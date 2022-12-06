ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Former Nazi camp secretary voices regret, seeks acquittal

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Lawyers for a 97-year-old former secretary to the SS commander of Nazi Germany's Stutthof concentration camp asked Tuesday for their client to be acquitted, arguing that she didn't know about the atrocities committed at the camp located in what is now northern Poland.

Irmgard Furchner has been on trial for over a year at the Itzehoe state court in northern Germany. In her closing statement, Furchner said she was sorry for what had happened and regretted that she had been there at the time, according to a court spokesman.

Her lawyers requested her acquittal, arguing that the evidence hadn't shown beyond doubt that Furchner knew about the systematic killings at the camp, meaning there was no proof of intent as required for criminal liability.

Prosecutors accused Furchner of being part of the apparatus that helped the Nazis’ Stutthof camp function during World War II. In their closing arguments last month , they called for her to be convicted as an accessory to murder and given a two-year suspended sentence.

Tens of thousands of people died at Stutthof and its satellite camps, or on death marches at the end of World War II.

Furchner, who made headlines last year when she absconded from trial , is being tried in juvenile court because she was under 21 at the time of the alleged crimes.

The court said a verdict is expected on Dec. 20.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Auschwitz hero's son seeks millions for dad's 1948 execution

The son of World War II Auschwitz death camp hero Witold Pilecki is seeking millions in compensation from the Polish government for his father’s post-war arrest and 1948 execution by the country's communist authorities of the time. The case opened Thursday before a Warsaw court and the next session is scheduled for January. Andrzej Pilecki, aged 90, argues that 26 million zlotys ($5.7 million) compensation would be due to his father by Poland's law that redresses communist-era wrongs. His father, Cavalry Capt. Witold Pilecki, a Polish resistance member, volunteered in 1940 to be caught by the Nazi Germans and...
The Independent

German prosecutors call for 97-year-old former secretary to SS commander be convicted

A 97-year-old woman who was the secretary to the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp is facing calls for conviction for being an accessory to murder by German prosecutors. Irmgard Furchner has been on trial for more than a year at the Itzehoe state court in northern Germany, and prosecutors are arguing for her to be given a two-year suspended sentence.Furchner is being tried in a juvenile court because she was under 21 at the time of the alleged crimes.Prosecutor Maxi Wantzen said in closing arguments that “these proceedings are of outstanding historical significance”, the German news agency dpa...
The Jewish Press

‘Rape Their Daughters’ Convoy Case Dropped; CAA Demands Prosecutor Chief Resignation

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) organization has demanded that the Director of Public Prosecutions, Max Hill KC, “immediately explain this decision or resign” and is exploring its legal options after the Jewish Chronicle reported the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had dropped all charges against the remaining suspects in a notorious convoy that drove through London last May.
The Independent

Harry Dunn’s family ‘horrified’ US government has told killer Anne Sacoolas not to attend UK sentencing

Harry Dunn’s family said they are “horrified” his killer Anne Sacoolas has been advised by her US government employer not to attend her own sentencing hearing in person.Ms Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road when she crashed her Volvo and killed the 19-year-old motorcyclist in August 2019. The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving in October, where sentencing judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb urged her to return to Britain to face justice.Confirming that a renewed application to appear at the Old Bailey sentencing hearing set for 8 December via video link had been...
The Independent

Jailed Belarus opposition figure ‘in intensive care’

Belarus’s jailed opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova is in a serious but stable condition in intensive care following surgery, her allies say.Ms Kolesnikova, 40, was sentenced to 11 years in jail in 2021 for her role in protests against the authoritarian regime of Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko.She was taken to hospital earlier this week but doctors did not share her diagnosis or any other details about the surgery.Ms Kolesnikova’s Twitter account, run by her opposition colleagues, said she had been hospitalised and undergone surgery on 28 November.Opposition politician Viktor Babariko made similar comments in a Telegram message, saying she had been...
The Jewish Press

Blinken Warns Jewish State Not to Allow Prayer

Secretary of State Blinken delivered an address at the annual event for the anti-Israel group, J Street. Secretary of State Blinken took an opening shot at the incoming conservative Israeli government, warning that “We expect the new Israeli Government to continue to work with us to advance our shared values, just as we have previous governments. We’ll continue to express our support for core democratic principles, including respect for the rights of the LGBT community”.
The Independent

Saudi Arabia executes 17 people in 12 days

Saudi Arabia has executed 17 people accused of drug and contraband offences in the last 12 days, a top UN official said on Tuesday, confirming a record high mark for total capital punishments in a year by the kingdom.The executions of people from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are “deeply regrettable”, UN human rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said at a press briefing in Geneva.These executions, carried out since 10 November, have taken the tally this year to 144, the official said.“They included four Kuwaiti nationals – three men and a woman – an Ethiopian woman, a Pakistani man...
The Independent

Shamima Begum: Who is the young woman seeking to have her British citizenship restored?

Shamima Begum is set to begin her appeal against the decision to revoke her British citizenship on national security grounds.A Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) hearing to consider her case opens on Monday at Field House tribunal centre in London and is expected to last for five days.Ms Begum, now 23, was raised in east London by parents of Bangladeshi origin and attended Bethnal Green Academy but, as a 15-year-old schoolgirl, fled for Syria via Turkey in February 2015 alongside two friends – Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase – in order to join the Isis terrorist faction then engaged...
The Independent

Danish TV presenter ‘detained by Qatari Police for filming Iranians under attack from pro-government mob’

A Danish reporter covering the World Cup in Qatar said he was detained by police after filming Iranians allegedly being attacked by supporters of the country’s regime.Rasmus Tantholdt, of Danish network TV2, was attending Iran’s final group game against the US on Tuesday when he filmed Iranian fans clashing over the ongoing women’s rights protests in the country at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.Some football fans who showed up in T-shirts with “Women, Life, Freedom” written on them as a message for support for the ongoing protests, were allegedly beaten up by a group of men after Iran lost...
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the Man that Prevented the Destruction of Humanity

This person prevented the extinction of humanity. The US and the Soviet Union had enough nuclear weapons to end the planet during the Cold War, and everyone was terrified of a nuclear conflict. The US Navy discovered an unidentified submarine hidden near Cuba on October 27, 1962. The Soviets dispatched this submarine, known as B59, on a top-secret mission.
New York Post

1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests

A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
76K+
Followers
115K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy