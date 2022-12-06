Read full article on original website
Video shows suspect yelling at kids at Bloomfield Township synagogue, hurling racial slurs
A video taken by the Dearborn suspect charged in an antisemitic attack last week reveals chilling details about the incident at a historic synagogue and preschool in Bloomfield Township. In the recording obtained by the Free Press, he can be seen and heard making anti-Jewish remarks, targeting children and using an anti-Black racial slur seven times against two Black employees trying to protect the center.
The Oakland Press
Man charged with antisemitic attack in Oakland Co. moons Wayne County judge
Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, of Dearborn was in court in Wayne County this week for a 2-year-old case, just days after being charged in Bloomfield Township for an alleged antisematic attack. During the Wayne County court appearance, he mooned Judge Regina Thomas through the video conference he was appearing on.
Macomb Twp man fined $5K for shooting and killing protected hawks
A Macomb County man has been fined nearly $5,000 after firing several rounds at a nest of Cooper’s hawks and killing three of them. He shot the birds after workers refused to remove the tree containing the protected species’ nest.
The Oakland Press
DeJesus brothers wrongfully convicted of murder and imprisoned for 25 years file $125M lawsuit against Oakland County, others
Two brothers who served nearly 25 years in prison for a murder they didn’t commit have filed a $125 million lawsuit against Oakland County, a former detective and a polygrapher involved in the case. George DeJesus and Melvin DeJesus were exonerated last March after being locked up for more...
2 workers fired from Macomb County Medical Examiner's Office after alleged narcotics theft; prosecutors considering criminal charges
Two Macomb County Medical Examiner’s Office employees were fired – and may face criminal charges – for allegedly stealing prescription drugs that were tagged for disposal.
The Oakland Press
Former city clerk sentenced for election-related crime
A former Southfield city clerk has been sentenced for a crime related to the 2018 election. Sherikia Hawkins was ordered to spend a day in the Oakland County Jail and pay a $10,000 fine for misconduct in office, which is punishable by up to five years in prison. Sentencing was handed down Dec. 8 by Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe.
The Oakland Press
Fugitive team nabs accused shooter
A 30-year-old Detroit man is facing charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting in Royal Oak Township. Jamison Lee Wilbourn is in the Oakland County Jail, charged with assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the alleged Nov. 25 incident. Bond is set at $500,000.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Redford Township man arrested after firing at Taco Bell building in Livonia, police say
LIVONIA, Mich. – Police arrested a 44-year-old man on felony charges after he fired shots at a Taco Bell from across Middlebelt Road, striking the building and cars passing by last Friday. Keon Jackson, 44, of Redford Township, was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 6, on a felony warrant for discharge...
Man identified in Farmington Hills stranger danger incident, no criminal activity discovered
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Farmington Hills Police Department has identified the suspect in the bus stop stranger danger incident and says that they did not discover any criminal activity. Police say they spoke with the parents of another child who had also been approached and then had the area canvassed by detectives and officers. After interviewing families, police were led to a 71-year-old resident of the Polo Club Apartments.Detectives interviewed the man about the incident, and he was cooperative with all questions. No criminal activity was discovered.According to the Farmington Hills Police Department, there does not appear to be a danger to children in the area.Police had reported that they were seeking a suspect in connection to a potential stranger danger incident after receiving reports of a man approaching children in his vehicle and offering them candy as they were walking home on Dec. 7. For more details on the incident, visit here.
The Oakland Press
Verdict in for double homicide in Pontiac
The trial of a Pontiac man charged with fatally shooting two other Pontiac men ended with a guilty verdict Thursday in Oakland County Circuit Court. Dazon Louis Mathis, 23, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and related firearms offenses for the July 4, 2021 slayings of Christopher Cintron-Mateo, 30, and Jonathan Alvarado-Santiago, 29. The two were killed after showing up outside a home at 563 Valencia Drive, where Mathis had reportedly been staying. Both died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Suspect in antisemitic incident ‘removed his pants to show the court his backside’ in separate case
DETROIT, MI – The suspect in a recent antisemitic incident at a Michigan synagogue was in court Tuesday for a separate case and mooned the courtroom, according to reports. Hassan Chokr, 35, of Dearborn, had a bond hearing via Zoom in Wayne County’s 3rd Circuit Court Tuesday regarding a 2020 case in which he is charged with assaulting a police officer and assault with a deadly weapon, WDIV Local 4 reports. At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, he was released on a $10,000 bond.
Michigan man pleads no contest to shooting 3 hawks in Macomb County
MACOMB COUNTY, MI – A man is in hot water with the Department of Natural Resources after he shot three Cooper’s hawks in Macomb County. Arthur Anderson, 65, of Macomb Township pleaded no contest in the Shelby Township District Court earlier this month. A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as such at sentencing.
31-year-old Detroit man arrested after allegedly caught on viral video doing donuts, drifting in front of DPD officers
A 31-year-old driver is behind bars Friday morning and facing pending charges for allegedly pulling dangerous stunts at a Detroit intersection – all while police officers looked on.
Suspect in antisemitic attack moons Detroit judge as bond is revoked
The suspect charged in an antisemitic attack in Bloomfield Township last week mooned a Wayne County judge Tuesday during a hearing in a separate case involving a charge of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer two years ago. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, of Dearborn, appeared via video at a pretrial hearing in Wayne County Circuit Court before Judge Regina Thomas in a case that originally involved several assault charges as well as assaulting and resisting a police officer. ...
Flint water criminal charges dismissed against former Gov. Snyder
FLINT, MI -- A Genesee County judge has dismissed criminal charges related to the Flint water crisis against former Gov. Rick Snyder, the Associated Press is reporting. Genesee Circuit Judge F. Kay Behm signed an order dismissing the two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty against Snyder on Wednesday, Dec. 7, finding that a one-man grand jury did not have the authority to issue indictments in the case.
HometownLife.com
Farmington Hills doctor accused of molesting hockey players faces new charges
A Farmington Hills doctor accused of molesting youth hockey players is facing additional charges. Dr. Zvi Levran, 66, is charged with sexual misconduct accusations first brought forward in October. He's been charged in the last two months with second degree sexual misconduct, five counts of third degree sexual misconduct and 11 counts of fourth degree sexual misconduct in connection with multiple accusers. The first to come forward was a 19-year-old man.
Tv20detroit.com
Suspect in antisemitic attack in Bloomfield Hills moons Detroit judge in separate case
(WXYZ) — A Dearborn man who is charged with ethnic intimidation for an alleged antisemitic assault at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills shocked the court during a Zoom hearing in another case this week. Hassan Chokr, 35, was charged in Oakland County on Monday with two counts of...
The Oakland Press
Accused Ferndale restaurant embezzler eluded authorities for 2 years
A woman accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from a Ferndale restaurant is facing charges in court more than two years after county prosecutors issued a warrant against her. Suspect Terea Scott, 47, of Sterling Heights was arraigned Saturday and faces her next hearing in Ferndale 43rd District Court on...
Flint residents searching for water crisis accountability after Snyder’s criminal charges dismissed
FLINT, MI -- Flint residents who have crusaded for accountability in the Flint water crisis for years say they’ve been dealt another blow by the dismissal of criminal charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder. Genesee Circuit Judge F. Kay Behm signed an opinion and order dismissing two misdemeanor counts...
Police believe quadruple shooting outside Westin Hotel in Detroit was targeted drive-by
Detroit police are on the hunt for a suspect or suspects after four people were hit by gunfire in what they believe was a targeted drive-by shooting outside a historic hotel in downtown Detroit on Friday.
