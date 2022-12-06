ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSUSports.net

Gymnastics Ranked No. 6 In Preseason Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics team ranked No. 6 in the WCGA Preseason Poll, the organization announced on Friday morning. The Tigers totaled 1,434 points amongst the top 36 teams. Members of the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association voted the University of Oklahoma the top team heading into the 2023 season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Atlanta's 'Holiday Hoopsgiving' Matches LSU and Wake Forest

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team hits the road to take part in Holiday Hoopsgiving at State Farm Arena in Atlanta Saturday afternoon when LSU meets Wake Forest of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The game, the second of four scheduled at the home of the Atlanta...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Sunday’s LSU Women’s Basketball Game vs. UNO Cancelled

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball game on Sunday has been canceled because of health and safety protocols within the New Orleans program. LSU actively searched for a replacement to play Sunday but was unable to find an opponent. The game will not be rescheduled or made-up....
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Program-High Six Tigers Named to SEC All-Freshman Team

BATON ROUGE – A program-best six LSU players have landed on the Freshman All-SEC Team as voted on by the league’s coaches, the conference office announced on Thursday. The six LSU players on the team also led the league with Georgia following with five. LSU’s list of freshmen...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Richardson selected for Black College Football Hall of Fame

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – You can now add Hall of Famer to Pete Richardson’s legacy. The former Southern University football coach was selected for the Black College Football Hall of Fame class of 2023. “This Class is another representation of the immense football talent that has played...
BATON ROUGE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Trojans basketball coach announces resignation

Central Lafourche boys basketball coach Henry Latten resigned last night, ending his tenure with the school. Latten was hired in June 2020 and spent 2+ seasons with the team, helping to rebuild a struggling program. This year, the fruits of those rebuilding efforts have shown. The Trojans are 6-3 and...
RACELAND, LA
LSUSports.net

Mondo Duplantis Named 2022 World Athlete of the Year

BATON ROUGE, La. – Pole vault world-record holder Mondo Duplantis, a former LSU All-American, has been named 2022 World Athlete of the Year by World Athletics, the international governing authority for track and field. Duplantis shared the honor with women’s 400-meter hurdler Sydney McLaughlin Levrone. Duplantis in 2022...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fgazette.com

Illegal gambling has invaded LSU

Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
LOUISIANA STATE
WKRG News 5

Three Southern University Human Jukebox band members hit, killed while changing flat tire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge community is mourning after three Southern University Human Jukebox band members were struck and killed along I-49 in north Louisiana Tuesday evening. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop E, 19-year-old Tyran Williams of Dallas, Texas, 21-year-old Dylan Young of Dallas, Texas, and 19-year-old Broderick Moore of […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

3 members of Southern University’s Human Jukebox killed in crash

NATCHITOCHES, La. — Three members of Southern University’s Human Jukebox were killed in a crash with an 18-wheeler Tuesday night. In a Facebook post by Southern, the university confirms that Dylan Young, Brody Moore, and Tyron Williams died in a crash in the Natchitoches area as they were on their way to Texas for the Christmas break.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
WAFB

3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed in 18-wheeler crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler. Director of Bands at Southern University and A&M College, Kedric Taylor, confirmed three members of the band passed away. Two of the students were tuba players and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Four Baton Rouge women accused of stealing $17,000 worth of items from Mississippi stores

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested four Baton Rouge, Louisiana women for allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise from two businesses. Police said they were notified by associates at Best Buy on Dec. 7 about two women who were inside the store concealing items. When officers arrived, they observed two other women leaving the store.
BATON ROUGE, LA

