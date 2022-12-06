ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cynthia Bailey And Mike Hill Finalize Divorce, But Legal Documents Mistakenly Accuse Him Of Cheating

By Justin S
 4 days ago
Cynthia Bailey And Mike Hill Finalize Divorce, But Legal Documents Mistakenly Accuse Him Of Cheating

Life is a runway, and Cynthia Bailey is ready to walk it alone…again. According to E! News , the 55-year-old model, actress, and former star of Real Housewives of Atlanta just finalized her divorce from 52-year-old Mike Hill . It’s a bummer of an ending to what we thought would be Cynthia’s big fairytale, and to add another wrinkle to the story, the final push across the divorce finish line wasn’t without incident. In Cynthia’s divorce petition, she accidentally accused Mike of cheating on her.

“Petitioner [ Cynthia ] is entitled to a divorce from the Respondent [ Mike ] due to inappropriate adulterous relations and moral ethics in his conduct,” read the original divorce petition submitted by Cynthia.

Although an adulterous relationship would have made for a much juicier headline, it would be a significant backstep from what the couple originally stated was the reason behind their divorce. When the couple first confirmed their split in October, they released an amicable statement explaining that they were still on good terms.

“LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways,” Cynthia and Mike wrote in their joint statement back in October . “No one is to blame, and we are grateful that we remain good friends.”

RELATED: Cynthia Bailey Says She Talked To Peter Thomas Following Split From Mike Hill

Imagine the confusion when a judge in Georgia received a petition from Cynthia accusing Mike of cheating on her. Luckily, Cynthia and her lawyers caught the error, updated the petition, and now correctly stated that their marriage ended because it was irretrievably broken. And just in case anyone thought this was a Freudian slip, Cynthia’s lawyer addressed the snafu and made it clear that the previously submitted petition was nothing more than an error.

“The initial divorce filing between Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill , which included inappropriate adulterous relations, was incorrect. The sole reason for the pending divorce is due to only irreconcilable differences. An amended petition is being filed immediately to correct that allegation by the legal representation of Meachum and Associates.”

So, alas, the door is officially closed on Cynthia and Mike’s marriage. They made it a solid two years, and although it wasn’t the forever love we were all hoping she’d find, her iconic wedding date of 10/10/20 will always be remembered in our hearts.

TELL US – WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON CYNTHIA ACCIDENTALLY ACCUSING MIKE OF CHEATING? DO YOU WANT TO SEE HER COME BACK TO REALITY TV?

[Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images]

The post Cynthia Bailey And Mike Hill Finalize Divorce, But Legal Documents Mistakenly Accuse Him Of Cheating appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 21

G S
4d ago

I don't believe that is a mistake. I believe he did it again, as he did before they got married. If I'm wrong, may I please be forgiven for falsely accusing him. But...I don't believe I'm wrong!

Reply
7
Beach?er
3d ago

It wouldn't surprise me one bit if Cynthia had her lawyer do that on purpose... so the public knows the truth. It's a shame, all the 🚩🚩🚩 were there.

Reply
3
Monica Carlos
3d ago

Mike Hill should not be marrying anybody he has proven not to be faithful to any woman

Reply(1)
6
