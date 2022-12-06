Read full article on original website
Roxana’s Star Wrestler Alex Maguire Dies In Traffic Crash Tuesday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City ProposedC. HeslopSaint Louis, MO
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedEast Saint Louis, IL
myleaderpaper.com
Man working at Arnold Taco Bell charged with felonies for allegedly shooting customer
A St. Louis man who was working at the Taco Bell, 1932 Richardson Road, in Arnold and got into a dispute with a customer is facing felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly shooting the customer in the restaurant’s drive-thru lane, according to court records. Herbert Williams Harris, 24, of...
myleaderpaper.com
Crash in Fenton area leaves three young adults hurt
Three young adults were injured early today, Dec. 9, in an accident on Hwy. 141 north of Schneider Drive in unincorporated Fenton, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:36 a.m., Donald A. Judd, 18, of Fenton was driving north in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado when he traveled off the right side of the road, where the pickup struck a sign and an embankment and overturned, the report said.
KMOV
Family of fallen St. Louis City police officer waits patiently as accused killer changes plea to insanity
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Nearly two and a half years after Officer Tamarris Bohannon was shot and killed responding to a call in the Tower Grove South neighborhood, his family is still waiting for their day in court. Bohannon, 29, had worked for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for...
KMOV
St. Louis woman sentenced in 2018 stabbing death of boyfriend
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis woman was sentenced Wednesday to probation in the 2018 stabbing death of her boyfriend. According to a release, Erricka Brown, 33, pleaded guilty to charges of armed criminal action and first degree involuntary manslaughter in the 2018 killing of 32-year-old Kevin Gordon. Brown admitted to killing Gordon at a home in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue in the city’s Gravois Park neighborhood on Oct. 10, 2018.
Juvenile shot in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood
A juvenile has been rushed to a local hospital after being shot in a north St. Louis neighborhood on Thursday.
17-Year-Old To Be Tried As Adult in St. Louis Cab Driver's Shooting Death
Federal prosecutors accuse Trishawn Jones of a cold-blooded killing after robbery
wgel.com
Two Bond County Drug Arrest
The Bond County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant Tuesday at a rural home on Branch Road, which resulted in two arrests. The Bond County High Risk Team entered the home and located a male and female inside. According to the sheriff’s department, Ashley N. Buatte, age 36, and...
KMOV
1 person dead following overnight double shooting in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in an overnight double shooting Saturday morning, authorities say. According to SLMPD, the shooting occurred around 12:47 a.m. at the intersection of Sherry Avenue and Riverview Boulevard. Police reported that it involved two men. One was shot in the leg and survived. The other was shot in the neck and has been declared deceased.
Man killed by police in St. Louis County identified
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A man was shot and killed in suburban St. Louis Tuesday after he charged at police detectives who were trying to arrest him, St. Louis County officials said. He has been identified as Mark Davenport, 48, of Rolla. Maryland Heights detectives had been searching for...
kttn.com
Four teenagers from Missouri face charges in shooting death of taxi driver
Four teenagers from St. Louis County, Missouri are now facing federal charges in the fatal shooting of a cab driver in Hazelwood in April. Tywon Harris, now 19, Coron Dees, 19, and Jeremiah Allen, 18, were indicted in federal court in June on a robbery charge and a charge of aiding and abetting the commission of a murder.
Man shot by passenger during carjacking Thursday morning, St. Louis police say
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot Thursday morning as his car was stolen from a passenger in his vehicle. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a 51-year-old man said he was riding in his car when a person inside with him shot him in the arm and stole his vehicle.
Car thieves striking more in the daytime, causing concerns
There is a frightening new St. Louis-area crime trend: thieves striking in daylight and early evening hours.
FOX2now.com
Deadly crash in north St. Louis, suspect vehicle took off from detectives
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis. Deadly crash in north St. Louis, suspect vehicle …. Authorities are investigating a deadly crash Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis. Blair’s Social Second: Do you believe legal marijuana …. Do you believe legal marijuana will encourage...
Woman gets time served, probation in 2018 fatal stabbing of boyfriend
A judge in St. Louis suspended sentences for a woman convicted of murdering her boyfriend and instead placed her on probation.
Farmington man charged with killing his father
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 33-year-old Farmington man is facing charges after police say he killed his father Wednesday at their family home. The St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged David L. Fischbeck Jr. with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of David L. Fischbeck Sr.
Maryland Heights detective shoots, kills wanted man that charged him outside Dave & Buster's, police say
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A man has died after he was shot by a detective after charging at him outside a Dave & Buster's in Maryland Heights Wednesday afternoon. St. Louis County Police Sergeant Tracy Panus gave an update Wednesday evening on the officer-involved shooting. Panus said the incident...
mymoinfo.com
Friday early morning accidents in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A Hillsboro woman was injured in a single vehicle accident in Jefferson County on Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2001 Ford F150 driven by 26-year-old Kolleen Hughes was driving on Highway 30 west of Whisper Valley Road when she travelled off the south side of the road to avoid a deer and overturned.
Man shot and killed after charging at officers in Maryland Heights
A man was shot and killed by police outside Dave and Busters in Maryland Heights after he charged at the officer on Wednesday.
Woman shot outside a bar in south St. Louis
A woman was shot outside a sports bar in south St. Louis.
Postmen robbed at gunpoint in Clayton, north St. Louis County
Armed suspects robbed two mail carriers Tuesday morning in Clayton and North County, police say.
