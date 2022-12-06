Read full article on original website
Why Light a Luminaria?
Luminaria is one of the great holiday traditions in town. It’s simple enough to put a light inside a brown paper bag, set it in the sand, and place along your front border or in your driveway. But why?. Lights around the winter solstice date back… well forever. The...
Boston hospitals booked solid for colonoscopies
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For years, David Thau suffered gastrointestinal and other symptoms for no apparent reason. “I was throwing up a lot, I had some really acute and intense stomach pain. I’d had blood in my stool, but like most 34-year-old guys, just shrugged it off,” Thau said. “It’s nothing. Nothing will ever happen to me.”
Early screening helped Boston woman survive colon cancer
BOSTON - The excruciating aches and pains on Shanda Foster's right abdomen led the Boston woman to the doctor's office in 2013 for her first colonoscopy. "I realized I couldn't eat any more," Foster said. "It was a literal blockage I had on my side." She was in her early 30s, but her doctor wanted to rule out colon cancer - the same illness that "Cheers" actress Kirstie Alley was diagnosed with not long after it ultimately claimed her life at 71. "It's very important to get screening very early on," said Tufts Medical Center's chief colon...
Plymouth Mother Gets Blessed with Random Act of Kindness at Market Basket
A Plymouth mother and her daughter were the centers of the ultimate holiday surprise after a total stranger paid for their groceries at Market Basket over the weekend. It was a beautiful reminder for Olivia Cosgrove that random acts of kindness can make the world a better place. It All...
Superintendent Update ~ December 9
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for December 9, 2022, focuses on Pearl Harbor Day; UN Human Rights Day; Performing Arts News; Annual Fire Department Toy Collection; Special Education; Town Flu and COVID-19 Booster clinic; COVID-19; and the Superintendent search brochure. Pearl Harbor Day. On Wednesday we commemorated Pearl Harbor Day....
The Oldest School in America Is Right Here in Massachusetts
Anything Classic or Historical you will usually find here in the Baystate. We have the oldest bars, oldest restaurants, and even the oldest houses. We do have some rather historic schools as well that are ether torn down, repurposed, vacant, or actually still in use! C.T. Plunkett (Hoosac Valley Elementary) in Adams is a pure example of an historic school.
everettleader.com
The Creation Of A Submarine Sandwich That Reaches Perfection
When I do local subs – that is – Everett subs I order from DiBlasi’s or from the Everett Square Deli. Both give great service and design subs that I like. You see, I never just order a sub. I need to have my subs specially made....
Community Finds Missing Teddy Bear In Surprising Location
A special missing teddy bear was found in a surprise location this week.
This Massachusetts City Is Dubbed ‘The Christmas City’
Tis the season to be merry and bright, right? Folks across the commonwealth are always looking for a festive place to take the family during the Christmas holiday. As a child, I remember my parents taking me to a house in Peabody, MA that was just magical. Lights galore!. Sort...
BHS Interact Club Hosting Winter Items Drive to Help Children in Need
The Bedford High School Interact Club is holding its second annual Winter Items Drive to help the children served by Cradles to Crayons. The drive is now underway and runs through Dec. 20. Needed are new or gently used winter coats and snow boots as well as hats and gloves....
Health officials: Wear masks in crowded spaces because of flu, RSV, and COVID
BOSTON - As respiratory viruses surge all over the country, including here in Massachusetts, health officials are saying it's time to start wearing masks again. Dr. Mallika Marshall said it's a small sacrifice to make to stay healthy during what is turning out to be a bad year for respiratory illnesses. She says from personal experience, the flu is everywhere and will likely be the worst flu season in a decade. COVID cases are on the rise and people, both young and old, are still getting really sick from RSV. She said all of these infections can be prevented by wearing a high-quality medical mask, such as an N95 or KN95 model. She recommends that we all wear masks when we're in crowded spaces: on public transportation, in airports, and on planes, in malls while we do our holiday shopping, and anywhere people congregate.
Boston Public Health Commission issues flu warning
Boston saw more than 700 cases of flu in the last week alone. Boston health officials are urging flu shots and indoor masking amid an “early and rapid” rise in flu cases citywide. The city has seen 1,784 influenza cases since Oct. 1, with more than 700 cases...
iheart.com
CDC Raises Risk Level For Covid In Part Of State
The CDC is reporting a rise in COVID-19 cases in Newport County. The community level of spread has increased to medium, catching up to Bristol County, Massachusetts. "Medium" spread means there is an impact on the local healthcare system. The other four counties in the state remain in the low...
Fentanyl found in classroom at Revere High School
REVERE - A bag of fentanyl was found at Revere High School, according to an email obtained by the WBZ I-Team. Parents were notified Wednesday that a baggie of an unknown substance was discovered on the floor of a classroom and tests determined it was fentanyl, a powerful and potentially deadly drug. The email to parents said students don't use the classroom where the baggie was found and there is no indication that any student consumed any of the drug.A spokesperson for the district said the incident is under investigation with the help of Revere police.Parents WBZ spoke to are concerned and are demanding to know more about how the drugs got into the school."How was it in a classroom that no one uses?" asked parent Danielle Day. "How did it get there? Why did someone have access to that classroom?"A Revere substance use prevention group will speak to students in the coming weeks. Parents hope for other visible changes too. "Narcotic sniffing dogs, during the school day. There needs to be better security," Day said.
Christmas trees not allowed in Dedham libraries this season
DEDHAM - A festive wreath hangs on the door of Dedham Library's Endicott Branch. But step inside, and it's business as usual between the bookshelves. The branch supervisor told WBZ NewsRadio 1030 their Christmas tree is staying in storage. "I was told that, when people, I use the word people, walked in that room, it made them uncomfortable," branch supervisor Lisa Desmond told WBZ Radio. Desmond posted her disappointment on social media; hundreds of passionate responses followed. "Town hall has a menorah out. I say let's celebrate every tradition, religion, whatever it is that sparks joy for...
Health Department Holding Free Flu Vaccine and Covid-19 Bivalent Booster on Monday, Dec. 12
The Bedford Health Department will host a clinic offering Flu Vaccine and Pfizer COVID-19 Bivalent Booster doses from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. Only the Pfizer Bivalent booster will be available at this clinic, not Moderna. The clinic is free and open to those who live and work in Bedford; however, we ask that you bring your insurance card(s) with you for vaccine program reimbursement purposes.
Did You Know: Resources for those of us getting older (Or for our parents!)
We’re starting a new series called “Did You Know?” The idea is to highlight some of the numerous resources available here in town. Many of them are free. First up: Resources for those of us getting older (Or for our parents!) One good thing about getting older...
Boston Globe
These igloos and fire pits are open this winter
A running list of igloo and fire pit hangouts available for booking. As Massachusetts residents seek socially distant ways to dine and hang out this winter amid the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants and other venues have answered the call by offering private igloos and fire pits. Boston’s Evergreen Eatery + Cafe...
ABC6.com
MSPCA, NEAS, to launch dog adoption campaign following Fitchburg surrender
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — MSPCA Angell announced their newest arrivals following a historically large number of surrenders this week. The group reports 16 American Bull dogs — mostly puppies — were surrendered from a single Fitchburg, M.A. home on Friday, December second. The MSPCA said the surrender...
You Won’t Find a Paywall Here
Have you ever experienced the frustration of trying to read an interesting article in a major newspaper or magazine only to be told, “Nope we’re behind a paywall and you can only read this if you pay for it.”. You will never get this response from The Citizen!...
