Court documents: Man indicted by grand jury for killing 2 nurses in October Dallas hospital shooting
DALLAS — Editor's note: The above surveillance, bodycam video was released in November by Dallas police. The man accused of shooting and killing two nurses inside Methodist Hospital has been indicted by a Dallas County jury Thursday. Nestor Hernandez, 30, has been charged with capital murder in the deaths...
Former Dallas Police officer arrested for allegedly murdering her neighbor over a necklace, arrest warrant states
DALLAS — A former North Texas officer has been arrested for allegedly murdering her neighbor in connection to a dispute about a necklace, according to Tarrant County Judge Patricia Summers. Former Dallas Police officer Cathryn Lafitte has been charged and arrested for the murder of her neighbor, Jamarlon Clardy.
'We'll leave no stone unturned,' says attorney for Athena Strand's mother
WISE COUNTY, Texas — Newly retained legal counsel for Athena Strand's mother told WFAA Wednesday night the little girl's death will be thoroughly investigated and that "any action inaction that led to the death of Strand is something that we are going to look into." Benson Varghese of Varghese...
Two arrested by Dallas police in connection to murder of 14-year-old in September
Two suspects have been arrested and charged with the killing of 14-year-old Manuel Edwards, police say. Trevelon Harris, 22, and Alonzo Simpson, 17, were arrested and charged with capital murder in the case. Police say a third suspect, 19-year-old Gregory Ellison, is still at large. The victim, Edwards, was shot...
'It was a poor prosecution' | Community leader says prosecutors haven't presented a good case to the jury
FORT WORTH, Texas — Prosecutors promised, after three years of waiting, they would prove to the jury and the public Aaron Dean is guilty of murder. "He didn’t see a gun in her hand. This is not justification. This is not a self defense case. This is murder,” said Ashlea Deener, prosecutor.
Police arrest woman accused of stealing mail, checks from Texas churches
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A woman has been arrested by police for allegedly stealing mail from local churches, according to the Flower Mound Police Department (FMPD). FMPD said 30-year-old Graciela Carolina Munoz-Perez, of Houston, was arrested in relation to several reported instances of mail theft from Nov. 2 to Nov. 10. Police said Munoz-Perez was identified as the suspect and found in Flower Mound at a local church on Nov. 17.
How crimes are solved using a high-tech system at Dallas ATF
LEWISVILLE, Texas — Ever wonder how police departments across North Texas connect crimes through the guns being used on the streets? It’s not a simple process. WFAA went inside the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to show you how officials do it. ATF's building is...
Two, including teen, charged with capital murder in shooting death of 21-year-old man, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — Two suspects, including a teen, have been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a man found dead inside a running vehicle in November, the Arlington Police Department announced Friday. Arlington Police said 20-year-old Bryce Oliver and a teen male, whose name will...
'It was our whole life': Decades-old Dallas business destroyed in fire
DALLAS — Fire officials were responding to a blaze in the 11000 block of Harry Hines Boulevard on Friday morning, Dallas Fire-Rescue said. DFR officials told WFAA that crews were assigned to this call at 7:01 a.m. Friday after a 911 caller reported a "huge fire across the street” at 11287 Harry Hines Boulevard.
Man dies after DWI arrest in Denton, police say
DENTON, Texas — A 46-year-old man died a little more than a week after an arrest on a charge of driving while intoxicated in Denton, police said Friday. Andrew Louden was arrested by Denton police on Nov. 30. On Thursday, police said they were notified that Louden, who had been taken to a hospital, had died, according to a police news release.
WFAA
Lanes reopened in Fort Worth, Grand Prairie after accidents
FORT WORTH, Texas — Roadways are open after two accidents caused shutdowns across the Dallas-Forth area. One crash in Fort Worth had shut down the eastbound lanes of I-20 at FM 2871 near Benbrook. A source at the scene said there was a crash involving multiple 18-wheelers. The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office confirmed with WFAA that there were no fatalities.
DPS: 1 killed in I-20 crash along Parker, Palo Pinto County line involving four 18-wheelers, car
PARKER COUNTY, Texas — One person has died from a crash on Dec. 9 along Interstate 20 near the Parker County and Palo Pinto County line, Texas DPS said. DPS told WFAA that deputies responded to the crash, which happened at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 9, involving four 18-wheelers and one passenger car.
FedEx van video shows man taking 7-year-old Athena Strand, details of murder revealed in affidavit
WISE COUNTY, Texas — Warning: This article contains graphic language. The arrest affidavits have been made public for Tanner Horner, and they detail how police believe the man abducted and killed 7-year-old Athena Strand. While searching for Athena, police said they became aware that a FedEx package had been...
WFAA
After fall from roof, North Texas man gets a Christmas surprise
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas — After moving to Midlothian a few months ago, Rafael Martinez wanted to go all out for Christmas. But just as he started hanging his first light, things went dark. “Randomly I woke up in a hospital,” he said. “That’s all I remember.”. Last...
Firefighters extinguish two-alarm fire at North Texas nursing home
WATAUGA, Texas — Crews responded to a two-alarm fire Friday morning at a North Texas nursing home, according to local authorities. A North Richland Hills official said Friday that the fire – which happened at North Pointe Nursing & Rehabilitation – started just after 6 a.m. and escalated to a two-alarm fire. The fire started outside and made its way into the building, according to the spokesperson. Victims were pulled out of the building immediately and the fire had been extinguished Friday morning.
Wise County Sheriff shares what punishment he recommends for accused killer of 7-year-old Athena Strand
WISE COUNTY, Texas — The sheriff working the Athena Strand murder said Wednesday he will ask the district attorney to seek the death penalty for the accused abductor and murderer. Investigators are keeping information about the case involving the murder of 7-year-old Athena Strand close to their vest. However,...
WFAA
Traffic accidents in Fort Worth, Grand Prairie
Fort Worth officials closed eastbound lanes of I-20 at FM 2871. In Grand Prairie, multiple lanes are blocked near the George Bush Turnpike.
Man accused of abducting, killing 7-year-old Athena Strand was delivering her Christmas present, mom reveals
WISE COUNTY, Texas — The mother of 7-year-old Athena Strand, who was abducted and killed by a FedEx driver last week, spoke to the public Thursday about the case against the suspect. Maitlyn Gandy was joined by her family, and their attorney as she shared memories about her daughter....
WFAA
Catching up with Dallas native singer Dana Harper
She is a North Texas singer who caught the attention of not one, not two, but THREE “The Voice” judges! What soulful singer Dana Harper has been up to and where you can catch her next. For more information, visit DanaHarpermusic.com.
Dallas County reports first pediatric flu death in 2022
DALLAS — A North Texas child has died from the flu, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services. The agency announced the death Tuesday when officials released their influenza weekly report ending on Nov. 26. Last week, the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council said in the past week, flu...
