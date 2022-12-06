ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watervliet, NY

$70K local grant awarded to improve transportation for seniors, people with disabilities

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F0bcB_0jZESXpw00

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Colonie Senior Service Centers (CSSC) has been awarded a $70,000 grant through the National Aging and Disability Transportation Center’s (NADTC) cooperative agreement with the Federal Transit Administration (FTA). These funds will go towards expanding transportation services for seniors and individuals with disabilities in the City of Watervliet, and the Village of Menands.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and community events delivered right to your inbox!

“For too long, older Americans and Americans with disabilities have often lacked access to the safe, affordable transportation options they need to access employment, healthcare, and other needed community services,” Congressman Paul Tonko said.  “This award represents an important step toward the expansion of these critical services here in our Capital Region.  With this infusion of federal funding, Colonie Senior Service Centers will be able to expand its own transportation services to diverse communities where they have identified the greatest need, specifically in the City of Watervliet and the Village of Menands.

“As the largest nonprofit provider of senior programs and services in New York’s Capital Region, Colonie Senior Service Centers, Inc. is thrilled to have been chosen as one of seven recipients from around the country to receive NADTC funding,” said Diane Conroy LaCivita, Executive Director of Colonie Senior Service Centers.  “The funding is subsidizing the expansion of our transportation services to both the City of Watervliet and the Village of Menands.  We recognize that having safe, reliable, door-to-door transportation for our seniors is key to getting them out of their homes and keeping them active and engaged in the community.  Additionally, enabling seniors to once again be mobile contributes to our region’s economic vitality.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

NY hospitals seeing staffing shortages

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Lawmakers and health care leaders gathered at the Capitol on Wednesday, saying that a shortage of nursing home staff is negatively impacting hospitals that are short staffed themselves. Dr. Dennis McKenna, President of Albany Medical Center, said this is effecting his hospital. “At Albany Medical Center Hospital today, there’s between 50 and 75 […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

ARPA lets Glens Falls Hospital’s crisis unit grow

Warren County has spent a lot of time deciding where to allocate portions of $12.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, which it received as a salve for businesses and community support organizations impacted by the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The county's ARPA advisory board has made a fresh round of recommendations - one of which would lead to new opportunities for Glens Falls Hospital.
GLENS FALLS, NY
worktruckonline.com

Carver Companies Adds Kenworth W990 Tri-Axle Dumps

Carver Companies Adds Kenworth W990 Tri-Axle Dumps To Meet Growing Customer Transportation Demands. Carver Companies, founded in 1989, started as a construction company comprised of a single crew digging cellars. It then diversified into a multifaceted division capable of all phases of developmental site work. With the growth of the...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga leaders at odds over safety concerns

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Spa City grappling with safety concerns after nightlife turned violent with the recent police officer involved shooting. “I don’t think anyone wants to punish the bar owners and the folks who have nightlife establishments. I think it’s really about the bar owners working with the local politicians, the mayor, and local law enforcement to find a solution,” says Karen Ziegler, the director of the Albany County Crime Victim and Sexual Violence Center.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Local pharmacy stepping up as Arbor Hill CVS prepares to close

An Arbor Hill resident is concerned about where seniors in his community will be able to get their badly-needed prescriptions, now that the CVS pharmacy at 153 Central Ave. is closing. The official closing date is Jan. 12, 2023. A pharmacy just one block away, Central Avenue Pharmacy at 65...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy to disperse crows away from densely populated areas

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’ve visited the Collar City lately, you’ve likely seen or heard large flocks of crows flying over the city. As the birds continue migrating into Troy for the winter, they’ve brought a number of issues, as city officials look to safely disperse them away from populated areas. “Right now, we […]
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Emergency Home Heating bill signed into law

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—After years of complaints from Capital Region residents having issues getting their propane tanks re-filled during the cold winter months, Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara sponsored legislation which would allow homeowners to get deliveries from another propane supplier in times of emergencies. On Thursday, it became a new law. “Under previous law these families, these […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

43K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy