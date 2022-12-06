Read full article on original website
TLT, ADPV: Big ETF Inflows
Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, which added 14,300,000 units, or a 5.4% increase week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the...
BIL, HIGH: Big ETF Outflows
Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, where 8,250,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.9% decrease week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF...
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Clorox a Buy?
The name Clorox (NYSE: CLX) is beyond well known; it is iconic and virtually synonymous with bleach. However, the company has expanded well beyond that one category. That's good news, but Clorox is still dealing with the decline of enhanced cleaning driven by the pandemic, a negative trend compounded by raging inflation. That is why the stock has fallen roughly 36% since early 2020.
Financial Sector Update for 12/09/2022: BKKT, RCON, FPAY, TBNK, COIN
Financial stocks were finishing slightly higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.2% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) climbing less than 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 0.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.1%. Bitcoin was declining...
HYDW: ETF Outflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the HYDW ETF (Symbol: HYDW) where we have detected an approximate $201.1 million dollar outflow -- that's a 16.3% decrease week over week (from 27,250,001 to 22,800,001). The chart below shows the one year price performance of HYDW, versus its 200 day moving average:
Devon Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (DVN)
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/9/22, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.35, payable on 12/30/22. As a percentage of DVN's recent stock price of $65.33, this dividend works out to approximately 2.07%, so look for shares of Devon Energy Corp. to trade 2.07% lower — all else being equal — when DVN shares open for trading on 12/9/22.
Will Strong Results And Dealmaking Activity Drive Hyatt Stock Higher?
Hyatt stock (NYSE:H) has gained about 8% over the last month (around 21 trading days) and remains up by about 4% over the last week (five trading days) . Hyatt recently reported a strong set of Q3 2022 results, driven by a robust recovery in global travel demand following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. While adjusted earnings stood at a stronger-than-expected $0.64 per share, comparable system-wide revenue per available room rose 46% year-over-year to $133, while the metric for the U.S. rose by over 35% to about $148. The company has also been expanding its portfolio, raising its net rooms growth guidance for full year 2022 to 6.5% driven by multiple deals. For instance, the company entered into a collaboration agreement with Germany’s Lindner Hotels in a deal that adds over 30 hotels and 5,500 rooms across seven European countries. Last week, the company agreed to pay a base acquisition price of $125 million to buy Dream Hotel Group’s lifestyle hotel brand and management platform. Investors appear to like these deals, as they are relatively asset-light and also focus on more premium properties that are currently in demand.
‘More Room to Run:’ Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 Comeback Stocks
The COVID pandemic is receding into the rear view mirror, and good riddance to it. It’s left a mark, though, and in areas as varied as education, employment, and e-commerce, we’ll be dealing with the repercussions for months, or even years, to come. For investors, the pandemic was...
Independent Bank (INDB) Announces 7.8% Increase in Dividend
Independent Bank Corp. INDB rewards investors with a 7.8% hike in the quarterly dividend. The company will now pay a dividend of 55 cents per share, up from 51 cents paid out in the prior quarter. The dividend will be paid out on Jan 6, 2023, to shareholders of record...
PH vs. NDSN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors with an interest in Manufacturing - General Industrial stocks have likely encountered both Parker-Hannifin (PH) and Nordson (NDSN). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value...
Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dorian LPG (LPG) closed at $18.49, marking a -0.59% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of...
Here's Why Investors Should Retain LabCorp (LH) Stock for Now
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, or LabCorp LH, is gaining from the strength in its Drug Development business. The company’s continued efforts to identify and expand in high-growth opportunity areas instils optimism. However, stiff competition and foreign exchange headwinds do not bode well. In the past year, the Zacks...
3 Tech Stocks With Impressive Dividend Growth
When thinking of dividends, common sectors that come to the minds of many include utilities, finance, and consumer staples. However, it could surprise some that several technology companies also reward their investors handsomely. Technology stocks are generally not targeted by income-focused investors, as it’s common for these companies to utilize...
Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is...
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed the most recent trading day at $94.52, moving -0.68% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had...
What Makes Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) a New Strong Buy Stock
Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The Zacks rating relies solely on...
Why DocuSign Stock Is Soaring Higher Today
Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), an electronic signature company, were skyrocketing this morning after the company beat Wall Street's top- and bottom-line estimates in the third quarter. As a result, the tech stock was up by an impressive 14.4% as of 10:38 a.m. ET. So what. DocuSign reported non-GAAP (adjusted)...
Hubbell (HUBB) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Hubbell (HUBB) closed at $250.10, marking a -0.33% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the electrical products...
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
Here's a revealing data point: older Americans are scared more of outliving wealth than of death itself. Also, retirees who have constructed a nest egg have valid justifications to be concerned, since the traditional ways to plan for retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses. Some retirees are now tapping their principal to make a decent living, pressed for time between decreasing investment balances and longer life expectancies.
Stock Market News for Dec 9, 2022
Wall Street closed higher on Thursday, its first winning day of the week. Investor mood improved on jobless claims coming in higher, on expected lines, thereby acting as an indicator for the Fed to infer that its policies were showing results. All three major indexes ended in the green. How...
