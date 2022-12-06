Eight hour standoff ends peacefully in Oologah

OOLOGAH, Okla. — Two people are in custody after an hours-long standoff ended peacefully in Oologah.

According to Oologah Police Chief Pete Moore, the standoff started Monday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.

Staff members with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) went to a home to take three children into custody. A man and a woman then barricaded themselves inside the house with the children.

Eventually, officers with the Oologah Police Department, the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office, and Cherokee Nation Marshals arrived to assist.

Both adults are Cherokee citizens.

The pair exited the home around 1 a.m. and the children were taken by DHS.

Moore did not identify the adults. No one was hurt during the standoff.

