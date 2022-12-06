Read full article on original website
Kenneth Byrl “Pap” Hampe Sr., 69
Kenneth Byrl “Pap” Hampe Sr., 69, of Muncy, died Thursday, December 8, 2022 at home with his family by his side. Born May 23, 1953 in Jersey Shore, he was a son of the late George and Erma (Winder) Hampe. On June 17, 2022 he celebrated 50 years of marriage with Gail L. Hampe, who survives.
Donald “Don” W. Houseknecht, 76
Donald “Don” W. Houseknecht, 76, of Lairdsville, Pennsylvania passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at his home. Born November 24, 1946, in Williamsport, PA, he was a son of the late Florence E. Houseknecht. He was a 1965 graduate of Hughesville High School. On May 5, 1966, Don enlisted in the United States Navy where he faithfully served his country in the United States Navy. On April 29, 1970, Don was honorably discharged from his time of dedicated service. He and his spouse, Anita E. (Leighow) Houseknecht of Lairdsville, celebrated 46 years of wonderful life together after marrying on July 17, 1976.
Wayne T. Morris, 57
Wayne T. Morris, 57, of Loyalsock Township, died on Dec. 5, 2022. He was born Apr. 1, 1965, in Williamsport, a son of Earl T. and the late Frances (Smith) Morris. Wayne was a graduate of Williamsport High School, worked at Barilla, and enjoyed hunting. Surviving in addition to his...
Olive Irene “Polly” Connelley, 83
Olive Irene “Polly” Connelley, 83, of Orviston was welcomed into her Savior’s arms on Monday, December 5, 2022 after being a patient at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport. Born November 11, 1939 in Lock Haven, she was a daughter of the late Water and Mabel Peters Jeirles. On May...
Robert G. Donahue, 62
Robert G. Donahue, 62, of Watsontown, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, surrounded by loved ones. Born October 25, 1960, in Bryn Mawr, PA, he was the son of the late John W. and Helen M. (Zengel) Donahue. On November 14, 2020 he married the former Angela Pentz, and they celebrated two years of marriage. Together they attended Delaware Run Wesleyan Church in Watsontown.
Lyle J. Dunn, 67
Lyle J. Dunn, 67, of Dushore, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at his home. Born November 14, 1955 in Sayre, he was a son of Lyle R. Dunn and JoAnn (Fulmer) Dunn. Lyle graduated from Towanda Area High School in 1973. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps as a radio operator from 1973 to 1976 as a Corporal at Camp Pendleton, CA. Later, he was a laborer for several manufacturing companies, especially as a forklift driver.
Joan M. (Liddic) Chandlee, 89
Joan M. (Liddic) Chandlee, 89, of Montoursville, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport. She was born on November 11, 1933 in Williamsport to the late Clarence and Jean (Nabel) Liddic. After graduating high school, Joan went to work at the former Williamsport National Bank as a manager and loan officer until she retired. She was married to James for 29 years before his passing on February 17, 1987. Joan was of Christian faith. She loved to read frequently going to the library to check out books.
John J. Rooney, Jr. “Cadillac Jack J.J. Rooney”, 79
John J. Rooney, Jr. “Cadillac Jack J.J. Rooney”, 79 of Trout Run passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 at GMC Muncy. Jack and his wife the former Sarah Aikey were married on June 26, 2006 and celebrated 16 years together. Jack was born on January 3, 1943...
Richard Alan “Dick” Smith, 81
Richard Alan “Dick” Smith, 81, of Muncy, died on Monday December 5, 2022 at the Gatehouse, Williamsport. Born and raised in Muncy Creek Twp., Dick was a son of the late Ralph C. and Martha E. Smith. He was a graduate of the Muncy School District, Penn State...
Lou’s View
There have been some weird crimes committed in Clinton County over the years. I’ve written about some of them—The Match-Light Burglar who used lit matches to get around in the dark, the Wrist Bag Grabber who waited until women got off the train and then ran off with their purses, and the Alley Bird who frightened people in Renovo by leaping out in women’s clothing. But there was one in Loganton that was one of the strangest I’ve found. (Okay, except for the Alley Bird. That was pretty weird.)
Arbitration award made in WB dog mauling case
WILKES-BARRE — An arbitration panel in Luzerne County Court awarded a Dauphin County woman the amount she sought to cover emergency veterinary care for her dog mauled more than three years ago in an attack by two German shepherds owned by Beth Gilbert McBride, the county’s acting Election Director and chairwoman of Wilkes-Barre City Council.
The Salvation Army’s 2022 Festival of Trees
At Christmastime in Williamsport, The Salvation Army is known for not only red kettles and bell ringing, but also its annual Festival of Trees display and auction at the Lycoming Mall. Now in its 20th year, The Salvation Army’s Festival of Trees has become a beloved community tradition—and a significant fundraiser to help those in need in our community.
Parents speak out after racial slurs thrown during Williamsport basketball game
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents of a Lycoming County girls junior high basketball team say they experienced hate speech during a game last week. Now they’re speaking out and want the students reprimanded. On Thursday, December 1st, the Williamsport Junior High girls’ basketball team played Montoursville at the C. E. McCall Middle School. A […]
NorCo 911 Coordinator Resigns, Replacement Sought
SUNBURY – Northumberland County 911 Coordinator Russ Fellman has resigned. County Commissioner Joe Klebon, who oversees the 911 center, said Wednesday Fellman submitted his resignation November 30. The county is now advertising for a full-time replacement. Fellman’s resignation comes following various incidents, including the Northumberland County Fire Chiefs Association...
Morgan Myles moves on to ‘The Voice’ finale
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Lycoming County native Morgan Myles is advancing to The Voice finale next week. She was the second early save of the night, making it to the top five. Other finalists include Team Blake’s Bryce Leather-Wood, Bodie, and Brayden Lape. Team Legend’s Omar also won an instant save for the fifth and […]
Fighting hunger in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A grocery store is lightening the heavy load of the rising costs of food in Lycoming County. Weis Markets handed over a check for $275,000 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. With inflation, the food bank says their needs have increased by about 20 percent. This...
UPMC Williamsport recognized by U.S. News for quality maternity care
Williamsport, Pa. — Each year, U.S. News & World Report evaluates hundreds of hospitals' maternity care and publishes a ranking list. The ranking is meant to help expectant parents decide where to receive care during this special time in their lives. UPMC Williamsport, part of the UPMC Magee-Women's Network, has been labeled a 2022-23 High Performing Hospital for Maternity Care for uncomplicated pregnancies in this year's listing. Attaining a spot on the "High Performing" list represents the highest rank a hospital can earn. ...
Lycoming County Special Olympics Hosting Fundraising Events
On December 11, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., runners and walkers will lace up their running shoes to participate in the 42nd Annual Frostbite 5 Mile Run and 19th Annual Penguin 5K Walk. The Frostbite 5 Mile Run is the longest fundraising race event in the Williamsport area. For the past 20 years, Special Olympics Lycoming County has been the recipient of all funds raised from these events. This money has been used to help the program purchase new uniforms, buy sports equipment, start new sports and rent training and competition facilities. These two events are a big part of their annual fundraising activities and enables Special Olympics to provide over 121 athletes and Unified partners with the opportunity to train and compete in 13 different individual and team sports throughout the year.
Marine Corps League Detachment #388 More Than Toys for Tots
The Toys for Tots program is a Christmastime staple associated with the United States Marine Corps Reserve and its allied group, the Marine Corps League. Many people need to be made aware of the Marine Corps League and its commitment to community service. The local Detachment of the Marine Corps...
What's up this weekend? December 9-11
Whether you enjoy caroling, visiting Santa with your kids, or attending outdoor winter markets, there is a holiday event in store for you this weekend. Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. December Bradford County ...
