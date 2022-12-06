$70K local grant awarded to improve transportation for seniors, people with disabilities

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Colonie Senior Service Centers (CSSC) has been awarded a $70,000 grant through the National Aging and Disability Transportation Center’s (NADTC) cooperative agreement with the Federal Transit Administration (FTA). These funds will go towards expanding transportation services for seniors and individuals with disabilities in the City of Watervliet, and the Village of Menands.

“For too long, older Americans and Americans with disabilities have often lacked access to the safe, affordable transportation options they need to access employment, healthcare, and other needed community services,” Congressman Paul Tonko said. “This award represents an important step toward the expansion of these critical services here in our Capital Region. With this infusion of federal funding, Colonie Senior Service Centers will be able to expand its own transportation services to diverse communities where they have identified the greatest need, specifically in the City of Watervliet and the Village of Menands.

“As the largest nonprofit provider of senior programs and services in New York’s Capital Region, Colonie Senior Service Centers, Inc. is thrilled to have been chosen as one of seven recipients from around the country to receive NADTC funding,” said Diane Conroy LaCivita, Executive Director of Colonie Senior Service Centers. “The funding is subsidizing the expansion of our transportation services to both the City of Watervliet and the Village of Menands. We recognize that having safe, reliable, door-to-door transportation for our seniors is key to getting them out of their homes and keeping them active and engaged in the community. Additionally, enabling seniors to once again be mobile contributes to our region’s economic vitality.”

