Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income programBeth TorresSanta Clara County, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
San Mateo judge unexpectedly denies remote court access to group of court watchers and mediaRobert J HansenSan Mateo County, CA
The richest woman in Palo Alto, CaliforniaLuay RahilPalo Alto, CA
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansionMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtherton, CA
SFGate
Police Investigating Commercial Burglary At Restaurant
DALY CITY (BCN) Police in Daly City are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred last week at a restaurant. The burglary occurred at Tom San Ramen overnight between 11:40 p.m. on Nov. 30 and 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 1, according to the Daly City Police Department. Police said a suspect...
SFGate
Animal Rights Activists Protest Horse Deaths, Hope To Close Golden Gate Fields
BERKELEY (BCN) Animal rights activists protested Friday afternoon outside of Golden Gate Fields in Berkeley following the death of a horse Tuesday at the track, activists said. Beautiful Lavender is the 15th racehorse to die this year at Golden Gate Fields. The thoroughbred is the fourth horse to die at...
SFGate
The San Francisco man behind Hawaii's famous Road to Hana
The Road to Hana — the famous East Maui road with 620 curves and 59 bridges — is often described as a must-do for tourists to Hawaii. It’s become one of Maui’s biggest attractions, with about 400 to 600 people driving it every day. Anyone who’s...
SFGate
Nearly 100 employees at San Francisco's Lowell High School hold 'sickout'
An estimated 99 employees at San Francisco's Lowell High School held a one-day "sickout" on Wednesday in protest of San Francisco Unified School District's ongoing EMPowerSF payroll system debacle. The sickout is the latest such labor action by SFUSD employees, coming a month after more than 100 teachers at three...
SFGate
Firefighters, Police Respond To Explosion At Apartment Complex
STOCKTON (BCN) Police and firefighters in Stockton responded Friday night to an explosion at an apartment complex. The incident occurred at an apartment complex in the 6400 block of Inglewood Avenue, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said three people were transported to the hospital for treatment. As of...
SFGate
At Least 1 Dead In Collision In South Hayward
HAYWARD (BCN) At least one person is dead in a collision Wednesday morning in Hayward, police said. The collision was reported at 7:50 a.m. at Harris Road and Manon Avenue. No other details were immediately available, according to police. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication,...
The Daily 12-07-22 Employees at prestigious SF high school hold mass 'sickout'
An estimated 99 employees at San Francisco's Lowell High School held a one-day "sickout" on Wednesday in protest of San Francisco Unified School District's ongoing EMPowerSF payroll system debacle. The sickout is the latest such labor action by SFUSD employees, coming a month after more than 100 teachers at three San Francisco schools did the same. Educators at Lowell High School — the largest school in the city and the subject of much debate over its merit-based admissions system — say they keep dealing with the same debilitating quality-of-life issues as a result of the district's $14 million chronically plagued payroll system. Since the start of the year, teachers haven't been paid for months at a time, they've been paid incorrect amounts, they've been overtaxed, and have experienced lapses in health care coverage, said two Lowell teachers.
OpenTable names 5 Bay Area restaurants among 'most beloved' in America
An old-school SF red meat institution, a waterfront Peruvian spot and more.
SFGate
Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area
Saturday will see rain in the morning and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with possible hail in the afternoon. It will be breezy. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Southwest winds will be 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 45 mph. Saturday night will see showers...
Bay Area storm expected to bring most rain 'so far this year'
A storm is forecast to arrive in the Bay Area late Friday night and dump heavy rain.
When to expect the rainiest weather as 2 storms slam the Bay Area
Two cold fronts are poised to sweep the Bay Area Thursday through Sunday, with the heaviest rainfall expected on Saturday.
SFGate
Elections Department Will Recount Richmond, Antioch Races
Contra Costa County's elections department isn't done counting after all. The county elections office has received two recount requests for races from the Nov. 8 election. The first concerns the Antioch District 1 City Council race, which Tamisha Torres-Walker won over Joy Motts by three votes. The second is for the Richmond District 2 City Council race, which ended in a tie between Andrew Butt and Cesar Zepeda.
Police arrest suspect hiding inside In-N-Out bathroom following theft at Target
Police made two arrests in the case.
