HYDW: ETF Outflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the HYDW ETF (Symbol: HYDW) where we have detected an approximate $201.1 million dollar outflow -- that's a 16.3% decrease week over week (from 27,250,001 to 22,800,001). The chart below shows the one year price performance of HYDW, versus its 200 day moving average:
TLT, ADPV: Big ETF Inflows
Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, which added 14,300,000 units, or a 5.4% increase week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the...
KBWB, USB, C, STT: Large Outflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (Symbol: KBWB) where we have detected an approximate $106.7 million dollar outflow -- that's a 5.2% decrease week over week (from 39,780,000 to 37,720,000). Among the largest underlying components of KBWB, in trading today US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) is up about 0.1%, Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) is up about 0.6%, and State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) is higher by about 1.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the KBWB Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of KBWB, versus its 200 day moving average:
Will Strong Results And Dealmaking Activity Drive Hyatt Stock Higher?
Hyatt stock (NYSE:H) has gained about 8% over the last month (around 21 trading days) and remains up by about 4% over the last week (five trading days) . Hyatt recently reported a strong set of Q3 2022 results, driven by a robust recovery in global travel demand following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. While adjusted earnings stood at a stronger-than-expected $0.64 per share, comparable system-wide revenue per available room rose 46% year-over-year to $133, while the metric for the U.S. rose by over 35% to about $148. The company has also been expanding its portfolio, raising its net rooms growth guidance for full year 2022 to 6.5% driven by multiple deals. For instance, the company entered into a collaboration agreement with Germany’s Lindner Hotels in a deal that adds over 30 hotels and 5,500 rooms across seven European countries. Last week, the company agreed to pay a base acquisition price of $125 million to buy Dream Hotel Group’s lifestyle hotel brand and management platform. Investors appear to like these deals, as they are relatively asset-light and also focus on more premium properties that are currently in demand.
Devon Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (DVN)
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/9/22, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.35, payable on 12/30/22. As a percentage of DVN's recent stock price of $65.33, this dividend works out to approximately 2.07%, so look for shares of Devon Energy Corp. to trade 2.07% lower — all else being equal — when DVN shares open for trading on 12/9/22.
‘More Room to Run:’ Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 Comeback Stocks
The COVID pandemic is receding into the rear view mirror, and good riddance to it. It’s left a mark, though, and in areas as varied as education, employment, and e-commerce, we’ll be dealing with the repercussions for months, or even years, to come. For investors, the pandemic was...
Financial Sector Update for 12/09/2022: BKKT, RCON, FPAY, TBNK, COIN
Financial stocks were finishing slightly higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.2% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) climbing less than 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 0.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.1%. Bitcoin was declining...
Here's Why Investors Should Retain LabCorp (LH) Stock for Now
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, or LabCorp LH, is gaining from the strength in its Drug Development business. The company’s continued efforts to identify and expand in high-growth opportunity areas instils optimism. However, stiff competition and foreign exchange headwinds do not bode well. In the past year, the Zacks...
3 Tech Stocks With Impressive Dividend Growth
When thinking of dividends, common sectors that come to the minds of many include utilities, finance, and consumer staples. However, it could surprise some that several technology companies also reward their investors handsomely. Technology stocks are generally not targeted by income-focused investors, as it’s common for these companies to utilize...
Pre-market Movers: IXHL, MNPR, DSGN, SNES, LCFY…
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET). Incannex Healthcare Limited (IXHL) is up over 36% at $4.23 Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) is up over 31% at $3.27 SenesTech, Inc. (SNES) is up over 27% at $3.30 Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) is up over 16% at $6.12 Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) is up over 14% at $2.01 Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is up over 10% at $24.05 KWESST Micro Systems Inc. Common Stock (KWE) is up over 9% at $3.47 HUYA Inc. (HUYA) is up over 7% at $2.75 RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is up over 7% at $2.72 KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is up over 6% at $17.06.
Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dorian LPG (LPG) closed at $18.49, marking a -0.59% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of...
Independent Bank (INDB) Announces 7.8% Increase in Dividend
Independent Bank Corp. INDB rewards investors with a 7.8% hike in the quarterly dividend. The company will now pay a dividend of 55 cents per share, up from 51 cents paid out in the prior quarter. The dividend will be paid out on Jan 6, 2023, to shareholders of record...
Why DocuSign Stock Is Soaring Higher Today
Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), an electronic signature company, were skyrocketing this morning after the company beat Wall Street's top- and bottom-line estimates in the third quarter. As a result, the tech stock was up by an impressive 14.4% as of 10:38 a.m. ET. So what. DocuSign reported non-GAAP (adjusted)...
Trinity (TRN) Rewards Investors With Dividend Hike, Buyback
In a shareholder-friendly move, Trinity Industries, Inc. TRN announced a hike in its dividend payout. TRN’s board of directors has announced a dividend hike of 13%, thereby raising its quarterly cash dividend from 23 cents per share to 26 cents. The raised dividend, reflecting Trinity’s 235th consecutively paid dividend, will be paid out on Jan 31, 2023, to all its shareholders of record as of Jan 13, 2023. The move reflects TRN’s intention to utilize free cash to enhance its shareholders’ returns.
Hubbell (HUBB) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Hubbell (HUBB) closed at $250.10, marking a -0.33% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the electrical products...
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed the most recent trading day at $94.52, moving -0.68% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had...
Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is...
Why Autolus Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today
Shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AUTL) were crashing 35.9% as of 10:34 a.m. ET on Friday. The steep decline came after the biopharmaceutical company announced the price of a public stock offering after the market closed on Thursday. Autolus said that it plans to offer 75 million American depositary shares...
Merck (MRK) Is Up 2.36% in One Week: What You Should Know
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed the most recent trading day at $211.63, moving -0.81% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
