Bemidji, MN

lptv.org

Bemidji Chamber Introduces New Community Initiative at 115th Gala

The Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce finished out their member year with their 115th annual gala, which saw a new theme introduced for next year – “ship” building. Ready to set sail for the new year with the new community initiative, ambassadors are focusing on their relationships with Bemidji’s businesses. With the new initiative of “ship” building for the new year, keynote speaker Bob Schlichte emphasized the importance of a strong foundation for any kind of ship.
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

Fosston Schools Compete for a Cause with Holiday Food Drive

Attempting to eliminate hunger in a community can be a large and daunting task, but that’s exactly what students at both Magelssen Elementary and Fosston High School are trying to face-off against with their Holiday Food Drive. “We’re bringing in a bunch of food, and then we’re going to...
FOSSTON, MN
lptv.org

Suspect in Armed Robbery of Bemidji Bank Located and Arrested

The Bemidji Police Department reported on Wednesday, December 7th that a suspect in a Bemidji bank robbery had been located and taken into custody. Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin tells Lakeland News that Jesse Robert Knight, 43, has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery at Wells Fargo Bank in Bemidji on December 6th.
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

Former Beltrami County Employee Suspected of Felony Theft Dies

The man suspected of using Beltrami County funds without authorization to purchase hundreds of items valued at about $146,000 has died. The Beltrami County Attorney’s Office announced today that charges against Ronald Anthony Pula have been dismissed due to his death. Pula, the former Beltrami County Management of Information...
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
gowatertown.net

lptv.org

BCA Investigates Suicide Attempt at Beltrami County Jail

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating an attempted suicide of a male inmate at Beltrami County Jail. According to a press release from the BCA, on December 7th at approximately 11:30 a.m., jail personnel located the man unresponsive in his cell. According to a release from the Beltrami...
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

lakesarearadio.net

White Earth Imposes Moratorium on Factory Farm Operations

WHITE EARTH (KDLM) – Citing the Band’s health and safety, water and land resources, and economic security being threatened by proposed factory farming operations on or near the reservation, the White Earth Reservation Business Committee passed a resolution on Nov. 18 to impose a moratorium on Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) and Animal Feedlot Operations (AFOs) constituting environmental hazards.
WHITE EARTH, MN
lptv.org

Former Beltrami Co. Employee Facing Felony Fraud, Theft Charges

A former Beltrami County employee is facing allegations of felony theft and fraud. According to the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office, on December 6 county prosecutors filed a criminal complaint against 64-year-old Ronald Pula of Bemidji. Pula, the former Management of Information Services head, is facing 14 counts of felony thefts, financial transaction card fraud and receiving stolen property.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN

