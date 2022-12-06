The Illinois Fighting Illini will face the Texas Longhorns in college basketball action on Tuesday night from Madison Square Garden. Illinois dropped to 6-2 on the season after falling to Maryland 71-66 in their last game and will look to rebound tonight against the No. 2 Longhorns. Meanwhile, Texas will look to stay undefeated after starting off the year 6-0 and coming off a win over Creighton.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO