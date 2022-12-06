Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
MATT GREENHALGH RETURNS TO RUN APP STATE FOOTBALL PERFORMANCE
BOONE, N.C. — Matt Greenhalgh has returned home to App State as Director of Athletic Performance to oversee the football program's strength and conditioning, head coach Shawn Clark announced Thursday. “We’re excited to welcome Matt and his family back to App State,” Clark said. “Matt’s enthusiasm and ability as...
247Sports
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OPENS APP STATE TRANSFER CLASS
With transfer season officially launching on Monday, Appalachian State has its first transfer commitment from Northwest Mississippi Community College offensive lineman Jamarr Davis. Davis committed to the Mountaineers during an official visit to App State, including a win over Old Dominion on Nov. 19. Davis started at tackle for Northwest...
Visit the Largest Ski Area in North Carolina
Sugar MountainPhoto bySee Sugar Mountain, NC/ Facebook. Sugar Mountain is the largest ski area in North Carolina. Sugar Mountain Resort has 125 acres of ski terrain spread across 21 slopes and 8 lifts for quick access. It has the most ski areas and the 1,200-foot-highest vertical drop in the North Carolina Blue Ridge Mountains.
North Carolina lands top food manufacturer, will invest $6M in region
A California pasta company announced that it would bring its U.S. operations, production, and corporate office to Catawba County.
California-based pasta company relocating to Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A California food manufacturer is relocating to Catawba County and bringing jobs in the process. Pasta Piccinini is currently based in Pasadena, California, but the company purchased property in Newton, North Carolina for the move. Pasta Piccinini produces several specialty pasta products, including fresh-filled pasta,...
nctripping.com
25+ Amazing Restaurants in Morganton and Nearby! (Map Included!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Whether you’re traveling to Burke County for some outdoor activities or happen to be driving on I-40 near Asheville, we highly recommend the many local restaurants...
lakenormanpublications.com
Library to share Sherrills Ford history of a time before the lake
TERRELL – The Friends of the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Library are inviting the public to an evening hosted by Robert Eades and Jeff Howard focused on the history of the Sherrills Ford area prior to the construction of Lake Norman. The hosts will walk the audience through a series of...
Suspects wanted in NC for stealing inflatable chicken from Zaxby’s
BOONE, N.C. (WGHP) — Police in Boone are seeking the public’s assistance after a daring heist. The stolen item is an inflatable chicken that was standing in front of a local Zaxby’s. The first suspect is described as the following: A man Wearing a grey sweatshirt Wearing yellow and black striped overalls Wearing a black […]
caldwelljournal.com
Caldwell Baptist Association Church & Community News
LENOIR, NC (December 8, 2022) — The Caldwell Baptist Association assists churches and non-profit organizations in advertising news and events. The Church/Community news goes out every Wednesday. If you would like to advertise in this publication, please email your information to Darlene by Tuesday each week. CHURCH NEWS. Mount...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Avery County – December 6 & 7, 2022
GAZ010-NCZ033-048>053-058-059-062>065-501-503-505-071200- Rabun-Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Buncombe-Graham- Northern Jackson-Macon-Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson- Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains-McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Clayton, Pine Mountain, Mountain City,. Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust, Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut,. Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck, Swiss, Burnsville, Celo,. Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka,. Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser, Waynesville, Waterville,. Canton, Cruso,...
9 students charged after large brawl breaks out at a North Carolina high school: police
The brawl happened on Friday, Dec. 2, inside the local school. As Statesville officers arrived at the scene, they helped student resource officers with separating those involved.
860wacb.com
New Hickory Police Chief Named
Hickory Police Department Major Reed Baer will serve as the next Chief of Police after 25 years with the department. The move follows the announcement that current Police Chief Thurman Whisnant will retire. Major Baer’s promotion will become effective February 1, 2023. Baer began his career with H.P.D. as...
Statesville man accused of stabbing person with scissors, deputies say
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is accused of stabbing another man with scissors at a home near Statesville Wednesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the incident happened on Monte Vista Road west of Statesville. Deputies said they arrived at the home and found a man stabbed. The victim […]
lakenormanpublications.com
New Lincoln County board handles rezoning hearings
LINCOLNTON – A new Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, with the recently-elected Jamie Lineberger assuming the seat previously occupied by Milton Sigmon, presided over its first meeting Dec. 5. Prior to the proceedings, the board appointed Carrol Mitchem to another term as chairman, with Bud Cesena to serve as vice-chair.
Autopsy results rule homicide after body found in NC wooded area
The body was found around 3:40 p.m. in a wooded area on Lee Cline Road near Houston Mill Road.
Sullivan Heights band teacher bonded out Wednesday night
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — New details emerged in a case that left Sullivan County parents and community members scrambling for answers. A false report suspect, 53-year-old Harold Dalton, is listed as a band teacher at Sullivan Heights Middle School. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that the agency had arrested Dalton for false […]
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 12/2 -12/8/22
Jonathan Aaron Renfro Of Bailey Branch Road Burnsville, NC was arrested for Failure to appear on Felony Charges and was issued a $16,000.00 Secure Bond. O.M Ledford JR of Rice Road Burnsville, NC was arrested for Felony Breaking and Entering, Larceny After Breaking and Entering and was issued a $10,000.00 Secured Bond.
wccbcharlotte.com
Morganton Set To Shut Down For Christmas Parade
MORGANTON, N.C. –Downtown Morganton is all lit up for Christmas. Soon, it will be lit up with smiles as the parade goes by. “It’s truly going to be magical,” said Abby Nelson. Nelson would know, she’s in charge of putting on the parade. Every year, spectators...
wataugaonline.com
Thanksgiving 2022 Holiday Schedule Changes
This is a list of some of the local closings during the week of Thanksgiving. This list will be updated as needed. Watauga County Schools closed for students Wednesday. Closed for everyone Thursday & Friday. Appalachian State closed for students Wednesday. Closed for everyone Thursday & Friday. Town of Boone...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell Health System announces plans to expand emergency department and critical care unit
Iredell Health System on Thursday announced plans to significantly expand Iredell Memorial Hospital’s critical care unit and emergency department. The expansion will increase the size of he emergency department (ED) by 4,805 square feet and the critical care unit (CCU) by 11,195 square feet. The project will also include the renovation of the existing CCU. The ED will expand into the current emergency physician parking lot, and the expanded CCU will be built on top of that expansion.
Talk Radio 960am
Lafayette, LA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
669K+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://talkradio960.com
Comments / 0