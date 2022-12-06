ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

SEC Tight End Announces He's Stepping Away From Football

South Carolina tight end Traevon Kenion made a very difficult decision on Thursday. Kenion announced via his Instagram that he'll be stepping away from football. “First, I’d like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love since I was 4 years old. I want to thank Coach Beamer for being a great coach and making my experience here unforgettable. To Gamecock Nation, thank you for the amazing Saturdays in Willie B, and your continued support through thick and thin. I am a proud alumni of this university and have so many amazing memories here."
COLUMBIA, SC
upstatespartans.com

After a Week Layoff, Men's Basketball Returns to Action Hosting South Carolina State Saturday

USC Upstate (4-4; 0-0 Big South) vs. South Carolina State (1-9; 0-0 MEAC) G.B. Hodge Center | Spartanburg, S.C. TV: Ingles Nexstar Game of the Week | ESPN+ or WYCW/WWCW/WMYT. Saturday's meeting between USC Upstate and South Carolina State marks the fourth meeting between the two schools in the Spartans' Division I era (2007-pres.) as all meetings have come during the Dave Dickerson era (2018-pres.) of Upstate basketball. The Spartans have taken each meeting with the Bulldogs, including an 82-78 victory last season at South Carolina State. Of note, each game in the series has been decided by four or fewer points.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WJCL

Williams signs with South Carolina State University

WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. — Islands High School softball star Aaliyah Williams signed with South Carolina State University on Wednesday with her parents by her side. The right-handed pitcher has been a standout, multi-sport, student-athlete for the Sharks since she was a freshman. However, softball was always her main sport.
ORANGEBURG, SC
walterborolive.com

Matt Lynch has been named head men’s basketball coach for the University of South Carolina Salkehatchie

Becoming the head men’s basketball coach at USC Salkehatchie “is a dream come true,” Lynch said. “Salkehatchie basketball has had great success in the past and I look forward to reinvigorating the program and engaging with the Walterboro community. I look forward to recruiting student-athletes who will make the university and community proud."
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Diamond Hornets celebrate 1970 4A Football State Championship

In 1970, 30 Lower Richland Diamond Hornets, led by Hall-of-Fame head coach Mooney Player, came together to win a 4A State Championship. On December 3, 2022, 21 of those 30 players along with two coaches celebrated the 52nd anniversary of that title. “I look back and see friends that I...
HOPKINS, SC
WIS-TV

Work begins on intersection improvements

Work begins on intersection improvements
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia invests in street cameras

Columbia invests in street cameras
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: A much-deserved retirement after a full career

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Sunday, after more than 30 years of faithful service to the music ministry at Trinity United Methodist Church in Blythewood, Dr. Richard Conant will retire. Before he lays down his baton, we wanted on Soda City Live to take a look back at a career...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WIS-TV

Orangeburg school shooting survivor found dead

Orangeburg school shooting survivor found dead
ORANGEBURG, SC
coladaily.com

Bradford Pear Bounty coming Saturday to Lexington

Bradford pears may look pretty when they bloom in the Spring, but the tree can be quite a nuisance to other plants. Many cities are on a mission to get rid of the tree species, and the ‘Bradford Pear Bounty’ is helping with the initiative. The Lexington Soil...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Lugoff man flips $15 lottery ticket win into $375,000

LUGOFF, SC — A Midlands man turned a $15 lottery win into a $375,000 windfall, according to the SC Education Lottery. It happened at the S M Mart on Hwq 1 S. in Lugoff, where he cashed in a $15 winning ticket and decided to use those winnings to buy another scratch-off.
LUGOFF, SC
WIS-TV

Death at Alvin S Glenn identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A death at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center was identified Friday. Richland County Coroner identified the deceased as James W. Mitchell, 38, of Columbia. His body was discovered at on Dec. 7, 2022. A representative for the jail confirmed an investigation is underway. Notice a...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRAL

FBI investigates another attack on a substation - this time in South Carolina

The FBI is investigating more shots fired near a substation yesterday outside Columbia, South Carolina. WRAL's investigative data journalist Ali Ingersoll looked at federal data to track the trend in these types of attacks. The FBI is investigating more shots fired near a substation yesterday outside Columbia, South Carolina. WRAL's...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Spotlight: Chicken and Waffles with Ken Walker

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Spotlight is a way WIS highlights all of the amazing places you can check out right in our backyard. Today WIS checked in with local vlogger and influencer, Ken Walker who shared his top spots for Chicken and Waffles. Top spots:. Poogan’s Southern Kitchen...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Funeral arrangements announced for community leader Vince Ford

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Funeral arrangements were announced Friday for Vince Ford. A viewing is scheduled at Leevy’s Funeral Home at 1831 Taylor St in Columbia. It will run on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The funeral is scheduled for Brookland Baptist Church at 1066...
COLUMBIA, SC

