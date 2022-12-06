ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowdy Rebel Says He Could “Never Beef” With Bobby Shmurda Following Disagreement

By Marc Griffin
 4 days ago
Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel recently had a case of public “miscommunication,” but all is now well with the duo. During a recent episode of Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion, Bobby spoke about his partner in rhyme’s comments regarding King Von’s murder and attempted to clarify his meaning.

“I felt like that sh*t came out wrong,” the “Shmoney” rapper pleaded . “He meant it in a good way, like that he wished that none of that sh*t would’ve happened because he’s a fan of both. But sometimes, you can’t talk on other people’s sh*t. Period. Rowdy knows he’s in the wrong for that.”

Bobby, 28, continued, expressing that it was Rebel’s “emotions” that possessed him to speak on Lul Tim allegedly shooting at Von.

“It’s like sometimes these emotions are going to come out. So when emotions are high, you don’t want to talk on situations. Sometimes, you gotta say, ‘Man, I just wish the best for everybody. ‘ And that’s it. Keep it at that. Shut the f**k up and don’t say sh*t about the situation.”

Rappers Rowdy Rebel and Bobby Shmurda watch the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks during their game at Barclays Center on March 15, 2021 in New York City.

Rebel, 31, previously appeared on My Expert Opinion in late Nov. 2022, where he spoke at length about Lul Tim, insinuating that he had “no morals” for shooting at Von back in 2020.

“Everybody that’s dying out there is because there’s no ni**a to be like, ‘Nah, my fault. I’m sorry,'” said the GS9 signee and affiliate during his sit down with Math Hoffa.

“When King Von died, that Lul Tim ni**a, he didn’t have to get out of the car and start squeezing right away. His mind off the rip went to kill. How you went to kill? How much hate do you have already to kill this man?”

Rebel’s appearance on the talk show went viral, prompting the “Who Nina” rapper to respond to the internet’s criticism regarding his comments. The NYC-native posted to his stories on Monday (Dec. 5), doubling down on his stance regarding Lul Tim: “I said what I said.”

He then clarified that while his stance may differ from Bobby’s, there was no “beef,” and he declared that he could never beef with someone who fought for his freedom from prison.

“I [could] never beef with my brother Bobby,” Rowdy’s story read. “He freed me from a whole bid. But [you other ni**as [heard] what I said.”

