Detroit News
Biden releasing nearly $36B to aid pensions of union workers
President Joe Biden’s administration on Thursday announced the infusion of nearly $36 billion to shore up a financially troubled union pension plan, preventing severe cuts to the retirement incomes of about 350,000 Teamster workers and retirees across the United States. The money for the Central States Pension Fund is...
Detroit News
Defense bill includes new $3.2B spending limit for Soo Lock project
Washington — The defense policy bill approved Thursday by the House includes new spending authorization for the ongoing project to build a new Soo Lock at $3.2 billion, which is triple what it had been expected to cost but should allow construction to stay on track. The U.S. Army...
