Kenneth Byrl “Pap” Hampe Sr., 69
Kenneth Byrl “Pap” Hampe Sr., 69, of Muncy, died Thursday, December 8, 2022 at home with his family by his side. Born May 23, 1953 in Jersey Shore, he was a son of the late George and Erma (Winder) Hampe. On June 17, 2022 he celebrated 50 years of marriage with Gail L. Hampe, who survives.
Glenda K. Myers, 72
Glenda K. Myers, 72, of Avis passed away Monday afternoon December 5, 2022 at the Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital. She was born in Jersey Shore February 14, 1950 a daughter of Glenn and Elizabeth (Speese) Seasholtz. She was a graduate of Jersey Shore Area High School and early in life was employed at both the Jersey Shore School District in Antes Fort and Avis as an Instructional Aide. She was a ward clerk and secretary for the Jersey Shore Hospital beginning in 1983 and retiring in 2013. Glenda was a member of the Maranantha Bible Church in Linden. She enjoyed cross stitching, gardening, flowers, bird watching and cooking. She was married February 6, 1970at Trinity United Methodist Church of Jersey Shore to Louis E. Myers who survives.
Donald “Don” W. Houseknecht, 76
Donald “Don” W. Houseknecht, 76, of Lairdsville, Pennsylvania passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at his home. Born November 24, 1946, in Williamsport, PA, he was a son of the late Florence E. Houseknecht. He was a 1965 graduate of Hughesville High School. On May 5, 1966, Don enlisted in the United States Navy where he faithfully served his country in the United States Navy. On April 29, 1970, Don was honorably discharged from his time of dedicated service. He and his spouse, Anita E. (Leighow) Houseknecht of Lairdsville, celebrated 46 years of wonderful life together after marrying on July 17, 1976.
Olive Irene “Polly” Connelley, 83
Olive Irene “Polly” Connelley, 83, of Orviston was welcomed into her Savior’s arms on Monday, December 5, 2022 after being a patient at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport. Born November 11, 1939 in Lock Haven, she was a daughter of the late Water and Mabel Peters Jeirles. On May...
Robert G. Donahue, 62
Robert G. Donahue, 62, of Watsontown, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, surrounded by loved ones. Born October 25, 1960, in Bryn Mawr, PA, he was the son of the late John W. and Helen M. (Zengel) Donahue. On November 14, 2020 he married the former Angela Pentz, and they celebrated two years of marriage. Together they attended Delaware Run Wesleyan Church in Watsontown.
Joan M. (Liddic) Chandlee, 89
Joan M. (Liddic) Chandlee, 89, of Montoursville, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport. She was born on November 11, 1933 in Williamsport to the late Clarence and Jean (Nabel) Liddic. After graduating high school, Joan went to work at the former Williamsport National Bank as a manager and loan officer until she retired. She was married to James for 29 years before his passing on February 17, 1987. Joan was of Christian faith. She loved to read frequently going to the library to check out books.
John J. Rooney, Jr. “Cadillac Jack J.J. Rooney”, 79
John J. Rooney, Jr. “Cadillac Jack J.J. Rooney”, 79 of Trout Run passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 at GMC Muncy. Jack and his wife the former Sarah Aikey were married on June 26, 2006 and celebrated 16 years together. Jack was born on January 3, 1943...
The Salvation Army’s 2022 Festival of Trees
At Christmastime in Williamsport, The Salvation Army is known for not only red kettles and bell ringing, but also its annual Festival of Trees display and auction at the Lycoming Mall. Now in its 20th year, The Salvation Army’s Festival of Trees has become a beloved community tradition—and a significant fundraiser to help those in need in our community.
Christmas Time Is Here
As I sit here writing my column, it’s officially December 1! It’s so hard to believe. I feel like I just told my momma on the phone on June 25 that it was six months until Christmas! I also said it would be here before we knew it, and in a blink of an eye, here we are. I’ve made it over to my happy place four times so far, and that was even before December!
Grit: December 8, 1957 – Monday Night Store Openings Draw Lots of Customers
At least 36 Williamsport stores were open Monday evening, the first such opening in which a number of stores are pledged to continue for at least six months. It is expected an additional number of stores will be open tomorrow evening. December 16 and 23 of course, will be open, for what was decided earlier by the store hours committee of the Williamsport Merchants Bureau.
