Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in UniformBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registeredMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program:Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
The job needs your immediate attention. New York City is one of the largest and most popular cities in the United States. It is popular for its hustle and bustle, Wall Street legends and Broadway shows.
6sqft
How to avoid NYC SantaCon 2022
Manhattan residents may be pleasantly surprised or significantly perturbed when a horde of red-and-white-clad SantaCon 2022 participants flood the streets of Midtown, Murray Hill, and the East Village this Saturday. The annual cosplay event draws thousands of festively-dressed participants into the borough for a day of drunken shenanigans all in the name of charity. The pub crawl is a blast for all of those involved, and not so fun for residents of the neighborhoods and people who need to travel through these areas. Ahead are a few suggestions for those looking to avoid the action during this year’s SantaCon.
Are They Eating Rotisserie Rats in New York City?
This is one way to solve the rat problem in New York City. People can't stand rats. Some are just downright afraid of them. Rats cause a lot of trouble in big cities. Rats are taking over certain cities here in the Empire State. New York has some of the rattiest cities in the country.
brickunderground.com
Expect NYC rents to fall? You're going to be disappointed by this latest market snapshot
Anyone who thought rents in New York City would drop this fall will be discouraged to see they are instead remaining close to record highs. That’s the takeaway from the November edition of the Elliman Report for the Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens rental markets. In Manhattan, the median rent...
New York state completes Kew Gardens Interchange project
New York state recently completed the $739 million multiphase Kew Gardens Interchange project in Queens. The area is the complex intersection of the Grand Central Parkway, the Van Wyck Expressway, the Jackie Robinson Parkway, and the Union Turnpike. It serves nearly 600,000 vehicles daily and, before the project, had higher-than-average accident rates and congestion. Phase […] The post New York state completes Kew Gardens Interchange project appeared first on Transportation Today.
6sqft
16 Hanukkah celebrations and ceremonies taking place in NYC this year
Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, begins at sunset on Sunday, December 18, and lasts until sunset on Monday, December 26. There are a variety of events across New York City that celebrate the eight-night holiday, including menorah lighting ceremonies, arts festivals, live music, and much more. Ahead, find a way to celebrate the holiday, from the famous menorah lighting in Central Park and Prospect Park to arts and crafts at the Jewish Museum.
fox5ny.com
How much New York's minimum wage will increase on Dec. 31, 2022
NEW YORK - The New York minimum wage in areas outside the New York City area is set to increase on the last day of the year. The state-wide New York minimum wage will rise to $14.20 per hour on Dec. 31, 2022. Currently, the minimum wage in New York is $13.20 an hour.
Twin Friends of NYC Mayor Are Dogged By City Allegations
Businessman Vadim Shubaderov, 35, thought he had found the ideal situation when he met a charming set of identical twins in Brooklyn. Twin Friends of Eric Adams.Photo byMC Studio From Twitter.
cityandstateny.com
Meet the Orthodox Jewish woman trying to unseat Inna Vernikov in NYC
New York City Council candidate Amber Adler is no stranger to finding ways to connect with others amid public pressure to go away. As an Orthodox Jewish woman running for the southern Brooklyn District 48 seat, Adler weathered a barrage of messages attempting to discredit her campaign as she ran in 2021. When a group of men protested outside her home, she took her two sons to a local mall for the day. When local news refused to publish her photo for religious reasons – a fairly common trend in Orthodox neighborhoods to not share photos of women and girls in the press – she had someone drive a billboard around the community featuring an image of herself and her children instead. Now, with Adler running to represent the largely Orthodox Jewish community a second time in 2023, she’s also once again finding non-traditional ways to get her name and work into the world – this time with a role in the Netflix reality series “My Unorthodox Life.”
1st snow of season could unfold in New York City, coastal Northeast
Those hoping for some holiday cheer in the form of snow may not have to wait much longer in portions of the Northeast, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. Residents in locations near the Atlantic coast will likely receive their first snowflakes and perhaps the first accumulating snow of the season this weekend.
6sqft
For $1M, this tidy West Village railroad pad is cute as pie and has a private back patio
This clean, bright, and utterly charming prewar one-bedroom home is located in the landmarked 1893 Amos Street Condominium at 225 West 10th Street in the heart of Greenwich Village. Located at the back of the building’s main floor, above street level, the apartment, asking $1,085,000, features high ceilings, crown moldings, and hardwood floors throughout–and a lovely private patio garden, perfect for informal gatherings any day of the week.
Two winning tickets sold in Take 5 evening drawing
NEW YORK – Two top-prize winning tickets were sold for the December 5 Take 5 evening drawing, according to the New York Lottery. A prize winning ticket worth $18,080 was sold at Wegman’s located at 4960 Transit Road in Depew. In Brooklyn, Willy’s Deli located at 1356 Rockaway Parkway sold a prize winning ticket worth $18,080. To determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing, TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket should visit the website nylottery.ny.gov. From a field of one through 39, five numbers are drawn. Drawings The post Two winning tickets sold in Take 5 evening drawing appeared first on Shore News Network.
This Spot Has Been Named New Jersey’s Best Hole-In-The-Wall-Restaurant
New Jersey is so fortunate to have so many great restaurants, and so many foodies to enjoy them. New Jersey may be the only place where being named a hole-in-the-wall restaurant is a really great thing. We have every type of restaurant in the Garden State. We enjoy everything from...
6sqft
Museum of Jewish Heritage to host its first-ever New York Jewish Book Festival
© John Halpern Courtesy of the Museum of Jewish Heritage. The Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust is hosting its first-ever New York Jewish Book Festival this weekend. Kicking off on Sunday, December 11 at 10 a.m., the full-day event will feature talks, panels, author signings, and other programs that explore themes of Jewish heritage, culture, history, and more. The festival is free to attend and will be held at the museum’s location at 36 Battery Place in Battery Park City.
Eric Adams rolls out top team shakeup after wave of departures at City Hall
Mayor Eric Adams named two new top staffers to his year-old administration on Tuesday to replace his chief of staff and top deputy mayor, both of whom announced they were leaving amid a wave of fall departures. Sheena Wright will replace Lorraine Grillo as his first deputy mayor, a position that essentially serves as the Penn Station dispatch of the administration when it comes to managing the day-to-day functions of city government and its $100 billion budget. Meanwhile, Camille Varlack will replace longtime Brooklyn fixer and attorney Frank Carone as his new chief of staff, a role that typically brings outsize...
It Just Won’t Sell: New England Mansion Ivana Trump Won in the Divorce
It's a stunning, 20,000-square-foot waterfront estate in Greenwich, Connecticut, perched on its own semi-private peninsula, so why won't it sell? The current owners have been trying to sell it since 2014, and after being pulled off the market for a bit, it's back at almost half the price. The current...
CDC recommends indoor masks in 4 NYC boroughs, Long Island amid COVID spike
NEW YORK (PIX11) —In four of the five New York City boroughs, people are urged to wear masks indoors and on public transportation due to a spike in COVID cases, according to the CDC. The Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island are in orange, meaning high-risk levels, while Manhattan is in yellow, the medium-risk level, […]
6sqft
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church finally reopens at the World Trade Center
All photos © Alan Karchmer for Santiago Calatrava unless otherwise noted. The only house of worship that was totally destroyed during the September 11 attacks finally reopened to the public this week. Designed by Santiago Calatrava, the new St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine, now located at 130 Liberty Street, resumed regular parish life with a prayer service on Monday. Inspired by Byzantine architecture, Calatrava designed a facade that appears to glow from within; the church will be illuminated every night as a beacon of hope at the site.
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now
Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
Iconic New Jersey ice cream shop closing after 88 years
Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
