Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
webbweekly.com
Kenneth Byrl “Pap” Hampe Sr., 69
Kenneth Byrl “Pap” Hampe Sr., 69, of Muncy, died Thursday, December 8, 2022 at home with his family by his side. Born May 23, 1953 in Jersey Shore, he was a son of the late George and Erma (Winder) Hampe. On June 17, 2022 he celebrated 50 years of marriage with Gail L. Hampe, who survives.
webbweekly.com
Donald “Don” W. Houseknecht, 76
Donald “Don” W. Houseknecht, 76, of Lairdsville, Pennsylvania passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at his home. Born November 24, 1946, in Williamsport, PA, he was a son of the late Florence E. Houseknecht. He was a 1965 graduate of Hughesville High School. On May 5, 1966, Don enlisted in the United States Navy where he faithfully served his country in the United States Navy. On April 29, 1970, Don was honorably discharged from his time of dedicated service. He and his spouse, Anita E. (Leighow) Houseknecht of Lairdsville, celebrated 46 years of wonderful life together after marrying on July 17, 1976.
webbweekly.com
Glenda K. Myers, 72
Glenda K. Myers, 72, of Avis passed away Monday afternoon December 5, 2022 at the Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital. She was born in Jersey Shore February 14, 1950 a daughter of Glenn and Elizabeth (Speese) Seasholtz. She was a graduate of Jersey Shore Area High School and early in life was employed at both the Jersey Shore School District in Antes Fort and Avis as an Instructional Aide. She was a ward clerk and secretary for the Jersey Shore Hospital beginning in 1983 and retiring in 2013. Glenda was a member of the Maranantha Bible Church in Linden. She enjoyed cross stitching, gardening, flowers, bird watching and cooking. She was married February 6, 1970at Trinity United Methodist Church of Jersey Shore to Louis E. Myers who survives.
webbweekly.com
Robert G. Donahue, 62
Robert G. Donahue, 62, of Watsontown, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, surrounded by loved ones. Born October 25, 1960, in Bryn Mawr, PA, he was the son of the late John W. and Helen M. (Zengel) Donahue. On November 14, 2020 he married the former Angela Pentz, and they celebrated two years of marriage. Together they attended Delaware Run Wesleyan Church in Watsontown.
webbweekly.com
Joan M. (Liddic) Chandlee, 89
Joan M. (Liddic) Chandlee, 89, of Montoursville, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport. She was born on November 11, 1933 in Williamsport to the late Clarence and Jean (Nabel) Liddic. After graduating high school, Joan went to work at the former Williamsport National Bank as a manager and loan officer until she retired. She was married to James for 29 years before his passing on February 17, 1987. Joan was of Christian faith. She loved to read frequently going to the library to check out books.
webbweekly.com
Kristen Carrie De Hotman, 37
Kristen Carrie De Hotman, 37, of Williamsport died Friday, December 2, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center. Born September 20, 1985 in Williamsport she was a daughter of the late Merl Kitner and Judith Ann De Hotman. Kristen was a graduate of Williamsport High School. She was a supervisor for Publisher...
webbweekly.com
Repasz Holiday Concert, 2022
“The Repasz Band is back in full force!” declares conductor Jeff Dent. Indeed, after various COVID-related struggles with membership, practice and performance going all the way back to the spring of 2020, the city’s 191-year-old ensemble will perform its regular holiday concert this year with a full complement of roughly 70 musicians.
webbweekly.com
Lycoming County Special Olympics Hosting Fundraising Events
On December 11, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., runners and walkers will lace up their running shoes to participate in the 42nd Annual Frostbite 5 Mile Run and 19th Annual Penguin 5K Walk. The Frostbite 5 Mile Run is the longest fundraising race event in the Williamsport area. For the past 20 years, Special Olympics Lycoming County has been the recipient of all funds raised from these events. This money has been used to help the program purchase new uniforms, buy sports equipment, start new sports and rent training and competition facilities. These two events are a big part of their annual fundraising activities and enables Special Olympics to provide over 121 athletes and Unified partners with the opportunity to train and compete in 13 different individual and team sports throughout the year.
A Wawa could be coming to Centre County as soon as 2025
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A gas station that first opened in the Philadelphia area that is known for its hoagies is looking to bring its footprint to Centre County. Wawa, who wants to expand its locations, could be coming to Happy Valley as soon as 2025, spokesperson Lori Bruce said in an email to WTAJ […]
webbweekly.com
WASD Awarded $74,290 in Grants to Support Project Program Enhancements
WASD Awarded $74,290 in Grants to Support Project Program Enhancements. The Williamsport Area School District recently received a total of $74,290 in a combination of grants from both the Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation (WASDEF) and the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP). Four grants from WASDEF’s Annual...
Columbia County farm is reindeer ready
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — It was a rainy and muddy day at Spruce Run Farm near Millville, but the reindeer there didn't seem to mind. They were resting up before their next adventure. "This is the busy season. Almost every weekend is completely full. We're out on the road...
wkok.com
NorCo 911 Coordinator Resigns, Replacement Sought
SUNBURY – Northumberland County 911 Coordinator Russ Fellman has resigned. County Commissioner Joe Klebon, who oversees the 911 center, said Wednesday Fellman submitted his resignation November 30. The county is now advertising for a full-time replacement. Fellman’s resignation comes following various incidents, including the Northumberland County Fire Chiefs Association...
Bay Journal
Hellbender habitat slammed by pollution in Pennsylvania's Loyalsock Creek
Repeated sediment pollution incidents and accusations of destroying habitat for rare hellbenders on a Pennsylvania “river of the year” have brought criticism over natural gas operations in a scenic valley and revealed weak protections for “exceptional value” streams. With three separate incidents a month apart —...
Racial slurs allegedly thrown during Williamsport basketball game
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents of a local girls’ junior high basketball team say they experienced hate speech during a game last week. Eyewitness News is still working to get more information on what happened and had a concerned parent reach out about the incident. That parent, who asked to remain anonymous, says last […]
Central Columbia High School graduate works on Mars
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Not everyone can say they spend their workday on Mars, but that's the reality for Roberta Beal. Beal graduated from Central Columbia High School near Bloomsburg in 2000 and now works for the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico. She is currently with NASA, where she works on laser instruments on Mars.
Geisinger is offering free culinary medicine classes
Geisinger will be offering free in-person and virtual culinary medicine classes for those looking to improve their health and nutrition. Culinary medicine is a new program offered by Geisinger, consisting of hands-on classes that combine the art and skill of cooking with the science of nutrition. The curriculum is evidence-based and emphasizes the role of food in the treatment and prevention of disease based on the Mediterranean diet. Free of...
Feud between the commissioners, controller in a Pa. county to continue in court
WILLIAMSPORT - The feud between the Lycoming County commissioners and the elected controller over who manages the counties fiscal affairs will continue in the courts. The commissioners Thursday decided to appeal to Commonwealth Court a judge’s order directing them to “forthwith” return all ledgers, accounts, payroll and related documents along with the employees to Controller Krista B. Rogers.
Stolen holiday decorations returned in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Lycoming County say they recovered dozens of stolen holiday decorations and the department is in the process of returning many of them to their rightful owners. It’s the holiday season but instead of giving, several holiday decorations were stolen from homes in Lycoming County. One home has a […]
webbweekly.com
Grit: December 8, 1957 – Monday Night Store Openings Draw Lots of Customers
At least 36 Williamsport stores were open Monday evening, the first such opening in which a number of stores are pledged to continue for at least six months. It is expected an additional number of stores will be open tomorrow evening. December 16 and 23 of course, will be open, for what was decided earlier by the store hours committee of the Williamsport Merchants Bureau.
New studio in Lewisburg aims to reduce pain and stress
LEWISBURG, Pa. — Ben Schneider has been interested in cold plunging for years and would do so by filling his bathtub with ice water. "It's phenomenal for mood. People who suffer from anxiety or any type of seasonal depression, panic, anything like that, the cold water is incredibly powerful," Schneider said.
Comments / 0