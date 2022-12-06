ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

Married for 79 years, Butler County couple dies 20 hours apart

By Rick McCrabb | Journal-News
 3 days ago
An Ohio couple that was married for 79 years couldn’t live without each other.

Hubert and June Malicote, both 100 years old and residents of Butler County, died last week, just 20 hours apart.

“They went out together,” said their son, Sam Malicote, 76.

The Malicotes celebrated Thanksgiving a day early by hosting a pizza dinner for their family.

“Everything was fine,” Sam Malicote said.

But during the night, his mom got seriously ill. She was transported to the Hospice of Hamilton a short time later.

Hubert visited his wife on Nov. 25 and he “broke down,” his son said.

He then was admitted to hospice, and he shared a room with his wife. They were unconscious for days and their hands were placed together. Neither one regained consciousness. Hubert died at 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 30 and his wife died at 5:40 p.m. Dec. 1, about 20 hours later.
Malicote said his father died of a “broken heart.”

When asked about losing his parents that close together, Malicote said: “I feel sad, but I shouldn’t. Who can expect to live a life like that? They lived a long, happy life together and they were devoted to God and the family.”

They celebrated their 79th wedding anniversary last summer. June turned 100 on July 13 and Hubert turned 100 on July 23.

In the winter of 1942, Malicote enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He only saw June when he was home on leave for 13 days. On his second 13-day leave, since he didn’t know when — or if would he return home after World War II — they decided to get married.

After World War II, he returned to work for Diebold Inc. where he retired as shop supervisor in 1990.

The Malicotes have three children, Sam, Jo, and Theresa, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Eaton Road Church of God, 2000 Eaton Road, followed by the funeral at noon. Pastors Christie Cooling and Brad Napier will officiate. Burial will be at Collinsville Cemetery.

Comments / 17

Earl Pratt
3d ago

That’s such a shame, but I believe that happens more than we realize. It’s like in “The Notebook”. Their souls were joined. Bless them and their family.

Reply
2
Roland vick
3d ago

what a touching story!!🙏🙏sure don't find marriages like that anymore or they hard to come by !! they musta had a great life together .and they couldn't do without each other!!! 🙏🙏

Reply
2
Katielou
3d ago

My grandma died & it was only 6 months later that he died. That's true love & devotion for both couples! They don't make them like that anymore! My Sincere Condolances 🙏💞

Reply
2
