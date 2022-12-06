Read full article on original website
Related
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Following their respective stock splits, these companies look cheaper than ever.
Motley Fool
3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement
Duke Energy is more proactive than most utilities in its preparation for the future of the business. Investment manager BlackRock isn't as vulnerable to market weakness as you might fear. Commercial REITs like Realty Income tend to thrive when interest rates are rising. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy in December
Berkshire Hathaway's oil sector investments have paid off. Kraft Heinz can provide a tasty dividend thanks to its portfolio of well-known international brands. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
NASDAQ
iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (Symbol: IWF) where we have detected an approximate $270.8 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.4% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 268,400,000 to 269,600,000). Among the largest underlying components of IWF, in trading today Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) is down about 0.5%, Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) is down about 0.3%, and Nike (Symbol: NKE) is lower by about 1.6%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the IWF Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of IWF, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
BIL, HIGH: Big ETF Outflows
Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, where 8,250,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.9% decrease week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF...
NASDAQ
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Clorox a Buy?
The name Clorox (NYSE: CLX) is beyond well known; it is iconic and virtually synonymous with bleach. However, the company has expanded well beyond that one category. That's good news, but Clorox is still dealing with the decline of enhanced cleaning driven by the pandemic, a negative trend compounded by raging inflation. That is why the stock has fallen roughly 36% since early 2020.
NASDAQ
KBWB, USB, C, STT: Large Outflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (Symbol: KBWB) where we have detected an approximate $106.7 million dollar outflow -- that's a 5.2% decrease week over week (from 39,780,000 to 37,720,000). Among the largest underlying components of KBWB, in trading today US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) is up about 0.1%, Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) is up about 0.6%, and State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) is higher by about 1.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the KBWB Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of KBWB, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
HYDW: ETF Outflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the HYDW ETF (Symbol: HYDW) where we have detected an approximate $201.1 million dollar outflow -- that's a 16.3% decrease week over week (from 27,250,001 to 22,800,001). The chart below shows the one year price performance of HYDW, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
‘More Room to Run:’ Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 Comeback Stocks
The COVID pandemic is receding into the rear view mirror, and good riddance to it. It’s left a mark, though, and in areas as varied as education, employment, and e-commerce, we’ll be dealing with the repercussions for months, or even years, to come. For investors, the pandemic was...
NASDAQ
TLT, ADPV: Big ETF Inflows
Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, which added 14,300,000 units, or a 5.4% increase week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the...
NASDAQ
PH vs. NDSN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors with an interest in Manufacturing - General Industrial stocks have likely encountered both Parker-Hannifin (PH) and Nordson (NDSN). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value...
NASDAQ
Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks
Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.
NASDAQ
Will Strong Results And Dealmaking Activity Drive Hyatt Stock Higher?
Hyatt stock (NYSE:H) has gained about 8% over the last month (around 21 trading days) and remains up by about 4% over the last week (five trading days) . Hyatt recently reported a strong set of Q3 2022 results, driven by a robust recovery in global travel demand following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. While adjusted earnings stood at a stronger-than-expected $0.64 per share, comparable system-wide revenue per available room rose 46% year-over-year to $133, while the metric for the U.S. rose by over 35% to about $148. The company has also been expanding its portfolio, raising its net rooms growth guidance for full year 2022 to 6.5% driven by multiple deals. For instance, the company entered into a collaboration agreement with Germany’s Lindner Hotels in a deal that adds over 30 hotels and 5,500 rooms across seven European countries. Last week, the company agreed to pay a base acquisition price of $125 million to buy Dream Hotel Group’s lifestyle hotel brand and management platform. Investors appear to like these deals, as they are relatively asset-light and also focus on more premium properties that are currently in demand.
Tax-loss selling in battered U.S. stocks could spur January snap-back
NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - (This Dec. 8 story has been corrected to fix the spelling of 'Roland' in paragraph 10.) Investors who sell underperforming U.S. stocks to lock in tax benefits before year-end may be adding to recent pressure on equities while sowing the seeds of a January rebound in some corners of the market.
JP Morgan asset managers buck the doomsayers of Wall Street, predicting a better 2023 for stocks and bonds
JP Morgan Asset Management sees a better 2023 for stocks, even as big Wall Street banks warn of sharp falls. "The worst of the market volatility is behind us and both stocks and bonds look increasingly attractive," JP Morgan Asset said. More interest-rate rises look limited, bringing some cheer for...
NASDAQ
Reasons Why You Should Avoid Investing in Berry Global (BERY)
Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY is grappling with persistent supply-chain issues, rising raw material costs, high debt levels and foreign-currency headwinds. The current Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) player has a market capitalization of $7.5 billion. In the past year, the stock has lost 15.7% compared with the industry’s 0.1% decline.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Investors Should Retain LabCorp (LH) Stock for Now
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, or LabCorp LH, is gaining from the strength in its Drug Development business. The company’s continued efforts to identify and expand in high-growth opportunity areas instils optimism. However, stiff competition and foreign exchange headwinds do not bode well. In the past year, the Zacks...
NASDAQ
Trinity (TRN) Rewards Investors With Dividend Hike, Buyback
In a shareholder-friendly move, Trinity Industries, Inc. TRN announced a hike in its dividend payout. TRN’s board of directors has announced a dividend hike of 13%, thereby raising its quarterly cash dividend from 23 cents per share to 26 cents. The raised dividend, reflecting Trinity’s 235th consecutively paid dividend, will be paid out on Jan 31, 2023, to all its shareholders of record as of Jan 13, 2023. The move reflects TRN’s intention to utilize free cash to enhance its shareholders’ returns.
NASDAQ
What Makes Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) a New Strong Buy Stock
Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The Zacks rating relies solely on...
Comments / 0