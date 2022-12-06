Union acquire M Andres Perea from Orlando City

The Philadelphia Union acquired midfielder Andres Perea from Orlando City SC on Tuesday in exchange for $750,000 in general allocation money.

Orlando City will receive $450,000 in 2023 and $300,000 in 2024. The Lions could receive an additional $100,000 plus a percentage of Perea’s transfer fee if certain contract conditions are met. Orlando City also retains a portion of his future transfer fee if he is dealt.

Perea, 22, also signed a new guaranteed three-year contract with the Union that includes a team option for 2026.

“We know Andres both from our league as well as various international tournaments and were immediately impressed with his ability and tenacity,” said Philadelphia sporting director Ernst Tanner. “Andres is a versatile player who can play multiple positions in our system. We believe he is ready to take the next step in his development and will challenge for a significant role as he learns our style of play and integrates into the team.”

Perea posted three goals and three assists in 74 matches (34 starts) with Orlando City from 2020-22.

“Andres has been a vital piece for us these past three seasons and played an important role in winning our first trophy this past year,” said Orlando City general manager Luiz Muzzi. “We want to thank him for his contributions to the Club’s achievements and wish him the best moving forward.”

Perea originally joined the Lions on loan from Colombia’s Atletico Nacional ahead of the 2020 MLS season before the club exercised its option to buy following the campaign.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: