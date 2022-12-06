ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iheart.com

Billy Joel Announces 91st Show Of MSG Residency Coming In May

Billy Joel's record-breaking live concert residency at Madison Square Garden has added a 91st show next spring. The upcoming gig is set for May 5, subject to change if it conflicts with a playoff game. It will will be the Piano Man's 137th lifetime show at The Garden. Citi cardmembers...
CMT

WATCH: Miranda Lambert Talks Las Vegas Residency and Setting Her Arms on Fire

Miranda Lambert is having a blast headlining her Velvet Rodeo residency in Las Vegas, so much so that she's coming back for round two. Tickets for the second installment of her "Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency" at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino go on sale this week. In the meantime, Lambert is frolicking through Sin City with her husband, Brendan, and sharing her favorite moments of her Las Vegas shows.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Time Out New York

A Frank Sinatra musical is being developed for Broadway

We're surprised it took this long given his legacy, but a musical inspired by Frank Sinatra's life and career is officially being developed for Broadway, with the late artist's youngest daughter, Tina Sinatra, and archivist Charles Pignone serving as producers on behalf of Frank Sinatra Enterprises. According to an official...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Canuck Scribe Lisa A Lachapelle

Life's Highway Biography of Canadian Country Musician and Nashville Recording Star Book Release

Joan Spalding Country Musician and Nashville Recording ArtistPhoto byPhoto by Joan Spalding Personal Photo. The life story of Joan Spalding is long overdue. With an extensive career in the Canadian music industry and a Nashville Recording artist, Joan also has several awards to her name. A Member of the Canadian Country Music Association and Canada's version of the Grande Ol Opry, Purple Hill Opry, her story had delightful highlights of the pioneers of Canadian Country music industry.
NASHVILLE, TN

