19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
FOX Carolina
South Carolina women’s basketball inspires the next generation of hoopers
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - USC’s women’s basketball team is doing more than taking home championship trophies. They’re also winning the hearts of young women around the Upstate. The Gamecocks inspired young Riley Stack. As a little kid, she used to go to South Carolina youth sports...
SEC Tight End Announces He's Stepping Away From Football
South Carolina tight end Traevon Kenion made a very difficult decision on Thursday. Kenion announced via his Instagram that he'll be stepping away from football. “First, I’d like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love since I was 4 years old. I want to thank Coach Beamer for being a great coach and making my experience here unforgettable. To Gamecock Nation, thank you for the amazing Saturdays in Willie B, and your continued support through thick and thin. I am a proud alumni of this university and have so many amazing memories here."
upstatespartans.com
After a Week Layoff, Men's Basketball Returns to Action Hosting South Carolina State Saturday
USC Upstate (4-4; 0-0 Big South) vs. South Carolina State (1-9; 0-0 MEAC) G.B. Hodge Center | Spartanburg, S.C. TV: Ingles Nexstar Game of the Week | ESPN+ or WYCW/WWCW/WMYT. Saturday's meeting between USC Upstate and South Carolina State marks the fourth meeting between the two schools in the Spartans' Division I era (2007-pres.) as all meetings have come during the Dave Dickerson era (2018-pres.) of Upstate basketball. The Spartans have taken each meeting with the Bulldogs, including an 82-78 victory last season at South Carolina State. Of note, each game in the series has been decided by four or fewer points.
WJCL
Williams signs with South Carolina State University
WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. — Islands High School softball star Aaliyah Williams signed with South Carolina State University on Wednesday with her parents by her side. The right-handed pitcher has been a standout, multi-sport, student-athlete for the Sharks since she was a freshman. However, softball was always her main sport.
walterborolive.com
Matt Lynch has been named head men’s basketball coach for the University of South Carolina Salkehatchie
Becoming the head men’s basketball coach at USC Salkehatchie “is a dream come true,” Lynch said. “Salkehatchie basketball has had great success in the past and I look forward to reinvigorating the program and engaging with the Walterboro community. I look forward to recruiting student-athletes who will make the university and community proud."
Columbia Star
Diamond Hornets celebrate 1970 4A Football State Championship
In 1970, 30 Lower Richland Diamond Hornets, led by Hall-of-Fame head coach Mooney Player, came together to win a 4A State Championship. On December 3, 2022, 21 of those 30 players along with two coaches celebrated the 52nd anniversary of that title. “I look back and see friends that I...
WIS-TV
Work begins on intersection improvements
USC coach Dawn Staley reacts to Brittney Griner release.
WIS-TV
WIS Deep Dive: Where are South Carolina’s 80,000 ‘missing’ workers?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Up to 80,000 workers are ‘missing’ in South Carolina’s economy according to Dr. Joey Von Nessen. He holds a Ph.D. in economics and was one of the speakers Tuesday at USC’s 42nd 2022 Economic Outlook Conference. He said roughly 60% of these...
WIS-TV
Columbia invests in street cameras
USC coach Dawn Staley reacts to Brittney Griner release.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: A much-deserved retirement after a full career
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Sunday, after more than 30 years of faithful service to the music ministry at Trinity United Methodist Church in Blythewood, Dr. Richard Conant will retire. Before he lays down his baton, we wanted on Soda City Live to take a look back at a career...
WIS-TV
Orangeburg school shooting survivor found dead
USC coach Dawn Staley reacts to Brittney Griner release.
coladaily.com
Bradford Pear Bounty coming Saturday to Lexington
Bradford pears may look pretty when they bloom in the Spring, but the tree can be quite a nuisance to other plants. Many cities are on a mission to get rid of the tree species, and the ‘Bradford Pear Bounty’ is helping with the initiative. The Lexington Soil...
WIS-TV
SC’s recidivism rate is the country’s lowest, but it’s even lower for inmate graduates of this program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - During a ceremony at Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia on Friday, a group of four inmates harmonized a hymn with the repeated line, “I can’t even walk without you holding my hand.”. That afternoon, 14 of those inmates took their next steps on the...
wach.com
Lugoff man flips $15 lottery ticket win into $375,000
LUGOFF, SC — A Midlands man turned a $15 lottery win into a $375,000 windfall, according to the SC Education Lottery. It happened at the S M Mart on Hwq 1 S. in Lugoff, where he cashed in a $15 winning ticket and decided to use those winnings to buy another scratch-off.
WIS-TV
WIS REPORTS: RC Councilmember declares ‘public safety crisis’ following assessment
USC coach Dawn Staley reacts to Brittney Griner release.
WIS-TV
Death at Alvin S Glenn identified
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A death at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center was identified Friday. Richland County Coroner identified the deceased as James W. Mitchell, 38, of Columbia. His body was discovered at on Dec. 7, 2022. A representative for the jail confirmed an investigation is underway. Notice a...
WRAL
FBI investigates another attack on a substation - this time in South Carolina
The FBI is investigating more shots fired near a substation yesterday outside Columbia, South Carolina. WRAL's investigative data journalist Ali Ingersoll looked at federal data to track the trend in these types of attacks. The FBI is investigating more shots fired near a substation yesterday outside Columbia, South Carolina. WRAL's...
WIS-TV
Soda City Spotlight: Chicken and Waffles with Ken Walker
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Spotlight is a way WIS highlights all of the amazing places you can check out right in our backyard. Today WIS checked in with local vlogger and influencer, Ken Walker who shared his top spots for Chicken and Waffles. Top spots:. Poogan’s Southern Kitchen...
WIS-TV
Funeral arrangements announced for community leader Vince Ford
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Funeral arrangements were announced Friday for Vince Ford. A viewing is scheduled at Leevy’s Funeral Home at 1831 Taylor St in Columbia. It will run on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The funeral is scheduled for Brookland Baptist Church at 1066...
WIS-TV
Earthquakes, food trucks, and tattoo shops among most googled terms in South Carolina for 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday Google released its 22nd annual Year in Search results. The data offers insights into the most searched questions and trending topics on the search engine. Across the globe, the top three news searches were for ‘Ukraine’, ‘Queen Elizabeth passing’ and, ‘Election results.’ Worldwide the top...
