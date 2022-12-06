ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robinsonville, MS

hottytoddy.com

Santa Arrives in Oxford Tonight During Oxford’s Annual Christmas Parade

The Oxford Christmas Parade will finally take place tonight after being rescheduled due to the rainy weather this week. According to the National Weather Service, the rain is expected to move out of the area by 11 a.m. Skies will remain partly cloudy but no rain is expected this evening. The temperature during the parade time is expected to be about 60 degrees.
OXFORD, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi college town boutique celebrates 20 years of making women feel beautiful, confident in affordable clothes

20 years ago, Teresa Cain and her 2 daughters, Brooke and Nicole, fulfilled their dream of owning a boutique and opened Indigo’s on the Square in Oxford. Although the inventory in the boutique has evolved over the years with different fashion trends at affordable prices, the family-owned business has remained in its current location since opening day in 2002.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Gus’s Fried Chicken ranked as best fried chicken chain in the country

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gus’s World-Famous Fried Chicken has been treasured by Memphis locals for decades and it is now becoming the favorite of chicken lovers nationally. The Daily Meal recently ranked some of America’s top fried chicken chains and placed the Memphis-based restaurant at the top of that list. The first Gus’s location opened in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis’ new six acres under a roof: A sports tourism game changer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You’re invited to celebrate the grand opening of the new Memphis Sports and Event Center this Saturday, December 10 from 12 noon until 3 p.m. at Liberty Park. “We believe this is a game changer to bring not only local sports programming but also regional...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Walmart CEO statement has Memphis shoppers concerned

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Walmart’s CEO said stores across the country could close if thefts continue. While officials at Walmart say, as of now, no decisions have been made to close stores, the possibility has many concerned about the future of the Walmart location in Whitehaven. From shootings to shoplifting, there has been no shortage of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Southaven street lights being switched to LED lighting

Over the next 2-3 years, streets in Southaven should start to have a much brighter look at night. The City of Southaven and Entergy have started a project to convert light fixtures on the city’s street lights over to modern LED lighting. The project is starting in the older...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Pass It On: Friend helps dog attack survivor

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto County woman is recovering from a dog attack that has left her out of work and in need of some financial help. Tina Stewart has been described as extremely kind, generous, and someone who always puts the needs of others before her own. Our playmaker Emily Davis told us […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Homestead Exemption applications to be received in January

Homestead Exemption applications will be accepted starting Jan. 3, 2023 at the DeSoto County Tax Assessor’s Office, 365 Losher Street, Suite 100, Hernando. The deadline to file is 5 p.m., March 31, 2023. If you already have a Homestead Exemption, there are specific reasons you may have to reapply....
HERNANDO, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

3 teen sisters missing, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help after three teen sisters went missing. Calvaree Burnett-Miller, 17; Kamaya Love-Miller, 15; and Nariah Miller, 14, all left from the 2100 block of Clifton Avenue. They have been missing since Dec. 5, according to MPD. The sisters...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Dump truck overturns in DeSoto, stops traffic on Hwy 51

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — An overturned dump truck spilled its load across Highway 51 and Goodman Road on Tuesday. The resulting mess stopped southbound traffic near Dorchester, Southaven Police said around noon. Police did not say what caused the dump truck to overturn.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Freshman Ole Miss LB announces he will enter transfer portal

Ole Miss linebacker Jaron Willis announced Wednesday evening that he would be entering his name into the transfer portal after just 1 season in Oxford. Willis did not see the field for the Rebels this past season. Before he arrived at Ole Miss, Willis was a 4-star prospect in the...
OXFORD, MS

