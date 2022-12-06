ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana in line for ‘hurricane highway’ restoration win

Louisiana may finally be in line for federal money to repair widespread ecological damage from what state officials and activists have labeled a “hurricane highway” – the Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet shipping channel, cursed by New Orleans residents after Hurricane Katrina. Congress looks set to approve legislation that...
Letters: Baffled why Amendment 1 is on the ballot

I felt compelled to write this letter because of a mail-out I recently received briefly describing three constitutional amendments that voters are asked to consider Saturday. I fail to understand why Amendment No. 1 is even on the ballot. The Louisiana Constitution clearly defines the “right to vote” for Louisiana voters, citing one exception. This proposed amendment on the mail-in ballot I received identifies Article 1, Section 10, as the target of the proposed amendment. What is there to amend since it is already Louisiana law that “every citizen of the state, upon reaching 18 years of age, shall have the right to register and vote…” This statement is self-explanatory since it disqualifies non-U.S. citizens.
Donelon: Hurricanes create insurance crisis in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La - There is an insurance crisis in Louisiana. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon stopped by KTBS Tuesday to discuss the problems many are having as an after effect of damage caused by hurricanes in the past. A total of 120,000 to 130,000 policies were canceled in the past year...
Illegal gambling has invaded LSU

Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
'Why Louisiana Ain't Mississippi': New LPB documentary spells it out

"Why Louisiana Ain't Mississippi … or Any Place Else!" is not your traditional documentary. While it's educational and packed with history, it's also humorous by way of colorful storytelling, skits and a bit of animation. Before our neighbors to the east get the wrong idea, Louisiana Public Broadcasting's two-night,...
Four Baton Rouge women accused of stealing $17,000 worth of items from Mississippi stores

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested four Baton Rouge, Louisiana women for allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise from two businesses. Police said they were notified by associates at Best Buy on Dec. 7 about two women who were inside the store concealing items. When officers arrived, they observed two other women leaving the store.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Utah Was Allegedly Running from Demons

In a bizarre, 'Hold my beer and watch this,' moment in Utah Monday, a Louisiana man was arrested after allegedly running from demons. 26-year-old Malcolm Vanburen of Louisiana is accused of stealing a car in Brigham City, Utah Monday, December 5, 2022, and soon after crashing into a pole in Logan, Utah. Before crashing, Vanburen was clocked traveling at speeds up to 110 mph. According to his arrest report by Utah Highway Patrol, observers calling 911 reported that Vanburen's vehicle was passing others in the median and emergency lane, running traffic lights, and traveling at an extremely high rate of speed.
A breakdown of Louisiana’s Dec. 10 amendments

(KSLA) - A new set of amendments will be on the Dec. 10 ballot for Louisiana voters. These amendments are different from the those that appeared on the Nov. 8 ballot. Using the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana guide, here is a breakdown of each amendment:. Amendment 1 would...
