In the ever-changing landscapes of restaurants in the neighborhood, there’s a new one now open! Shy Bird – an all-day rotisserie, bar, cafe, and takeaway– will officially open its doors in the new Iron Works building on Tuesday night!

Shy Bird’s menu features half and whole chicken, fried chicken sandwiches, burgers, pretzels, salads, burgers, beer, wine, cider, and cocktails.

OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK 8am-10pm