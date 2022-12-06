Read full article on original website
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin Girls
Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped object
Home to the Biggest Burger in Tennessee, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, Tennessee
hottytoddy.com
Santa Arrives in Oxford Tonight During Oxford’s Annual Christmas Parade
The Oxford Christmas Parade will finally take place tonight after being rescheduled due to the rainy weather this week. According to the National Weather Service, the rain is expected to move out of the area by 11 a.m. Skies will remain partly cloudy but no rain is expected this evening. The temperature during the parade time is expected to be about 60 degrees.
DeSoto Times Today
Simply Southern Restaurant and Catering to carry on tradition of Junior’s
Residents in Hernando who are missing their “meat and three” at lunchtime won’t have long to wait for the return of southern comfort food at the former Junior’s location. The popular eatery closed its doors last month, but will soon be home to a new restaurant...
These Tennessee Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in Tennessee.
Mississippi college town boutique celebrates 20 years of making women feel beautiful, confident in affordable clothes
20 years ago, Teresa Cain and her 2 daughters, Brooke and Nicole, fulfilled their dream of owning a boutique and opened Indigo’s on the Square in Oxford. Although the inventory in the boutique has evolved over the years with different fashion trends at affordable prices, the family-owned business has remained in its current location since opening day in 2002.
Gus’s Fried Chicken ranked as best fried chicken chain in the country
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gus’s World-Famous Fried Chicken has been treasured by Memphis locals for decades and it is now becoming the favorite of chicken lovers nationally. The Daily Meal recently ranked some of America’s top fried chicken chains and placed the Memphis-based restaurant at the top of that list. The first Gus’s location opened in […]
Memphis traffic ticket amnesty program to end December 31
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Do you have an unpaid traffic ticket in Memphis? You may be in luck. Drivers with traffic tickets issued by the Memphis Police Department have until Dec. 31, 2022, to connect with the Memphis City Court Clerk to take part in the amnesty program. According to...
actionnews5.com
Memphis’ new six acres under a roof: A sports tourism game changer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You’re invited to celebrate the grand opening of the new Memphis Sports and Event Center this Saturday, December 10 from 12 noon until 3 p.m. at Liberty Park. “We believe this is a game changer to bring not only local sports programming but also regional...
Family, friends say goodbye to trans woman from Mid-South killed in gay nightclub shooting
BATESVILLE, Miss. — Friends and family of a trans woman killed in a Colorado Gay nightclub said their final goodbyes on Tuesday in Batesville. A funeral was held for Kelly Loving, who was one of five people killed when a gunman stormed the club just before midnight Nov. 19.
Walmart CEO statement has Memphis shoppers concerned
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Walmart’s CEO said stores across the country could close if thefts continue. While officials at Walmart say, as of now, no decisions have been made to close stores, the possibility has many concerned about the future of the Walmart location in Whitehaven. From shootings to shoplifting, there has been no shortage of […]
Blue Cross Blue Shield members may lose insurance coverage at Methodist Le Bonheur Hospitals | Here's why
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People insured by Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) who use Methodist Le Bonheur Hospitals for care may have issues with their insurance coverage at the start of the new year. BCBS and Methodist Le Bonheur Hospitals are currently in negotiations with hopes to reach a new...
desotocountynews.com
Southaven street lights being switched to LED lighting
Over the next 2-3 years, streets in Southaven should start to have a much brighter look at night. The City of Southaven and Entergy have started a project to convert light fixtures on the city’s street lights over to modern LED lighting. The project is starting in the older...
Pass It On: Friend helps dog attack survivor
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto County woman is recovering from a dog attack that has left her out of work and in need of some financial help. Tina Stewart has been described as extremely kind, generous, and someone who always puts the needs of others before her own. Our playmaker Emily Davis told us […]
‘It’s hurtful’: Maryland woman loses $1,400 to Memphis puppy scam
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When Deborah Dixon saw the photo online, she immediately fell in love. “They were advertising these cute little poodle puppies,” the Maryland woman told FOX13. Dixon said the seller asked for more and more money on Zelle. She paid a total of $1,475 for her...
desotocountynews.com
Homestead Exemption applications to be received in January
Homestead Exemption applications will be accepted starting Jan. 3, 2023 at the DeSoto County Tax Assessor’s Office, 365 Losher Street, Suite 100, Hernando. The deadline to file is 5 p.m., March 31, 2023. If you already have a Homestead Exemption, there are specific reasons you may have to reapply....
Woman found dead at Covington Pike Bottoms near I-40 and Covington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating what caused the death of a woman in northeast Memphis after they found her body in a car near I-40 and Covington Pike. At 12:52 am, officers responded to an abandoned vehicle call at Wells Station Road and Chelsea Avenue. The vehicle...
3 teen sisters missing, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help after three teen sisters went missing. Calvaree Burnett-Miller, 17; Kamaya Love-Miller, 15; and Nariah Miller, 14, all left from the 2100 block of Clifton Avenue. They have been missing since Dec. 5, according to MPD. The sisters...
Dump truck overturns in DeSoto, stops traffic on Hwy 51
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — An overturned dump truck spilled its load across Highway 51 and Goodman Road on Tuesday. The resulting mess stopped southbound traffic near Dorchester, Southaven Police said around noon. Police did not say what caused the dump truck to overturn.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Freshman Ole Miss LB announces he will enter transfer portal
Ole Miss linebacker Jaron Willis announced Wednesday evening that he would be entering his name into the transfer portal after just 1 season in Oxford. Willis did not see the field for the Rebels this past season. Before he arrived at Ole Miss, Willis was a 4-star prospect in the...
