Licking, MO

Rubert Sutton Smith

Rubert Sutton Smith, son of Wilbert and Ruby (Burris) Smith, was born on Jan. 1, 1946, in Mountain Grove, Mo. He passed away on Dec. 7, 2022, in Osage Beach, Mo., at the age of 76. Rubert was born and raised in Success, Mo. He married Karen Hollenbeck on Feb....
HOUSTON, MO
DEATH NOTICE: Bob Miller Sr.

Services for Bob Miller Sr., 90, are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Visitation is 1 p.m. until service time Wednesday. Send an online condolence.
HOUSTON, MO
DEATH NOTICE: Rubert Smith

Services for Rubert Smith, 76, of Solo, are 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at First Baptist Church, Houston. Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at First Baptist Church, Houston. Send an online condolence. Interment will be in New Hope Cemetery at Solo. Services are under the care...
SOLO, MO
Houston woman injured in U.S. 63 accident in Phelps County

A Houston woman was injured Friday morning in an accident three miles north of Edgar Springs on U.S. 63, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Cpl. Nicholas Summers said a northbound 2003 Dodge Neon operated by Gwendolyn L. Baker, 51, of Houston, traveled into the path of a northbound 2019 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Gregory A. Chastain, 52, of Peace Valley. The Baker vehicle was struck by the truck, the patrol said.
HOUSTON, MO
Texas County coroner issues report

The Texas County coroner answered 15 calls in November 2022. There were 14 natural deaths, including cancer (6); liver failure (3); cardiac arrhythmia (2); sepsis (1); stroke (1); and senile degeneration of the brain (1). There was one offender death at South Central Correctional Center that is currently under investigation...
City of Cabool to hold hearing on variance request

The City of Cabool will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. Dec. 19 at city hall to hear a variance request. Carl Wilson is asking to place a mobile home on his property at 355 Cannaday Lane. The property is located in the B-2 (highway business) district. The public...
CABOOL, MO
Lady Tigers crush Hollister

Firing on all cylinders on both ends of the floor for most of the game, the Houston High School girls basketball team beat Hollister 60-29 Thursday night in Houston’s New Gym. Houston’s offense clicked for most of the contest, as four Lady Tigers scored in double figures. “We...
HOUSTON, MO
Section of Highway 137 to close for culvert replacement

Highway 137 in Howell and Texas counties will be closed in January as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace the culvert under the roadway in various locations. The road will be closed between Highway 17 near Yukon to Business 63 at Willow Springs. Crews will work one section of roadway at a time.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
Tractor-trailer runs off U.S. 60; injures driver early Saturday

An Alton man was hurt early Saturday when his tractor-trailer ran off U.S. 60 west of Willow Springs and struck an embankment at about 1:25 a.m. Tpr. Kage Etherton said the eastbound 2006 International 9400I was driven by Lenza D. Clark, 32, who had moderate injuries and was taken to Ozarks Health in West Plains.
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO

