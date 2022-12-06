ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heather Gay Claims That She Reached Out To Justin Rose Amid Her Feud With Whitney Rose

 4 days ago
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been serving us the best drama and some of the most intense feuds for the last three seasons. Jen Shah vs. Mary M. Cosby will forever be one of my favorite Housewives fights of all time . Let’s be honest, Mary was a star! Yes, she was quirky , eccentric, and unique. Some didn’t like it, but I absolutely did. Although Season 3 has been very interesting with the make ups and break ups between the girls, I still think it’s nothing compared to what could’ve been if Mary was still there.

I will say, though, the ongoing drama between cousins and former besties Heather Gay and Whitney Rose is EXCITING. Whitney has found her voice, or her backbone as Kim Zolciak Biermann likes to call it. And I’m here for it. She’s not letting any of these women stand in her way and I truly think that’s why the RHOSLC cast is so strong.

After calling Heather out about having pretend amnesia, things went quickly downhill for the pair. Heather is quite stubborn this season. I’m not mad at it, but it’s interesting to see her give Jen several chances but everyone else only gets one.

RELATED: Heather Gay Reveals Which Southern Charm Man Slid Into Her DM’s After BravoCon

Anyway, when Heather appeared on Watch What Happens Live recently, one of the fans asked her if she “personally got in touch” with Justin Rose after hearing he lost his job. And in true Heather fashion, she replied, “I absolutely did.” Heather revealed she actually “texted” Justin the night Whitney told her a little after 12 AM. Despite their ups and downs right now, I believe that Heather is always compassionate under serious circumstances.

Heather and Whitney, who were dubbed “bad weather” by Lisa Barlow, have been one of the strongest duos on the cast since the show’s inception. Although we’re still in the early stages of RHOSLC, they always had each other’s back and that was so cool to watch. Is their relationship strained forever? I have no idea. However, we’ve seen even the messiest of bestie break ups on the Housewives. Can they come back together? I’m certain they can.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT HEATHER REACHED OUT TO JUSTIN? AND DO YOU THINK WHITNEY AND HEATHER CAN MEND THEIR RELATIONSHIP?

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]

The post Heather Gay Claims That She Reached Out To Justin Rose Amid Her Feud With Whitney Rose appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

 

