many of them to their rightful owners. It’s the holiday season but instead of giving, several holiday decorations were stolen from homes in Lycoming County. One home has a […]
