FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Tony White tabbed as defensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Donovan Raiola officially announced as offensive line coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: OL Anjani Cornelius set to visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Ochaun Mathis declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Jimari Butler enters transfer portalThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Amid lawsuit over recount, Nebraska secretary of state to discuss accuracy of vote count
LINCOLN — Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen, who is facing a legal challenge over a recount in a tight Lincoln legislative race, has scheduled a press conference Monday to discuss the 2022 general election and results of an audit of the accuracy of the ballot count. Cindi Allen, a spokeswoman for the Secretary of […] The post Amid lawsuit over recount, Nebraska secretary of state to discuss accuracy of vote count appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Checking on progress where Council Bluffs mall once stood
Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s tip line at 402-444-6000. Emily's Thursday evening forecast. Updated: 7 hours ago. Icy conditions for some Thursday night......
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln state senator launches group to fight extremism and misinformation in Nebraska
A departing Lincoln lawmaker is launching a new group dedicated to combating extremism, harassment and misinformation in Nebraska. Sen. Adam Morfeld said the group, Nebraska Legal Action Fund, will use "all the legal tools at our disposal" to defend educators, public officials, election officials and members of the LGBTQ community.
1011now.com
Monthly visit with Lincoln's Mayor
December 17 is the last day for cards and first class mail, December 19 is the last day for priority mail, December 23 is the last day for priority express. The Nebraska volleyball team practices in Louisville ahead of its Sweet 16 match vs. Oregon. WBB: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin (Highlights...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska Governor's Mansion will remain unoccupied for another 4 years
Jim Pillen will mark the third gubernatorial term in a row that the Nebraska Governor's Mansion in Lincoln will lack a full-time resident. Nebraska's governor-elect recently announced that Columbus would remain his primary residence for his first term, which begins in January. He cited family as the main reason — his youngest son Izic is still in high school, and Pillen has several grandchildren who live nearby.
Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa
Editor’s note: This article was updated to include a second court filing from Iowa. LINCOLN — Three more financial institutions, including two from Iowa, have now joined the more than 20 Nebraska banks, savings and loans and credit unions seeking repayment of loans from a Lincoln businessman found deceased a month ago. In a court […] The post Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
1011now.com
Self proclaimed polygamist prophet accused of trafficking minors out of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New court documents are tying a polygamist cult leader, Samuel R. Bateman, to trafficking and child abuse that occurred in Lincoln. An arrest affidavit for three women associated with Bateman, 46, accuses him of moving minors across state lines to engage in illegal sexual conduct between May 2020 and November 2021 in Arizona, Utah, Nevada and Nebraska.
1011now.com
Nebraska 2023 Recession
Center for People in Need helping families in need following Toyland toy drive. Distribution begins Dec. 10 and will run up until Dec. 13. Center for People in Need staff said they expect to serve roughly 5,000 kids. Crash shuts down lanes of Highway 77 north of Lincoln. Updated: 19...
1011now.com
The latest happenings in Lincoln
December 17 is the last day for cards and first class mail, December 19 is the last day for priority mail, December 23 is the last day for priority express. The Nebraska volleyball team practices in Louisville ahead of its Sweet 16 match vs. Oregon. WBB: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin (Highlights...
klkntv.com
Arizona polygamy case linked to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Arizona man is accused of taking 20 wives, many of whom were minors. And new court documents link the case to Lincoln. Samuel Bateman met several of his victims on trips to Lincoln in 2020. Bateman is the leader of a small polygamous group...
1011now.com
University of Nebraska-Lincoln economic report predicts recession in 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A new University of Nebraska-Lincoln economic forecast showed that the state could face hard times in 2023. The news has some business owners thinking ahead, hoping for the best. Here in Nebraska, a recession would likely impact some sectors more than others. For small business owners like...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City cancels Friday classes due to illness
NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City Public Schools will be closed Friday, Dec. 9, due to an increase in illness among the students and staff. Superintendent Mark Fritch said the number of illnesses have increased each day this week. Fritch: “They have got to a point where it will...
1011now.com
Snowfall and freezing rain reports from Thursday, December 8th
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wintry weather swept across the state on Thursday, blanketing much of northern Nebraska in snow and leaving roads wet and icy across parts of southern and eastern Nebraska. Snowfall reports were heaviest across the northern third of the state - as expected - though there were some spots that outdid the forecast. The largest snowfall reports we’ve seen came from just south of Hay Springs in the Nebraska Panhandle where 8.5″ of snow was reported. The official reporting station in Valentine saw 7.0″ of snow on Thursday, setting a daily snowfall record and good for the 9th highest one day snow total in the month of December.
KETV.com
'It was heartbreaking': Hospitals stretched thin as sicknesses surge
OMAHA, Neb. — Patricia Hulit and her infant twins were caught in the middle of a medical storm. There are more sick children and fewer hospital beds available. Hospitals state-wide tell KETV Newswatch 7 they are nearing dire straits as sicknesses surge, once again. "The Sioux City hospital, Unity...
KETV.com
Tecumseh assistant librarian receives $16,000 in unauthorized payments
TECUMSEH, Neb. — A state auditor's report said the assistant librarian in Tecumseh, Nebraska, was paid improperly for more than eight years. During that time, she received nearly $16,000 in unauthorized payments — the problem dates back to 2011 when the Tecumseh City Council turned down the assistant's request for a $4-an-hour raise.
1011now.com
December Full Moon
Lack of snow giving Lancaster County crews time to focus on other projects. Normally Lancaster County will supply 10,000 tons of salt and sand for the colder months. So far this season, crews have only used a tenth of the supply. Updated: 10 hours ago. Lincoln Fire and Rescue says...
1011now.com
Leak from Keystone Pipeline reported near Nebraska-Kansas border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A leak has been reported in the Keystone Pipeline near the Nebraska-Kansas border. According to TC Energy, the pipeline was shut down around 8 p.m. on Wednesday after the leak was reported and confirmed. The leak was releasing oil into a creek about 20 miles south...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County’s COVID-19 risk dial moves up to elevated yellow as weekly cases spike
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has decided to move up the COVID-19 risk dial amid a spike in weekly cases. The risk dial now sits in the elevated yellow category, which indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On...
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple crashes in Columbus Thursday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- As icy conditions continued to grip Nebraska Thursday afternoon, authorities across the eastern third of the state were sent to several car crashes. Within a matter of minutes at approximately 2:30 p.m., first responders were sent to a crash in front of Behlen Manufacturing in Columbus, followed shortly by a crash at E. 32nd Avenue and 8th Street East in which a car was seen on its top.
North Platte Telegraph
16 famous University of Nebraska-Lincoln alumni
You can find UNL graduates at the top of their field in TV, literature and business. Here are a few famous alums.
