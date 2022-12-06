ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Detroit Free Press

Video shows suspect yelling at kids at Bloomfield Township synagogue, hurling racial slurs

A video taken by the Dearborn suspect charged in an antisemitic attack last week reveals chilling details about the incident at a historic synagogue and preschool in Bloomfield Township. In the recording obtained by the Free Press, he can be seen and heard making anti-Jewish remarks, targeting children and using an anti-Black racial slur seven times against two Black employees trying to protect the center.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
The Oakland Press

Former city clerk sentenced for election-related crime

A former Southfield city clerk has been sentenced for a crime related to the 2018 election. Sherikia Hawkins was ordered to spend a day in the Oakland County Jail and pay a $10,000 fine for misconduct in office, which is punishable by up to five years in prison. Sentencing was handed down Dec. 8 by Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Fugitive team nabs accused shooter

A 30-year-old Detroit man is facing charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting in Royal Oak Township. Jamison Lee Wilbourn is in the Oakland County Jail, charged with assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the alleged Nov. 25 incident. Bond is set at $500,000.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Man identified in Farmington Hills stranger danger incident, no criminal activity discovered

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Farmington Hills Police Department has identified the suspect in the bus stop stranger danger incident and says that they did not discover any criminal activity. Police say they spoke with the parents of another child who had also been approached and then had the area canvassed by detectives and officers. After interviewing families, police were led to a 71-year-old resident of the Polo Club Apartments.Detectives interviewed the man about the incident, and he was cooperative with all questions. No criminal activity was discovered.According to the Farmington Hills Police Department, there does not appear to be a danger to children in the area.Police had reported that they were seeking a suspect in connection to a potential stranger danger incident after receiving reports of a man approaching children in his vehicle and offering them candy as they were walking home on Dec. 7. For more details on the incident, visit here.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Verdict in for double homicide in Pontiac

The trial of a Pontiac man charged with fatally shooting two other Pontiac men ended with a guilty verdict Thursday in Oakland County Circuit Court. Dazon Louis Mathis, 23, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and related firearms offenses for the July 4, 2021 slayings of Christopher Cintron-Mateo, 30, and Jonathan Alvarado-Santiago, 29. The two were killed after showing up outside a home at 563 Valencia Drive, where Mathis had reportedly been staying. Both died from multiple gunshot wounds.
PONTIAC, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Suspect in antisemitic incident ‘removed his pants to show the court his backside’ in separate case

DETROIT, MI – The suspect in a recent antisemitic incident at a Michigan synagogue was in court Tuesday for a separate case and mooned the courtroom, according to reports. Hassan Chokr, 35, of Dearborn, had a bond hearing via Zoom in Wayne County’s 3rd Circuit Court Tuesday regarding a 2020 case in which he is charged with assaulting a police officer and assault with a deadly weapon, WDIV Local 4 reports. At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, he was released on a $10,000 bond.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Suspect in antisemitic attack moons Detroit judge as bond is revoked

The suspect charged in an antisemitic attack in Bloomfield Township last week mooned a Wayne County judge Tuesday during a hearing in a separate case involving a charge of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer two years ago. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, of Dearborn, appeared via video at a pretrial hearing in Wayne County Circuit Court before Judge Regina Thomas in a case that originally involved several assault charges as well as assaulting and resisting a police officer. ...
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint water criminal charges dismissed against former Gov. Snyder

FLINT, MI -- A Genesee County judge has dismissed criminal charges related to the Flint water crisis against former Gov. Rick Snyder, the Associated Press is reporting. Genesee Circuit Judge F. Kay Behm signed an order dismissing the two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty against Snyder on Wednesday, Dec. 7, finding that a one-man grand jury did not have the authority to issue indictments in the case.
FLINT, MI
HometownLife.com

Farmington Hills doctor accused of molesting hockey players faces new charges

A Farmington Hills doctor accused of molesting youth hockey players is facing additional charges. Dr. Zvi Levran, 66, is charged with sexual misconduct accusations first brought forward in October. He's been charged in the last two months with second degree sexual misconduct, five counts of third degree sexual misconduct and 11 counts of fourth degree sexual misconduct in connection with multiple accusers. The first to come forward was a 19-year-old man.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Accused Ferndale restaurant embezzler eluded authorities for 2 years

A woman accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from a Ferndale restaurant is facing charges in court more than two years after county prosecutors issued a warrant against her. Suspect Terea Scott, 47, of Sterling Heights was arraigned Saturday and faces her next hearing in Ferndale 43rd District Court on...
FERNDALE, MI
