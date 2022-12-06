On December 11, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., runners and walkers will lace up their running shoes to participate in the 42nd Annual Frostbite 5 Mile Run and 19th Annual Penguin 5K Walk. The Frostbite 5 Mile Run is the longest fundraising race event in the Williamsport area. For the past 20 years, Special Olympics Lycoming County has been the recipient of all funds raised from these events. This money has been used to help the program purchase new uniforms, buy sports equipment, start new sports and rent training and competition facilities. These two events are a big part of their annual fundraising activities and enables Special Olympics to provide over 121 athletes and Unified partners with the opportunity to train and compete in 13 different individual and team sports throughout the year.

