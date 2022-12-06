Read full article on original website
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Miller Park Zoo is inviting the community to come see the zoo decorated for the holidays. People can enjoy activities, local vendors and see Santa and Mrs. Claus while enjoying the decorated zoo. Participants...
nowdecatur.com
Escape Decatur to close doors December 31
December 9, 2022 – Escape Decatur will be closing its doors to their escape rooms at the end of the business day on Saturday, December 31. Business owners Anthony and Renne announced the closing on their Facebook page Wednesday, December 7. “We would like to thank the city of Decatur and all who have visited our Escape Rooms. We appreciate you all, but if you haven’t visited our rooms, you’ve still got time.”
taylorvilledailynews.com
Benjamin Joseph Theilen
Ben Theilen, 44, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Springfield Memorial Hospital. He was born April 8, 1978 in Springfield, to Larry and Barbara Bee Theilen. He married Morgan M. Park on June 22, 2013, and she survives. Also surviving are three children, Grayson, Monroe and...
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
freedom929.com
FRIDAY’S HEADLINES (12/9/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Those in favor of passing a newly proposed bill to ban the future sales of certain types of semi-automatic firearms and magazines in Illinois are planning for a vote when lawmakers return for the Lame Duck General Assembly session starting January 4th. Many gun rights groups throughout Illinois are promising lawsuits if the measure passes.
wmay.com
Details Emerge On Proposed Residential-Retail Development In Springfield
A New York developer is offering more details about plans for a retail and residential development in downtown Springfield near the medical district. Adirondack Community Development plans to build the six-story structure at 5th and Madison, just across from Union Square Park. The ground floor would be retail and commercial, with five upper stories of one- to three-bedroom apartments, with rents ranging from $1100 to $1450 a month. The Lofts on Madison would be geared to toward families, as well as workers in the medical district and downtown areas.
WAND TV
5 people, 2 cats escape Springfield house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Five people and two cats were displaced after a Springfield house fire Wednesday night. The Springfield Fire Department was called to the 1900 block of N. 6th St. around 5 p.m. Fire was found in the kitchen and put out. Fire advanced to the attic through...
nowdecatur.com
Springfield Clinic Offers New Health Plan that Guarantees In-Network Access to Springfield Clinic Doctors
December 8, 2022 – For the first time in its more than 80-year history, Springfield Clinic, a regional leader in primary and specialty care, is offering a value-based health plan that will ensure patients in-network access to their Springfield Clinic doctors. The new Springfield Clinic Advantage Plan also provides...
Coroner confirms death in I-55 crash
Update 7:04 p.m. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has confirmed that an unidentified male died in a crash on I-55 Friday evening. State Police and the Coroner are investigating with an autopsy scheduled. The male’s identify is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are currently on […]
foxillinois.com
Coroner confirms the death of unidentified man on I-55
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon on Friday confirmed the death of an unidentified man on Interstate 55 northbound near milepost 96. An autopsy is scheduled, and the identity of the deceased is pending next of kin notification. The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois...
nprillinois.org
Flu cases, hospitalizations are on the rise
It's turning out to be a bad flu season. Memorial Health reports it is seeing a dramatic increase at its five area hospitals, following national trends. “This year’s strains of influenza are proving to be highly contagious,” said Raj Govindaiah, MD, Memorial Health senior vice president and chief physician executive. “We don’t like to see this kind of increase this early in the flu season. We strongly encourage people to be proactive about protecting themselves and others from contracting the flu right now. People who are young, elderly and immunocompromised are especially at risk for dangerous complications.”
Ground breaks on $67M carbon-capture plant in Springfield
The University of Illinois’ Prairie Research Institute is involved in the $67 million project. One lawmaker said this is almost as big for the U of I as the Illini basketball team’s win over Texas this week.
wmay.com
Flu Cases Still Surging; Memorial Urges Precautions
Memorial Health says it continues to see a dramatic increase in flu cases and hospitalizations from the flu this fall… and is urging people to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves from the illness. Memorial’s hospitals in Springfield and four other Central Illinois communities have seen 104 patients hospitalized...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19
Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
Settlement reached after Canton’s International Harvester fire in 1997
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — 25 years after the International Harvester Factory burned to the ground the city of Canton is finally getting closure. The city council has approved a $2 million settlement with Navistar, the company formerly known as International Harvester. Navistar will also be responsible for paying to clean up the site until it […]
wglt.org
Bloomington planners back upscale housing plan in southeast Bloomington
Bloomington’s planning commission on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to a new multifamily housing development in southeast Bloomington. Residences at The Links subdivision would be located next to The Links at Ireland Grove golf course off Ballybunion Road and Tullamore Avenue. The commission endorsed rezoning a largely vacant 20-acre property in order to construct 292 upscale housing units, as well as access to nearby roads.
WAND TV
Traffic backed up on Northbound I-55/72 Interchange due to police investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — According to IDOT, Northbound Interstate 55/72 is shut down at the South Grand Avenue interchange due to a police investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible. WAND News reached out to the Illinois State Police who could only confirm that there was...
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police to Conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols as Part of the Click it or Ticket Campaign
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Commander, Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the ISP will conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Macon County during December. These sTEPs allow the ISP to focus on these fatal four violations which contribute the greatest to traffic crashes and fatalities:. Driving Under the Influence...
Sangamon County State’s Attorney releases independent review of investigation into former Springfield police officer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright released an independent review of his office’s handling of an investigation into a former Springfield police officer. In April, Aaron Nichols was accused of posting racist, homophobic and anti-semitic comments on social media and was placed on administrative leave with no pay. He later resigned from […]
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during November 20-December 3, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Shawn Evans, 36 of Irving, is charged with criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present in connection with an October 31 incident. Richard Wilson...
