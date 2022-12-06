ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures

A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
STANFORD, CA
SFGate

Police Investigating Commercial Burglary At Restaurant

DALY CITY (BCN) Police in Daly City are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred last week at a restaurant. The burglary occurred at Tom San Ramen overnight between 11:40 p.m. on Nov. 30 and 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 1, according to the Daly City Police Department. Police said a suspect...
DALY CITY, CA
SFGate

Firefighters, Police Respond To Explosion At Apartment Complex

STOCKTON (BCN) Police and firefighters in Stockton responded Friday night to an explosion at an apartment complex. The incident occurred at an apartment complex in the 6400 block of Inglewood Avenue, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said three people were transported to the hospital for treatment. As of...
STOCKTON, CA
SFGate

At Least 1 Dead In Collision In South Hayward

HAYWARD (BCN) At least one person is dead in a collision Wednesday morning in Hayward, police said. The collision was reported at 7:50 a.m. at Harris Road and Manon Avenue. No other details were immediately available, according to police. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication,...
HAYWARD, CA
SFGate

The Daily 12-07-22 Employees at prestigious SF high school hold mass 'sickout'

An estimated 99 employees at San Francisco's Lowell High School held a one-day "sickout" on Wednesday in protest of San Francisco Unified School District's ongoing EMPowerSF payroll system debacle. The sickout is the latest such labor action by SFUSD employees, coming a month after more than 100 teachers at three San Francisco schools did the same. Educators at Lowell High School — the largest school in the city and the subject of much debate over its merit-based admissions system — say they keep dealing with the same debilitating quality-of-life issues as a result of the district's $14 million chronically plagued payroll system.  Since the start of the year, teachers haven't been paid for months at a time, they've been paid incorrect amounts, they've been overtaxed, and have experienced lapses in health care coverage, said two Lowell teachers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

Saturday will see rain in the morning and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with possible hail in the afternoon. It will be breezy. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Southwest winds will be 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 45 mph. Saturday night will see showers...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Elections Department Will Recount Richmond, Antioch Races

Contra Costa County's elections department isn't done counting after all. The county elections office has received two recount requests for races from the Nov. 8 election. The first concerns the Antioch District 1 City Council race, which Tamisha Torres-Walker won over Joy Motts by three votes. The second is for the Richmond District 2 City Council race, which ended in a tie between Andrew Butt and Cesar Zepeda.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy