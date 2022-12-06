As I sit here writing my column, it’s officially December 1! It’s so hard to believe. I feel like I just told my momma on the phone on June 25 that it was six months until Christmas! I also said it would be here before we knew it, and in a blink of an eye, here we are. I’ve made it over to my happy place four times so far, and that was even before December!

