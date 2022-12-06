Read full article on original website
BUSINESS BEAT: Ribbon cutting on Sunday at The Tavern Bar and Grill in Quincy
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – A Sunday afternoon ribbon cutting ceremony has been scheduled for The Tavern Bar and Grill in downtown Quincy. There will be a Open House starting at 2:00 p.m. with the ribbon cutting at 2:30 p.m.. The Tavern Bar and Grill recently opened for business and...
City of Battle Creek receives over $463,000 for 20th Street reconstruction
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek was among nine who received grant funding to rebuild local roads, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Today’s road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely." Whitmer said. "Today’s grants are the latest in a long line of economic development investments we have made in recent years to make Michigan more competitive. I will work with anyone to advance our economic development and build up our infrastructure so we can create opportunities for Michiganders everywhere."
After years of vacant lots left setting, Battle Creek expands downtown footprint
The city commission approved to rezone the area in hopes of attracting more potential investment into the area.
Baker scheduled to make Council presentation on allowing overnight parking
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater City Manager Keith Baker is scheduled to make a short presentation during Monday night’s City Council meeting which will look at the potential for allowing overnight parking on designated City streets. Baker met with staff to discuss the matter following a request from...
274 Inch Prize-Winning Tree in Jackson County
Since 1993 state-wide volunteer non-profit tree planting and education organization ReLeaf has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through it’s Big Tree Hunt contest. The most recent contest ended this past summer and Adam Kraft from Spring Arbor won the prize for largest tree entered from Jackson County. The tree Kraft found is a silver maple that 274-inches in circumference. Kraft also founf the biggest trees in Hillsdale and Calhoun Counties.
Fire scare at Jackson Family Dollar store caused by air system malfunction
JACKSON, MI -- A failure in the building’s heating and air system filled a Jackson Family Dollar store with smoke and a strong burning smell Friday morning, officials said. At about 7:38 a.m. Dec 9, crews from the Jackson Fire Department were called to the Family Dollar store at 805 Francis St. for a potential commercial building fire.
County gets three proposals after RFP’s are sent out for broadband project
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County Administrator Bud Norman told the Board of Commissioners during their work session on Thursday that three companies responded to the broadband RFP by the time the noon meeting got underway. Norman said the proposals will be reviewed before the top companies are interviewed...
Annual contest names Red Oak biggest tree in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Since 1993 ReLeaf Michigan, a state-wide nonprofit tree organization, has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through its 15th biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt. contest. Janie Bare, of Kalamazoo, submitted the winning entry; a red oak, spanning 226-inches and almost 19 feet,...
Change in traffic flow at intersection of Simonton, Baldwin, Cone beginning December 14
ELKHART, Ind. - Traffic flow will change at the intersection of Simonton, Baldwin, and Cone streets beginning December 14 for a traffic study, according to the City of Elkhart. Barricades will be in place during the study. The temporary change allows the city to study traffic flow in the intersection...
New road near Amazon facility to be named Walorski Parkway
A new way to honor the late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. Elkhart County Commissioners approved naming a road in her honor. It's the new road by the Amazon facility under construction north of the Toll Road. The entrance to the road is off of County Road 17 where you enter the...
An old safe at The Parlour was finally cracked open. Here’s what was inside
JACKSON, MI – John Cuneo was aware of the old safe that sat unopened on the second floor of The Parlour when he took ownership of the business last year. In fact, he said other owners of the longtime, popular Jackson ice cream parlor at 1401 Daniel Road also knew about the safe, but no one could never open it.
DNR announces funding for 4 park projects in West Michigan
The projects will be covered by grants from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
DNR says over 3,600 deer have been harvested in Branch County during 2022
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says over 3,600 deer have been harvested by hunters in Branch County so far in 2022. For the first time this year, hunters in Michigan have to report their deer kill on line to the DNR within 72 hours.
Wet hay suspected cause of barn fire near Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Wet hay stored in a pole barn might have ignited a blaze that brought the whole building down Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said. At about 3:34 p.m. Dec. 7, firefighters from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the 8400 block of Seymour Road in Leoni Township, east of Jackson, for a reported barn fire.
Bronson Fire Department officials report increase in illegal burning complaints
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Fire Department says they are experiencing an uptick in illegal burning complaints. They point out illegal burning diminishes tax dollars intended for emergency services. Bronson fire officials remind residents that a burn permit is needed for anything larger than a campfire. If you...
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner
Dee Ann Warner, 52, of Tecumseh, Michigan was reported missing from her rural home April 25, 2021. In March 2022, frustrated family members feared the case was growing cold. After seeing Billy Little, Jr., a nationally recognized attorney on an episode of 48 Hours, they reached out to him for help. He immediately agreed and went to work — pro bono. “All I want is the truth and to get justice for this family,” he said.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
Harper Creek teacher retires before investigation done
A Harper Creek High School teacher who was under investigation has retired, the school says.
MSP: Missing man last seen near Sturgis
Michigan State Police are looking for a man who has been reported missing and was last seen in St. Joseph County.
Elkhart bomb squad responds to situation at Cobus Green in Osceola
OSCEOLA, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office and Elkhart bomb squad responded to a situation at Cobus Green in Osceola Thursday morning. According to dispatch, deputies were called to the scene at 3 a.m. When ABC57 arrived just before 7:30 a.m., Elkhart County deputies and officers from the Elkhart...
