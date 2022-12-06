ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Crash in Fenton area leaves three young adults hurt

Three young adults were injured early today, Dec. 9, in an accident on Hwy. 141 north of Schneider Drive in unincorporated Fenton, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:36 a.m., Donald A. Judd, 18, of Fenton was driving north in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado when he traveled off the right side of the road, where the pickup struck a sign and an embankment and overturned, the report said.
FENTON, MO
KMOV

St. Louis woman sentenced in 2018 stabbing death of boyfriend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis woman was sentenced Wednesday to probation in the 2018 stabbing death of her boyfriend. According to a release, Erricka Brown, 33, pleaded guilty to charges of armed criminal action and first degree involuntary manslaughter in the 2018 killing of 32-year-old Kevin Gordon. Brown admitted to killing Gordon at a home in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue in the city’s Gravois Park neighborhood on Oct. 10, 2018.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wgel.com

Two Bond County Drug Arrest

The Bond County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant Tuesday at a rural home on Branch Road, which resulted in two arrests. The Bond County High Risk Team entered the home and located a male and female inside. According to the sheriff’s department, Ashley N. Buatte, age 36, and...
BOND COUNTY, IL
KMOV

1 person dead following overnight double shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in an overnight double shooting Saturday morning, authorities say. According to SLMPD, the shooting occurred around 12:47 a.m. at the intersection of Sherry Avenue and Riverview Boulevard. Police reported that it involved two men. One was shot in the leg and survived. The other was shot in the neck and has been declared deceased.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Man killed by police in St. Louis County identified

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A man was shot and killed in suburban St. Louis Tuesday after he charged at police detectives who were trying to arrest him, St. Louis County officials said. He has been identified as Mark Davenport, 48, of Rolla. Maryland Heights detectives had been searching for...
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
kttn.com

Four teenagers from Missouri face charges in shooting death of taxi driver

Four teenagers from St. Louis County, Missouri are now facing federal charges in the fatal shooting of a cab driver in Hazelwood in April. Tywon Harris, now 19, Coron Dees, 19, and Jeremiah Allen, 18, were indicted in federal court in June on a robbery charge and a charge of aiding and abetting the commission of a murder.
HAZELWOOD, MO
FOX2now.com

Deadly crash in north St. Louis, suspect vehicle took off from detectives

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis. Deadly crash in north St. Louis, suspect vehicle …. Authorities are investigating a deadly crash Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis. Blair’s Social Second: Do you believe legal marijuana …. Do you believe legal marijuana will encourage...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Farmington man charged with killing his father

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 33-year-old Farmington man is facing charges after police say he killed his father Wednesday at their family home. The St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged David L. Fischbeck Jr. with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of David L. Fischbeck Sr.
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Friday early morning accidents in Jefferson County

(Jefferson County) A Hillsboro woman was injured in a single vehicle accident in Jefferson County on Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2001 Ford F150 driven by 26-year-old Kolleen Hughes was driving on Highway 30 west of Whisper Valley Road when she travelled off the south side of the road to avoid a deer and overturned.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO

