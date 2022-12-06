Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Related
MLive.com
Move in the fences at Comerica Park? Here’s what Tigers’ new boss says
SAN DIEGO -- Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris has tread carefully when talking about an issue that arouses strong opinions on both sides: Should the Tigers move in the fences at Comerica Park for the second time since the stadium opened in 2000?. Harris said Tuesday that...
Detroit Tigers sign Diego Rincones and Julio E. Rodriguez
According to a report, the Detroit Tigers have signed a couple of minor-league players. Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press was the first to report that the Tigers have signed outfielder Diego Rincones and catcher, Julio E. Rodriguez to minor-league deals. As noted by Petzold, both Rincones and Rodriguez spent the 2022 season at the Double-A level.
A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move
Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
MLive.com
Tigers sign minor-league pitcher; Josh Lester heads to Orioles
SAN DIEGO -- The Detroit Tigers have signed right-handed pitcher Brenan Hanifee to a minor-league deal. Hanifee, 24, was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth round in 2016. He returned from Tommy John surgery to pitch 38 innings with Double-A Bowie in 2022. He struck out 35 and walked 12.
MLive.com
Tigers take pitcher from Rangers in Rule 5 Draft
SAN DIEGO -- The Detroit Tigers scooped up right-handed pitcher Mason Englert from the Texas Rangers in the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday. Englert, who turned 23 last month, was a fourth-round pick of the Rangers in 2018 out of Forney (Texas) High School. He’s made only three starts above...
NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies
The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
Detroit Lions recent surge putting front office in a pickle for NFL draft
It's a pickle, no doubt. A conundrum, if you’re not into brevity. And if the Detroit Lions keep winning and the football gods bestow a playoff berth?. Team brass will be in a downright crisis. Not a life-or-death one, to be sure, but let’s say the Lions finish the...
MLive.com
Tigers trade longtime reliever to Braves for 2 prospects
SAN DIEGO -- The Tigers traded veteran reliever Joe Jimenez to the Atlanta Braves for two prospects Wednesday night. The Tigers will receive well-regarded infielder Justyn-Henry Malloy and left-handed pitcher Jake Higginbotham. Jimenez, 28, has spent parts of 10 seasons in the Tigers’ organization. Signed out of Puerto Rico as...
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
Detroit Lions make decision on WR Quintez Cephus
After playing in just five games for the Detroit Lions in 2021, the hope was that WR Quintez Cephus would have a healthy 2022 campaign and that he would emerge as a nice target for QB Jared Goff. Unfortunately, that was not in the cards, as Cephus was injured after playing in just four games for the Lions before getting injured, and eventually being placed on injured reserve. On Wednesday, the Lions made a decision on Cephus, and it could mean seeing him back on the field prior to the conclusion of the season.
MLive.com
James Houston is latest success for perhaps the best crop of rookie defenders in NFL
ALLEN PARK -- James Houston was the only member of the Detroit Lions’ rookie class not to make the opening-day roster. Last week, he was finally given a contract. Today, he ranks second among all rookies in sacks. The only man ahead of him: Aidan Hutchinson. It’s been that...
MLive.com
Jameson Williams headed for bigger role: ‘That’s going to be real exciting to watch’
ALLEN PARK -- Jameson Williams is thinking the same thing you are. If the Detroit Lions could do that to the Jacksonville Jaguars without him, then what might they do once when they have him?. “Oh, it was good,” Williams said after practice on Thursday. “We got a great offense....
Is It Time for a Change Between the Pipes for the Detroit Red Wings?
The Detroit Red Wings dropped a tough one to the Florida Panthers last night by a score of 5-1. I found myself asking the question during the game is it time for a change at goalie? Ville Husso is the clear-cut number 1 for this team and if the playoffs started tomorrow, he would be in net every game, but what about the backup situation? Right now, it is Alex Nedeljkovic but there has been a lot said for how Magnus Hellberg and how he has looked playing in Grand Rapids so is there a conversation for a change?
MLive.com
Jeff Okudah among 3 Lions players knocked out by illness
ALLEN PARK -- There’s something going around the Lions locker room. No, not playoff fever. Cornerback Jeff Okudah, receiver Kalif Raymond and quarterback Nate Sudfeld all showed up on the injury report because of illnesses that knocked them out of Wednesday’s practice. Left tackle Taylor Decker (elbow), linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee), safety DeShon Elliott (ankle) and center Frank Ragnow (foot) also did not practice, while running back D’Andre Swift (ankle) and guard Evan Brown (ankle) were limited.
MLive.com
RB Craig Reynolds starts 21-day practice window; players remain out with illness
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions remain short-handed because of a bug that is going around the locker room, with cornerback Jeff Okudah, receiver Kalif Raymond and backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld all missing a second straight practice on Wednesday because of illness. It is unusual to see players miss back-to-back practices because of a bug, although the practice is becoming more common in the post-COVID world.
Will the Detroit Pistons really be in the running for Victor Wembanyama?
The Detroit Pistons are currently 7-20, which is the 3rd-worst record in the NBA. If the season were to end now, they would have maximum 14 percent odds for the number one pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and the chance to draft generational prospect Victor Wembanyama. It’s what all...
10 players included on Detroit Lions’ initial injury report for Week 14
Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Detroit Lions will look to move to 6-7 on the season when they host the first-place Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field. For the first half of the season or so, the Lions were dealing with a plethora of key injuries, but as the season has gone on, the team has gotten healthier and healthier. Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial injury report for their Week 14 matchup against the Vikings.
MLive.com
Quintez Cephus returns to practice as Lions load up on receivers for playoff push
ALLEN PARK -- DJ Chark and Amon-Ra St. Brown suffered ankle injuries in the last game against Minnesota that limited them for weeks. Quintez Cephus went down a week later with a foot injury, while Josh Reynolds was sidelined for weeks by a back injury after that. All while Jameson...
MLive.com
Amon-Ra St. Brown is top 5-10 receiver in the NFL, Lions’ Ben Johnson says
ALLEN PARK -- Amon-Ra St. Brown was the 16th receiver taken in last year’s draft. Just ask him. He’ll tell you. “Yeah,” the Detroit Lions wideout says, “and I know all their names too.”. A year later, St. Brown’s name is among the biggest of them...
MLive.com
Emoni Bates having bounce-back year despite EMU basketball’s team struggles
YPSILANTI -- Though it was a struggle last night, Emoni Bates has shown improvement this season following a roller coaster freshman year. And it could end up being a memorable sophomore season for the once top high school basketball recruit. The Eastern Michigan star wing is off to a strong...
Comments / 0