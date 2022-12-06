Read full article on original website
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Popular Jamaica Plain restaurant closing in January after 27 years in business
BOSTON — A popular Jamaica Plain restaurant is closing its doors after 27 years in business. The Dogwood, a popular sport for pizza, craft beers and cocktails is shutting down. The restaurant located on Washington Street, is set to serve their final customers on Jan. 14, 2023, an announcement...
nerej.com
Spire Investments purchases nine-unit apartment property at 1 Webster St. in Gloucester, MA for $1.65 million
Gloucester, MA Jay Goldberg of Spire Investments has completed the purchase of 1 Webster St. The property, a nine-unit, four-story brick apartment building built in 1981, was purchased for $1.65 million, or $183,333 per unit. The property comes with 10 off-street parking spaces and is located off the Rte. 128...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Contemporary Colonial on the Coast of Duxbury
Cool, crisp colors and light-filled rooms make this home a special find, as does its heated saltwater pool. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $3,695,000. Size: 6,523 square feet. Bedrooms: 7. Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial. This coastal...
3 New England restaurants make "Top 100" list
BOSTON - Two restaurants in Boston and one in Maine have landed on a year-end list of the best restaurants in the country.OpenTable released its ranking of the "Top 100 Restaurants for 2022" based on millions of reviews from diners. The restaurant reservation service says customers had "a new vigor for dining out" this year.Both Boston selections are Back Bay neighbors and owned by the same parent company - one specializing in seafood and the other a steakhouse. Atlantic Fish Co., founded in 1978, has 4-and-a-half stars based on more than 10,000 reviews on the OpenTable website."The food was delicious....
msonewsports.com
Wednesday, Dec. 7th – Beverly to Buy Waterfront Property – Danvers Taxes to Increase – Local Photos – Sports
Weather – National Weather Service – Expect rain showers to stick around much of the day before a cold front passes through tonight! Conditions will clear out for Thursday and Friday before unsettled weather returns for the weekend. Highs today mid 50s. Community News Notes – Photos –...
Luxury Home of the Week: A historic N.H. farm compound tied to horse racing for $19.7m
Including a Shingle-style main house, a guest house, multiple barns, and three additional building lots. It’s difficult to pick which element of this week’s luxury home pick is the most eye-popping. There’s the 11,320 total square feet of indoor space and 47.5 acres of lawn, pastures, meadow, pond, and marshland – not to mention the $19,695,000 price tag.
Hearty Sandwiches on the Go? The Takeout Station Opens in Exeter, New Hampshire
This place looks absolutely awesome! The Takeout Station has only been open in Exeter, New Hampshire, for a week, but every time they post a photo of one of their sandwiches, it cues my belly to begin a symphony of grumbles. I took a peek at their menu, and they...
country1025.com
Snow Forecasted For Boston Area – When? How Much? Here’s What We Know
It was inevitable, huh? To be fair some areas of Mass have already seen a little snow – BUT – the Boston area’s first snowfall looks to be coming together as we speak. Before you freak out and start swallowing bread and milk, it’s going to be ok.
NECN
Residents ‘Horrified' Over Proposed Solar Farm Near Waltham/Lexington Line
Jim Troy moved out to a stretch of Waltham, Massachusetts, for peace and quiet; his backyard opens up to a large swath of wilderness. "I like the nature, I like the people," Troy said. Lauren Luallen loved the feel of the neighborhood, too; it's a big reason why she picked...
Boston Globe
Bertucci’s files for bankruptcy, closes five Mass. locations
A spokesperson cited "severe setbacks" due to the pandemic. The Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s experienced serious setbacks this week—filing for bankruptcy and closing a string of locations. Known for its brick-oven pizzas and pastas, the Somerville-born business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 5, while shutting...
Boston area apartments available from $1,257 a month through affordable housing lotteries
Time is running out for two upcoming Boston area housing lotteries. While rents are not as low as many of us would prefer, many are still quite attractive when compared to the $3,000 per month average rent for a Boston 1-bedroom apartment. According to the rental platform Zumper:
Here Are 10 Definite ‘Boston Area’ Phrases Massachusetts People Know
Depending on where you were lucky enough to grow up in here in the United States, I'm sure you have some unique thing that derives from your location. Growing up on the north shore of Boston, we sure have some funny little things about us, language being one. Here Are...
Beloved Boston restaurant reopening in new location
BOSTON — A beloved Boston restaurant recently announced that it will reopening in a new location next year. In a Facebook post, Eastern Standard Kitchen & Drinks announced that a new location is planned for the area of 775 Beacon Street near the Fenway Center Bower Garage. “This space...
New ratings reveal which local grocery stores offer best prices and quality
BOSTON — New ratings shed light on how local grocery chains and stores stack up when it comes to the prices and quality of the items they offer to customers. Researchers at Consumers’ Checkbook say they used a 154-item list of common items to shop area stores to compare prices. They also spoke with local consumers to evaluate stores on their quality of products and service.
Boston hospitals booked solid for colonoscopies
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For years, David Thau suffered gastrointestinal and other symptoms for no apparent reason. “I was throwing up a lot, I had some really acute and intense stomach pain. I’d had blood in my stool, but like most 34-year-old guys, just shrugged it off,” Thau said. “It’s nothing. Nothing will ever happen to me.”
4 Massachusetts Eateries Make Yelp's List Of Top 100 US Restaurants For 2022
Massachusetts has lots to offer the local foodie, but the Mass food scene has attracted national attention. The Yelpers have spoken – four Massachusetts eateries made it to a list of America's top 100 restaurants. Sarma in Somerville, Fox & the Knife in Boston, Prezza in Boston, and Red...
The richest woman in Boston, Massachusetts
One Boston family owns 49% of one of the world's most successful mutual fund companies, and the company employees own the other 51%. The company is Fidelity. Because of this successful company, four Johnson family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Boston, Massachusetts. Her name is Elizabeth Johnson. Her net worth exceeds $5.1 billion, making her the 196th richest person in the country.
City proposes to turn Comfort Inn into homeless housing after strange man found in K-8 classroom
BOSTON — Just one day after a Murphy School teacher found a stranger inside her classroom, officials with Boston Planning and Development Agency had a virtual meeting to propose turning Comfort Inn, which is within walking distance of the school, into housing for people once homeless. “We will also...
