ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WTVM

Last of ‘31 Boys’ sentenced in Macon County drug trafficking operation

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Department of Justice says the last of nine defendants convicted for running a drug trafficking operation in Macon County has been sentenced to federal prison. The DOJ said each of the defendants was a member of the “31 Boys,” a violent, neighborhood-based organization named for County Road 31 in Notasulga.
MACON COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Opelika PD searching for 2 female suspects in Ulta Cosmetics theft

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a third-degree theft of property at Ulta Cosmetics. Police say the incident happened on Dec. 4. Security footage showed two female suspects concealing merchandise in their jackets before leaving the store.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Two arrested on charges of possession of a destructive device in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police, with the help of with multiple other agencies, arrested two men in possession of a destructive device charges. On December 7, authorities arrested 30-year-old Quintevis Jaquez Phillips, of Auburn, and 74-year-old Johnny Phillips Jr., of Notasulga, on felony warrants - charging them each with possession of a destructive device. Quintevis Phillips was also charged with possession of a pistol without a permit.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Neighbors speak out on destructive devices in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two East Alabama men are in jail this evening after being arrested for possession of destructive devices. It started as a call related to shots fired at a business overnight Tuesday but turned into a much more serious incident. An entire block of Jones Street in...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Russell County Sheriff Office searching for missing man

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County Sheriff’s Office searches for a missing man. Anthony “Tony” Baker was last seen on Dec. 4 at his Phenix City residence around 2:30 a.m. Anyone with information on this missing man’s whereabouts should contact Lieutenant Jarod Barr at 334-664-9851.
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Lee County Sheriff’s Office warning people of holiday scam

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office warns residents about a widespread scam during the holiday season called the Puppy Scam. Officials say scammers will create a post about a missing animal or person that will receive tons of likes and shares while keeping the comments turned off.
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

East Alabama sees increase in catalytic converter thefts

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Law enforcement in the Auburn-Opelika area are warning residents of an increase in catalytic converter thefts within the past few weeks. It only takes a few minutes to saw off this car piece from the bottom of your car, also known as a catalytic converter. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, the part contains valuable metals that can be resold for as little as 50 dollars or up to thousands of dollars per ounce.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Columbus police searching for suspect in multiple car break-ins

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is looking to identify a suspect in a string of car break-ins and stolen cars. According to police, officers received multiple overnight reports of car break-ins in the Whitesville Walk, Veterans Parkway and Milgen Road areas. The crime even stretched to Harris County.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Local daycare falls victim to air conditioning unit theft

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A daycare center in Columbus is forced to make costly repairs plus replace some of their air conditioner units. News Leader 9 is told they were either damaged or stolen. As staff came into work Monday morning, employees at the Growing Room Child Development Center on...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Single-vehicle wreck leaves 1 injured in Salem

SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has left one person injured in Salem. The crash occurred in the early morning hours of December 8 on Lee Road 179 - near Lee Road 206. It’s unknown at this time what caused the wreck, however, we can report that the driver...
SALEM, AL
WTVM

Toy and bike giveaway event to take place in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Christmas is hosting its 5th annual Toy and Bike Giveaway next week. The event is set to take place December 17, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., at Meadowlane Park in Phenix City. The annual Christmas toy/bike giveaway helps many underprivileged children throughout...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

City of Columbus releases holiday schedule

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Columbus is letting people know in advance of its holiday schedule. The week of Christmas week, Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 26, will be observance days. If your regular trash pickup is on Friday, it will be picked up on Wednesday, Dec....
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Schley County, Harris County fall in GHSA finals

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to the Schley County football team and the Harris County flag football team for great seasons!. Schley fell to Bowdon, 39-31, in the GHSA 1A-D2 championship, while Harris County fell to SE Bulloch, 13-0, in the flag football championship. See the video above for reaction...
SCHLEY COUNTY, GA
WTVM

WHINSEC on Fort Benning holds dedication, renaming ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The WHINSEC School of Leadership will now be known as the Deleon-Gonzolez School of Leadership. WHINSEC, which stands for The Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation, chose to name the School of Leadership after two fallen heroes at ceremony on Thursday. This is in honor of...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Sportsvisions holds 15th annual football awards luncheon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Kirby Smart was the guest speaker at the 15th annual Sportsvisions football awards luncheon. Sportsvisions co-founders DJ Jones and Dale Williams were both at the event on Thursday. This was Williams’ first return to the luncheon since he has suffered through multiple strokes. Sports Leader...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Love at first ice: Proposal at River Dragons hockey game in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tyler Lingg and Emily Church began a new chapter together the weekend after Thanksgiving. Their story begins in 2019 - when Emily just got out of a prior relationship. She told herself that she was going to focus on herself and on God. And that’s usually how it works - it’s all in His timing.
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy