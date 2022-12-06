Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
LSUSports.net
Gymnastics Ranked No. 6 In Preseason Poll
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics team ranked No. 6 in the WCGA Preseason Poll, the organization announced on Friday morning. The Tigers totaled 1,434 points amongst the top 36 teams. Members of the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association voted the University of Oklahoma the top team heading into the 2023 season.
LSUSports.net
Atlanta's 'Holiday Hoopsgiving' Matches LSU and Wake Forest
BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team hits the road to take part in Holiday Hoopsgiving at State Farm Arena in Atlanta Saturday afternoon when LSU meets Wake Forest of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The game, the second of four scheduled at the home of the Atlanta...
LSUSports.net
Sunday’s LSU Women’s Basketball Game vs. UNO Cancelled
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball game on Sunday has been canceled because of health and safety protocols within the New Orleans program. LSU actively searched for a replacement to play Sunday but was unable to find an opponent. The game will not be rescheduled or made-up....
LSUSports.net
Program-High Six Tigers Named to SEC All-Freshman Team
BATON ROUGE – A program-best six LSU players have landed on the Freshman All-SEC Team as voted on by the league’s coaches, the conference office announced on Thursday. The six LSU players on the team also led the league with Georgia following with five. LSU’s list of freshmen...
How did LSU transfers fare at other schools in 2022?
Now that we are a few days into the transfer portal season and have a few players from the 2022 season have entered the portal, it’s a good time to look back at those who have entered the portal in the past out of LSU and how they have performed.
NOLA.com
For St. Charles to win another state championship, it must face an LSU coach’s son who plays quarterback
Reigning state champion St. Charles will face a title-winning quarterback from another state when the second-seeded Comets go against No. 4 Dunham in the Division III select state championship set for 3:30 p.m. Friday in the Caesars Superdome. Dunham quarterback Jackson House, whose father is LSU defensive coordinator Matt House,...
brproud.com
Richardson selected for Black College Football Hall of Fame
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – You can now add Hall of Famer to Pete Richardson’s legacy. The former Southern University football coach was selected for the Black College Football Hall of Fame class of 2023. “This Class is another representation of the immense football talent that has played...
theadvocate.com
Trev Faulk's impact on LCA goes well beyond the football field and the team's trophy case
Lafayette Christian coach Trev Faulk has been vital in the transformation of the Knights’ football program, taking them from a run-of-the-mill team striving to make the playoffs to a dominant state powerhouse. It’s no coincidence the program has soared to great heights since Faulk took over in 2016. In...
lafourchegazette.com
Trojans basketball coach announces resignation
Central Lafourche boys basketball coach Henry Latten resigned last night, ending his tenure with the school. Latten was hired in June 2020 and spent 2+ seasons with the team, helping to rebuild a struggling program. This year, the fruits of those rebuilding efforts have shown. The Trojans are 6-3 and...
LSUSports.net
Mondo Duplantis Named 2022 World Athlete of the Year
BATON ROUGE, La. – Pole vault world-record holder Mondo Duplantis, a former LSU All-American, has been named 2022 World Athlete of the Year by World Athletics, the international governing authority for track and field. Duplantis shared the honor with women’s 400-meter hurdler Sydney McLaughlin Levrone. Duplantis in 2022...
fgazette.com
Illegal gambling has invaded LSU
Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
Three Southern University Human Jukebox band members hit, killed while changing flat tire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge community is mourning after three Southern University Human Jukebox band members were struck and killed along I-49 in north Louisiana Tuesday evening. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop E, 19-year-old Tyran Williams of Dallas, Texas, 21-year-old Dylan Young of Dallas, Texas, and 19-year-old Broderick Moore of […]
brproud.com
Five numbers deliver $50,000 after winning Pick 5 ticket sold in Assumption Parish
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Someone woke up $50,000 richer this week. A Pick 5 drawing took place on Tuesday, December 6, and the winning numbers were 3,2,5,4 and 7. A winning Pick 5 ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Shop N Save located at 124 Highway 70 Spur in Plattenville.
Southern University’s Band Takes Shot at ‘Coach Prime’ During Performance [VIDEO]
Southern University took on Jackson St. this past weekend and when it came time for the "Human Jukebox" to perform at halftime, they took a jab at Jackson St head Coach Deion Sanders. Coach Prime is moving on from Jackson St. as he's accepted the job at Colorado. Knowing that...
3 members of Southern University’s Human Jukebox killed in crash
NATCHITOCHES, La. — Three members of Southern University’s Human Jukebox were killed in a crash with an 18-wheeler Tuesday night. In a Facebook post by Southern, the university confirms that Dylan Young, Brody Moore, and Tyron Williams died in a crash in the Natchitoches area as they were on their way to Texas for the Christmas break.
These Louisiana Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a few in Louisiana.
4 Louisiana women accused of stealing $17k worth of merchandise in Mississippi
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested four Baton Rouge, Louisiana, women for allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise from two businesses. Police said they were notified by associates at Best Buy on December 7, 2022, about two women who were inside the store […]
‘The Price is Right Live’ is Coming to Louisiana in 2023
If so get excited because The Price is Right Live is coming to Louisiana in 2023. The Price is Right Live is headed to Baton Rouge, La to be exact. The Price is Right Live will be at the River Center in Baton Rouge on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 7 pm.
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed in 18-wheeler crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler. Director of Bands at Southern University and A&M College, Kedric Taylor, confirmed three members of the band passed away. Two of the students were tuba players and...
brproud.com
Four Baton Rouge women accused of stealing $17,000 worth of items from Mississippi stores
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested four Baton Rouge, Louisiana women for allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise from two businesses. Police said they were notified by associates at Best Buy on Dec. 7 about two women who were inside the store concealing items. When officers arrived, they observed two other women leaving the store.
