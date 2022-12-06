ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

WFAA

Police arrest woman accused of stealing mail, checks from Texas churches

FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A woman has been arrested by police for allegedly stealing mail from local churches, according to the Flower Mound Police Department (FMPD). FMPD said 30-year-old Graciela Carolina Munoz-Perez, of Houston, was arrested in relation to several reported instances of mail theft from Nov. 2 to Nov. 10. Police said Munoz-Perez was identified as the suspect and found in Flower Mound at a local church on Nov. 17.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
WFAA

How crimes are solved using a high-tech system at Dallas ATF

LEWISVILLE, Texas — Ever wonder how police departments across North Texas connect crimes through the guns being used on the streets? It’s not a simple process. WFAA went inside the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to show you how officials do it. ATF's building is...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'It was our whole life': Decades-old Dallas business destroyed in fire

DALLAS — Fire officials were responding to a blaze in the 11000 block of Harry Hines Boulevard on Friday morning, Dallas Fire-Rescue said. DFR officials told WFAA that crews were assigned to this call at 7:01 a.m. Friday after a 911 caller reported a "huge fire across the street” at 11287 Harry Hines Boulevard.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Man dies after DWI arrest in Denton, police say

DENTON, Texas — A 46-year-old man died a little more than a week after an arrest on a charge of driving while intoxicated in Denton, police said Friday. Andrew Louden was arrested by Denton police on Nov. 30. On Thursday, police said they were notified that Louden, who had been taken to a hospital, had died, according to a police news release.
DENTON, TX
WFAA

Lanes reopened in Fort Worth, Grand Prairie after accidents

FORT WORTH, Texas — Roadways are open after two accidents caused shutdowns across the Dallas-Forth area. One crash in Fort Worth had shut down the eastbound lanes of I-20 at FM 2871 near Benbrook. A source at the scene said there was a crash involving multiple 18-wheelers. The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office confirmed with WFAA that there were no fatalities.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Firefighters extinguish two-alarm fire at North Texas nursing home

WATAUGA, Texas — Crews responded to a two-alarm fire Friday morning at a North Texas nursing home, according to local authorities. A North Richland Hills official said Friday that the fire – which happened at North Pointe Nursing & Rehabilitation – started just after 6 a.m. and escalated to a two-alarm fire. The fire started outside and made its way into the building, according to the spokesperson. Victims were pulled out of the building immediately and the fire had been extinguished Friday morning.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
WFAA

Catching up with Dallas native singer Dana Harper

She is a North Texas singer who caught the attention of not one, not two, but THREE “The Voice” judges! What soulful singer Dana Harper has been up to and where you can catch her next. For more information, visit DanaHarpermusic.com.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Dallas County reports first pediatric flu death in 2022

DALLAS — A North Texas child has died from the flu, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services. The agency announced the death Tuesday when officials released their influenza weekly report ending on Nov. 26. Last week, the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council said in the past week, flu...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

