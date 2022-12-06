ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers sign Diego Rincones and Julio E. Rodriguez

According to a report, the Detroit Tigers have signed a couple of minor-league players. Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press was the first to report that the Tigers have signed outfielder Diego Rincones and catcher, Julio E. Rodriguez to minor-league deals. As noted by Petzold, both Rincones and Rodriguez spent the 2022 season at the Double-A level.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move

Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
CHICAGO, IL
MLive.com

Tigers sign minor-league pitcher; Josh Lester heads to Orioles

SAN DIEGO -- The Detroit Tigers have signed right-handed pitcher Brenan Hanifee to a minor-league deal. Hanifee, 24, was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth round in 2016. He returned from Tommy John surgery to pitch 38 innings with Double-A Bowie in 2022. He struck out 35 and walked 12.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Tigers take pitcher from Rangers in Rule 5 Draft

SAN DIEGO -- The Detroit Tigers scooped up right-handed pitcher Mason Englert from the Texas Rangers in the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday. Englert, who turned 23 last month, was a fourth-round pick of the Rangers in 2018 out of Forney (Texas) High School. He’s made only three starts above...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies

The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Tigers trade longtime reliever to Braves for 2 prospects

SAN DIEGO -- The Tigers traded veteran reliever Joe Jimenez to the Atlanta Braves for two prospects Wednesday night. The Tigers will receive well-regarded infielder Justyn-Henry Malloy and left-handed pitcher Jake Higginbotham. Jimenez, 28, has spent parts of 10 seasons in the Tigers’ organization. Signed out of Puerto Rico as...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions make decision on WR Quintez Cephus

After playing in just five games for the Detroit Lions in 2021, the hope was that WR Quintez Cephus would have a healthy 2022 campaign and that he would emerge as a nice target for QB Jared Goff. Unfortunately, that was not in the cards, as Cephus was injured after playing in just four games for the Lions before getting injured, and eventually being placed on injured reserve. On Wednesday, the Lions made a decision on Cephus, and it could mean seeing him back on the field prior to the conclusion of the season.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Is It Time for a Change Between the Pipes for the Detroit Red Wings?

The Detroit Red Wings dropped a tough one to the Florida Panthers last night by a score of 5-1. I found myself asking the question during the game is it time for a change at goalie? Ville Husso is the clear-cut number 1 for this team and if the playoffs started tomorrow, he would be in net every game, but what about the backup situation? Right now, it is Alex Nedeljkovic but there has been a lot said for how Magnus Hellberg and how he has looked playing in Grand Rapids so is there a conversation for a change?
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Jeff Okudah among 3 Lions players knocked out by illness

ALLEN PARK -- There’s something going around the Lions locker room. No, not playoff fever. Cornerback Jeff Okudah, receiver Kalif Raymond and quarterback Nate Sudfeld all showed up on the injury report because of illnesses that knocked them out of Wednesday’s practice. Left tackle Taylor Decker (elbow), linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee), safety DeShon Elliott (ankle) and center Frank Ragnow (foot) also did not practice, while running back D’Andre Swift (ankle) and guard Evan Brown (ankle) were limited.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

RB Craig Reynolds starts 21-day practice window; players remain out with illness

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions remain short-handed because of a bug that is going around the locker room, with cornerback Jeff Okudah, receiver Kalif Raymond and backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld all missing a second straight practice on Wednesday because of illness. It is unusual to see players miss back-to-back practices because of a bug, although the practice is becoming more common in the post-COVID world.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

10 players included on Detroit Lions’ initial injury report for Week 14

Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Detroit Lions will look to move to 6-7 on the season when they host the first-place Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field. For the first half of the season or so, the Lions were dealing with a plethora of key injuries, but as the season has gone on, the team has gotten healthier and healthier. Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial injury report for their Week 14 matchup against the Vikings.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy